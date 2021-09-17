HS analysis What if all girls who experience harassment report a crime? “We adults have left the girls thrown away,” the expert says

Preventing harassing sexual harassment should not only be on the shoulders of girls who experience it, writes Pauliina Grönholm, a journalist for domestic delivery.

17.9. 19:56

“Which day of age, men praise my shapes or ask for dating. ” This is what Helsingin Sanomat said in an interview 15-year-old Amalia Pesonen.

In a recent school health survey, one in two high school or secondary school girls reported experiencing harassing sexual suggestion or harassment in the past year.

Read more: “Every day, adult men praise my shapes or ask for dating” – Up to half of girls experience sexual harassment, School Health Survey says

According to Pesonen, men do not stop communicating, even though he says that he is a brisk minor and does not want messages. The only way is to block those users from the app.

However, this should not be the only way. Preventing harassing sexual suggestion and harassment should not be on the shoulders of girls who face them alone. But for our adults.

For minors sexual harassment of girls is not a new phenomenon. Named uncles and self-revealers have been a reality in the past for many children and young people who have lived in the city. If told to an adult or teacher, the reaction could be shock or belittling.

Has been published in Finland in recent years, several reports and surveys, which show that most sexual harassment experienced by young people occurs over the telephone, on the Internet, or in public. Girls experience sexual harassment more commonly than boys.

School health surveys However, in two years there has been a clear leap.

According to experts, tackling sexual harassment is more difficult than before, as it has shifted strongly to the network and smart devices. At the same time, it targets an increasingly younger and wider range of children and young people.

On the positive side, young people are more likely to recognize the phenomenon better than before.

It may be thanks to the global #metoo campaign, which after 2017 highlighted the sexual harassment experienced by women in particular.

Specialist of the Department of Health and Welfare (THL), sex educator Katriina Bildjuschkin estimates that while girls are now better able to name the harassment they experience, it alone does not explain the increase in harassment experiences.

“The increase in speculation and harassment is quite real,” Bildjuschkin says.

According to him, adults have not taken the matter seriously enough.

“The phenomenon has been identified, but nothing has been done about it. We adults have left the girls thrown away, ”says Bildjuschkin.

Because however, someone points out, let it be said here: Boys also experience sexual harassment and harassment.

It’s also possible that boys don’t always dare or dare to report harassment, even in an anonymous poll.

However, it is clear that the problem is gendered and must be identifiable, says the Equality Ombudsman. Jukka Maarianvaara.

“It is clear that boys should not be sexually harassed any more than girls. The fact that the numbers are rising so strongly for girls speaks to a very bad equality problem, ”she says.

Marianvaara reminds that sexual harassment is prohibited by the Equality Act.

Ombudsman for Children Elina Pekkarinen believes that society should more directly express that the act is always the responsibility of the perpetrator, not, for example, the parents of children and young people, or especially the child or young person themselves.

He points out that this is a violation of the rights of the child and often also a crime. For example, if you send a sexually explicit image to a person under the age of 16, it is basically a crime whether the image was unwanted or not.

The police The reporting channels receive thousands of reports of harassment of minors every year. All cues and notices are reviewed and then prioritized for immediate identification of those where the child or his or her sexual integrity is directly at risk.

Only a small part of the acts that have taken place come to the attention of the police.

It is a good idea to report cases to the police, as the police have more extensive means of finding out the perpetrators. Maybe the same harasser sends messages to others?

It is a good idea to take a screenshot of the message, for example, and not just block the author, the chief constable advises Maria Rossi About the Police Board.

But what would happen if everyone who reported sexual harassment in a school health survey made a criminal report about their experience? Would it block all police reporting channels?

Not even the police unable to solve the problem alone.

In 2019, only a third of high school girls had reported an adult harassment. Even fewer boys, less than a fifth. Adults close to the young person would have a place to sharpen, says Pekkarinen, the Ombudsman for Children.

“Do we receive information matter-of-factly or do we lose our nerves? What does it mean that a young person tells about what they have experienced? Will he possibly lose his phone or be banned from using a particular social media channel? ”

Third, one may ask whether companies are doing enough. Now, some operators are already reporting sexual abuse of a child to the police. Should all operators and service providers make similar notifications? Do you want to use appropriate technological solutions?

Sexual harassment is not just a phenomenon in the digital world. In the school health survey, one in three girls of high school and secondary school level had also experienced sexual harassment in a public place.

How much attention has been paid to preventing harassment in public spaces? For example, could shopping malls or public transport operators do more?

Girls have shared their experiences and made sexual harassment and harassment against them visible.

Now we adults and society must take concrete action to stop them.

Read more: The man seemed polite, then a distressing surprise appeared on the screen – HS found out what the Dick pic phenomenon was about, where men send pictures of their penis without asking

Read more: Game mistress Mike Lanki addressed sexual harassment on the train and now encourages others to do the same: “It’s about human rights and not whether pineapple belongs in pizza”

Read more: Penis images for harassment, racist insults, barking in appearance – 42 per cent of girls in Finland have been harassed online, the study says