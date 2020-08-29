HS analysis What rush is raising the compulsory school age in the midst of the corona and economic crisis? Minister of Education Li Andersson is strictly adhering to the original schedule

Municipalities and other education providers, educational institutions, teachers, and students were unable to begin the fall semester under normal conditions, but a coronavirus pandemic overshadowed the school’s daily routine and required special arrangements: looser teaching facilities, strict hygiene, and preparedness for quarantine and distance learning.

The autumn of 2021 may become even worse, as the economic situation of municipalities is forecast to be record-breaking, and no one dares to predict overcoming the interest rate crisis. In some municipalities, the economy is already beating so badly that they have resorted to lay-offs of their staff, including teachers.

However, right now, schools would even need extra teachers, tutors and curators to fill in the gaps that could arise in learning and well-being during distance learning, when some pupils even disappeared.

The Ministry of Education has granted state subsidies to offset the effects of the corona epidemic. Grants have been threatened with recovery if teachers are laid off at the same time, which has led some municipalities to withdraw their intentions.

Spring there is enough extra work to fill the learning gaps for the whole school year, ie also next spring, but then the education providers should already be in full swing to prepare for the new tasks for the next school year. They are promised without the coronavirus, especially in secondary education, ie vocational school and high school.

Next year’s budgets are currently being prepared by the municipalities, and tax rates should also be decided in September, ie before the state’s economic figures for next year are confirmed.

Municipalities and other education providers are to be thanked for the new tasks by the country’s governments, both past and present, as both education ministers – Sanni Grahn-Laasonen (kok) and Li Andersson (left) – are quite ambitious reformers.

The government’s tough financial discipline in the previous election period did not dampen the pace of reform towards the end of the term, but both high school and vocational school were swept away by legislative changes, some of which are only coming into force.

For example, the new high school curriculum will be introduced in the fall of 2021, when new obligations regarding study guidance, learning support and university cooperation will take effect. According to the Association of Finnish Municipalities, the state has underestimated their costs.

In any case, high school education will be cut by about 100 million euros already this year, points out the high school education specialist Kyösti Värri The Association of Finnish Municipalities.

Now Sanna Marinin (sd) The government has agreed that the reform criticized by critics as costly and inefficient, ie raising the compulsory school age to 18 and extending free education to 20-year-olds, will be implemented in a year, in autumn 2021. The bill is due to be submitted to Parliament in early October.

The draft in a wide-ranging consultation, many of those who are warmly in favor of extending compulsory education to raise young people’s educational attainment and employment levels also find the timetable too tight and even unrealistic.

“The timetable for the implementation of the compulsory education reform was the most critical of the subjects of the Government’s draft proposal,” admits in a summary compiled by the Ministry of Education 262 statements.

The most common hope is that implementation will begin in the fall of 2022, but many municipalities suggest that 2-3 years should be set aside for preparation. For example, Kuhmo proposes implementation to be postponed until autumn 2024 and Hirvensalmi until autumn 2026.

According to the University of Oulu, we should exercise restraint until the coronavirus pandemic has been overcome with certainty and the extensive financial burden it has caused on society has been paid.

Minister of Education Andersson sticks to the schedule. “The need to expand compulsory education and the accompanying reinforcement of education support and secondary free education has only increased, not diminished, with the epidemic,” Andersson tells HS.

Andersson points out that although the reform will enter into force as early as next autumn 2021, it will take place one age group at a time, ie it will not be fully effective until 2024.

“If the reform were postponed, the realization of its benefits would be clearly delayed towards the end of this decade, which Finland cannot afford in this situation, as Korona has already made a gap in employment and skills,” says Andersson.

Compulsory schooling from 1921 is also a good time to renew the hundred years next year. The age of compulsory education has also been at the current level since 1957. What made the reform more complicated was the extension of free of charge until the year the student turns 20, even though the compulsory obligation ends at the age of 18.

Tight in addition to the timetable, it was the rather generous non-payment that raised doubts about the adequacy and appropriateness of the funding planned by the state, around EUR 130 million per year.

The lion’s share of the money goes to learning materials and travel, even if it is needed to “guide” and motivate students so that they also complete a secondary degree, which is the real goal of the reform.

However, the draft law has now been clarified so that the limit for receiving school travel allowance would not be reduced from ten kilometers to five, but only to seven. Voluntary study trips could also be used to charge students, which would save some more money on guidance.

This those who started the 9th grade of primary school in the autumn are the first to have an obligation under the new law to apply for postgraduate studies in the autumn of 2021. Already now virtually all primary school graduates apply and almost all have access to something, but from now on the authorities have an obligation to indicate let’s stay.

When the new compulsory school age is reached, the 18-year-old is usually in graduation. Especially in vocational schools, dropping out is a bigger problem than not starting studies in the first place. Nearly a quarter of VET students feel uncertain about their choice of field and most often soon after starting their studies.

Thus, in autumn 2021, despite the anniversary year of compulsory education reform, education providers and teachers are also becoming quite busy, whether the epidemic has been overcome or not.