HS Analysis | What is the point of building power plants that consume more electricity than they produce?

“How how long would that tunnel be and how big?”

“Four kilometers, the diameter would be about ten meters,” says Kemijoki Oy’s operational manager Sakke Rantala.

The top management of the river company has come to Sanomatalo to present the pumped power plants that the company has told April at the end that he plans to go to Lapland. Kemijoki oy, which is mostly owned by the state, Fortum, Metsähtiö UPM and Helen, plans to build power plants with a total capacity of up to 4,000 megawatts in the area of ​​the Kemijoki watershed.

The huge scale makes you think, because building such tunnels is expensive. Do the owners find the will to invest several billions in power plants that make their profit with the difference in electricity prices?

In itself, the pumped power station is a stupid concept. The water is pumped up to a storage tank with a turbine that uses electricity and then lowered through the same turbine, which this time produces electricity.

On the way, about one-fifth of the energy is lost, which means the power plant consumes more electricity than it produces. What’s the point of spending a lot of money to build a power plant that just wastes energy?

Reason is that pumped storage is a large-scale way of storing electricity. The more weather-dependent wind and solar power is generated in Finland, the more we have moments when there is an abundance of electricity and its price even drops to negative. On the other hand, we also have more and more moments when there is a direct shortage of electricity and the price rises high.

A variety of slow and fast adjusting forces are needed to handle this variation. It can be traditional hydropower, batteries or pumped-pump power plants. Before, it was also coal, peat or natural gas power plants, but the pricing of carbon dioxide emissions has largely driven them out of the market. Pumped power plants would be the last rivet for them.

Very cheap electricity can also be used to produce green hydrogen in electrolysis devices. In principle, hydrogen can also be used as a control force if the energy it carries is converted back into electricity in the fuel cells. However, the efficiency is poor, as up to 60 percent of the electricity used to produce hydrogen is lost in the process.

Therefore, it makes more sense to use green hydrogen in industry, where it is in high demand.

“ At the heart of everything is the cheapness of electricity produced by wind and solar power.

From hydrogen plants and after the publication of articles about electric fuels, the editor often receives contacts from highly educated engineers who think things are crazy. The same madness applies to pump power.

That it would be profitable to use electricity to turn water into hydrogen and then into fuel. The benefit ratio is so weak that it can’t make sense. Maybe it would make sense to use electricity to first pump water up and then lower it down through the power plant.

Such energy-wasting applications were ill-suited to a world where energy was produced from precious fuels, and wasting it never made sense.

But it just so happens that nowadays these projects make sense. At the heart of everything is the cheapness of electricity produced by wind and solar power. Once a wind or solar power plant is built, their production costs practically nothing. Their marginal cost is therefore non-existent.

That’s why it’s worth using them to generate electricity, even if the market price of electricity is at zero. On the other hand, with free electricity it can be profitable to produce hydrogen even with low efficiency or even to pump water uphill.

Wind and solar power due to the large variation, more adjustment force is needed all the time. It is less often mentioned that nuclear power plants also need high-class reserve power. The electricity system must always be ready to replace the largest production unit, currently Olkiluoto’s 1,600 megawatt triple unit, if for some reason it should suddenly go offline.

The best control power is traditional hydropower, which produces electricity from the kinetic energy of the water flowing in the river. Water can be stored in reservoirs and lakes when electricity consumption is low and the price is low. When demand increases, water is driven through the turbines at a higher flow rate.

At the most, all Finnish hydropower plants can produce electricity with a power of just under 3,000 megawatts. Due to environmental reasons, traditional hydropower cannot be built anymore in Finland.

Through cross-border transmission lines, Finland’s electricity system is also able to make use of Sweden’s and Norway’s abundant hydropower. The capacity of the transmission lines sets an upper limit for this adjustment as well.

According to Tuomas Timonen, CEO of Kemijoki Oy, the owners of pumped power stations should have the certainty that the electricity market will not be interfered with too much with measures such as the windfall tax. The photo was taken last fall at the Kurkiaska power plant dam.

Very control power that reacts quickly in disturbance situations is obtained from batteries and supercapacitors. One of the biggest battery investments is the decision by the telecommunications company Elisa to consolidate its base stations of batteries in total about 100 megawatt fast backup power plant that it can control centrally.

However, it makes sense to only use batteries for a quick adjustment lasting a few minutes. You can get a lot of power out of them quickly, but storing really large amounts of energy in batteries is uneconomical.

“ The planned pumped-storage plants would be a huge addition to Finland’s regulating power.

Regulation capacity is also obtained from the side of electricity consumption. Some industries that use a lot of electricity will reduce their electricity use when the price of electricity rises enough. The electricity system balances itself all the time, but in the long term it is not sustainable for productive factories to stop because of the high price of electricity.

Balancing and adjustment takes place through the market. The next-day spot market of the electronic exchange is familiar to many consumers. In addition, electricity is traded on the intraday market and on the reserve market with several different speed requirements.

of Kemijoki Oy the planned pumped power stations would be a huge addition to Finland’s regulating power. The power of one power plant would be 200–600 megawatts, and there would be a total of up to 4,000 megawatts, or maybe a dozen.

The power plants used cheap night electricity to pump water from the river or lake up into the storage basin. During the day, when the price of electricity usually rises, the water would be pumped through the power plant back into the waterway.

The water in the storage would be enough to produce about ten hours of electricity at once, and the power could be adjusted steplessly as needed.

“This cycle would happen about 200 times a year,” says Sakke Rantala.

If the combined output of the pumped-source power plants to be built would be 4,000 megawatts, they would be able to produce at most as much electricity as all of Finland’s nuclear power plants combined during the day. The impact on the market price of electricity would be drastic.

The cheapest night-time electricity prices would rise when the huge pumps would start up and increase the otherwise low consumption of the night hours. In recent weeks, the price of electricity has often been negative at night. During the day, the price of electricity would decrease when the water would run turbines and produce electricity.

“According to the modeling, the average price of electricity would decrease,” says Rantala.

Pumped power stations has been in the world for decades. So the technology is old and tested. At the moment, pumped-source power plants are being built in large numbers in China, which balances the growing solar and wind production.

They are usually built in mountains where the drop height has been increased. In Finland, the drop height would be lower, but on the other hand, the latitudinal distance from the storage pool to the lower watershed would be enormously longer, up to four kilometers.

This schematic drawing of a pumped power station depicts a typical power station built on a sharp mountain. In Finland, the terrain is also much gentler in Lapland.

According to Managing Director Timonen, the storage pool would be built in the valley between the hazards. The power plant itself would be deep underground and from there a horizontal pipe would run to a river or lake, from which the pumped power plant would take water.

The same turbine can both pump water up and generate electricity. The direction of rotation would only be changed.

“The storage pool would have an area of ​​about a square kilometer.”

Because of the strong currents, the pool would not be suitable for swimming or fishing, but would practically be a fenced and closed area.

Kemijoki the water runs through the whole of Lapland’s delicate nature, so there would definitely be a rigorous discussion about storage ponds and power plants’ effects on the water. The river company is not yet ready to say what the power plants have been tentatively modeled for.

First, you have to get the plans further and get a green light from the owners. Applying for permits could start next year, and the first power plant could be in use in about ten years.

From the point of view of the owners, the logic of the pumped power plant is to take advantage of the large price differences in electricity. If the price differences narrow for one reason or another, a pumped power station operating at 80 percent efficiency is not worth it. The investment amount of 0.5-1 billion per power plant should also be returned.

The same calculations are also being made by EPV Energia, which is planning a pumped power plant for the Pyhäjoki mine.

“The biggest risk is political uncertainty. Actions such as the windfall tax or interference in the operation of the electricity market will take away the foundation from these projects”, CEO of Kemijoki Oy Tuomas Timonen says.

The managers of the river company also cautiously mention that a mechanism like the capacity market, with which the state would pay the cheapest backup power to the producers, could be welcome.

At least there is no shortage of support from electrical system experts.

Managing director of grid company Fingrid Jukka Ruusunen told HS in April that “there is an ungodly high demand for this and the project is huge. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that it will come true.”