HS Analysis | “Wet on top of wet” – These six problems plague the construction industry, say experts

Construction industry is plagued by six significant problems that lead to construction defects.

HS reported on Thursday the suspicion that the construction defects in Malminkartano’s Haso apartment building are probably due to the hiring of underpaid and unskilled workers on the construction site. Among other things, the house leaks from several places.

The case is exceptional due to the number of errors that occurred in the houses, but otherwise not rare. It is constantly reported in the news of new sites plagued by construction defects.

Do you dare will you buy an apartment from a new apartment building company anymore, when the builders and developers seem to delay tackling problems for years?

The number and severity of construction errors can be explained by six key problems that seem to be plaguing the entire industry, as described by the Regional Director Diana Råman from Rakennusteollisuus RT, which oversees the interests of companies, and a regional representative Johanna Elonen from the Rakennusliito, which represents the employees.

Design. Complex structures are prone to errors. When you deviate from the basic solutions, you often have to solve design deficiencies on construction sites. For example, more special roof solutions can be difficult to implement.

Jätkäsaari is one of Helsinki’s new residential areas, where many troublesome construction defects have come to light. For example, in the apartment buildings of the city’s housing rights company Haso located in the area, there have been people who have lasted for years water leaks. It appeared in the wooden apartment building area microbial damage and difficult ones in the award-winning Lace House moisture problems.

According to Råman, the problems in Jätkäsaari have been caused by the planning requirements, for which, for example, water roof recesses or layering have been planned.

“Risk construction is always a worse solution than normal construction,” says Råman.

Shortage of manpower. There is a shortage of skilled construction workforce in Finland, so workers are brought in from abroad.

According to Råman, there is a lack especially in special skills and management. Reinforcement and various coating jobs are jobs where foreign workers often have stronger skills than Finns, says Råman.

It has therefore been necessary to acquire foreign labor. However, Finland has its own special features, such as the harsh climate and the fact that construction requires a lot. Therefore, it would be important for employees coming from abroad to receive additional training if necessary.

Chaining. One residential building can be built by several different companies: one is responsible for the foundations, another for the electrical work and the third for the windows.

Responsibility for the construction site is still with the main contractor, who often splits the work to subcontractors.

One of the dangers of chaining is that work or even final cleaning can fall between the contract boundaries, which according to agreement do not belong to anyone and which in the end will not be taken care of by anyone. Residents perceive this as incompleteness, incomplete structures or untidy spaces.

Rakennusliito’s Elonen frankly expresses the change in the operating model and the associated risk:

“Construction companies lay off their own employees, and then jobs are subcontracted. It easily replaces professionals with not-so-professionals.”

Exploitation. Situations have been investigated at construction sites where it is suspected that workers from abroad have been recruited into conditions resembling forced labor.

According to Råman, fraudulent, unorganized companies are usually not interested in quality, but in money.

“That’s when you know that there will be problems all the time. The situation should be made such that it is neither possible nor worthwhile. For example, with sanctions,” says Råman.

However, there are few tools for eradicating exploitation. Conditions can be recorded in contracts, and on construction sites, for example, the client of the contract, i.e. the developer, has control responsibility.

Hurry. The schedule guides the work, it is also emphasized in the current Land Use and Construction Act. If the construction site is not on schedule, there will be a penalty, on the other hand, compromising on quality will not lead to sanctions.

The schedules are sometimes unreasonable, and there is not always room for maneuver, says Elonen.

Even at the beginning, element deliveries can be delayed by a month. Then the site is immediately behind schedule. Still, the agreed completion date remains.

If there are flaws in the design or the plans are not feasible, the builders are forced to stop and think about how a certain phase will be implemented in practice.

According to Elonen, when Rakennusliitto officials visit construction sites, professionals often say that there is not always time to do the work properly.

If the concrete does not have time to dry when erecting the elements of the house, then in Elonen’s words, we do “wet on top of wet”.

Sometimes you also have to build in the wrong work order if a phase gets stuck due to problems.

MONETARY. Money often drives competition between companies, and cooperation with builders is usually based on tenders, in which the cheapest can often win.

Several apartment buildings built by the City of Helsinki’s housing company (Att) have had a lot of defects and construction errors in recent years.

If there are problems on the construction site and the construction results are bad, can the city choose another main contractor next time? In practice, you can’t.

The City of Helsinki, as a public operator, is obliged to openly tender Att’s construction sites. The winner cannot be ignored, and the final stage of the competition is played at a price.