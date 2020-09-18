HS analysis What about employees over the age of 55? The pension tube will leave, but the rest will survive the rest of the year

Many of the government’s concerns would be resolved if people over the age of 55 worked in Finland as much as in Sweden.

Prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) The government said on Wednesday how it will increase employment for 31,000 to 36,000 people.

This is just the beginning, as the government is committed to making decisions that will improve employment for 80,000 people.

The government recorded the solutions for more than 30,000 employees as if they had been made, although some of the decisions are very much in progress.

Government also allowed labor market organizations to agree to strengthen the employment of people over 55 by more than 10,000 people.

The terms of reference do not mention the pension tube at all, ie the possibility for the elderly unemployed to receive earnings-related pension security up to their retirement age.

In reality, the government’s requirement of ten thousand employees will not be met unless the pension tube is removed.

Social partners can negotiate the timing and staggering of the retirement tube, but not, in practice, whether or not it will leave.

Government the employment negotiations also included the option of making decisions themselves, but at the request of the left-wing coalition and the sdp, the social partners were given time to submit their own proposals by the end of november.

It will be politically easier for the government to remove the pension pipeline if the same decision has already been made by wage and employer unions.

If no proposal is made, the government is committed to making decisions about the pension tube.

The low employment of people over the age of 55 is not just about the retirement pipeline, but also about age racism, attitudes and the many structures that infiltrate the elderly into retirement.

Studies according to whenever the pension pipeline has been tightened, employment of people over 55 has improved.

Comparison with Sweden is cruel to Finland. There is no pension tube in Sweden, but no age racism similar to that in Finland. In Sweden, reduced working hours are also more common than in Finland, where employers are quite unable to be flexible in working hours.

In Sweden, 76.4 per cent of people aged 55-64 was employed at the end of 2018. The corresponding employment rate in Finland at that time was 62.5 per cent.

Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Finance Martti Hetemäki has considered the deplorable labor market position of the elderly to be perhaps Finland’s most important employment problem.

He said a year ago that there would be 91,000 more people in Finland if the employment rate for people aged 55-64 were as high as in Sweden.

The difference is more than the employment goal of the whole government.

Government more than a year ago, it set up seven working groups to find ways to increase employment. At least the lessons learned from the working groups were that the representatives of employees and employers today focus mainly on barking at each other.

It is therefore not at all certain whether the social partners will reach an agreement. The solution should still be tried seriously.

The employer side is mainly interested in the removal of the pension pipeline and the fact that the costs to companies will not increase when the situation of older workers is possibly improved.

Government has, in particular, imposed two boundary conditions on social partners.

The solution must strengthen public finances, ie the price tag for the state must not be strange. In addition, the government requires that the proposal promote the resilience, ability to work, competence and security of change of the elderly.

Without the softener, the employer’s interest in the negotiations would be somewhat zero.

Employers should still at least try to compromise with employees, as there is a danger that the government’s decision will be worse from the employers ’point of view. Of course, the employer is interested in the fact that the work input of the elderly is also used when the working age population decreases.

Employer side knows that many members of employees ’organizations are fiercely opposed to removing the retirement tube. Thus, wage earners can settle in cross-rolls and transfer responsibility back to government. The wage-earning party can reasonably believe that the government led by the SDP will make a fairly reasonable solution for the employees.

“The role of employers in maintaining work capacity and preventing disability must also be strengthened,” the mandate reads.

The solution of the social partners would be a relief for the Left Alliance and the SDP in particular, as the removal of the pension tube could eat away at their support.

The employer side has no interest in helping left-wing parties in times of need. However, there is every opportunity in the negotiations to find a solution for employers as well, which will increase the quantity and even the quality of the workforce.