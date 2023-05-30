HS Analysis | Voting for the chairman of the Greens has begun, and the members’ decision may be a surprise in the end

Saara Hyrkkö entered the race as the early favorite, but Sofia Virtak has also got big-name supporters behind her, writes HS’s political reporter Robert Sundman.

On Monday the voting of the Green members for the next chairman of the party began.

The party members have until Thursday of next week to decide whether a person from Espoo will get their vote Saara Hyrkko or Carina Sofia Virta. Both are second-term MPs.

The Greens experienced a bitter defeat in the spring parliamentary elections, when it received the lowest vote share since the 1995 elections.

During the next two weeks or so, the party members will get to think about which of the candidates could offer better food to build a new rise in support.

For the presidential race we started from a situation where many names speculated by the media finally decided to refuse the nomination.

“Thanks, but no thanks” said this time, for example, the vice presidents Hanna Holopainen and Atte Harjanne and returned to parliament Oras Tynkkynen.

Both Hyrkkö and Virta have been considered lesser-known names to the general public.

Familiarity has been seen as Hyrkö’s advantage in the competition: he has a longer background in the party, he knows many actors and has sat, for example, on the chairmanship of a parliamentary group. This has also brought him a nice early favorite position.

Earlier in May, several party activists assessed to HS that time might decide the race in Hyrkö’s favor. Virta might not have time to make himself known to enough people.

Tension however, it gets tighter as the h-moment approaches.

Recently, Virta has got behind some visible long-line greens, such as the former deputy mayor of the greens Pekka Saurin and the former chairman of the party Osmo Soininvaara.

One can infer something about the dividing lines of the race from the direction of the shows of support. Virta seems to gain support especially from those who would like at least a moderate movement to the right from the Greens.

For example, Soininvaara considered in his blog that Virta could help the party win back the voters that the party has “pushed into the lap of the coalition”.

Mere However, the right-left division gives an empty picture of the chairman’s race – after all, Hyrkkö has also pointed out that the Greens should clarify their separation from the Sdp and the left-wing coalition.

“I think the line of the Greens is not the line of the left party, but we are a middle group”, he assessed in an interview with HS.

Instead, the connection of the candidates to the party’s current leadership, the party office and the “current line” in general seems to weigh heavily on the scale of many greens, at least at the level of imagination.

To put it bluntly, one could say that while Hyrkkö gets support from many active contemporary actors, Virta gets support from critics and those who are more dissatisfied with the “current state”.

So the question is not only about the positions of the candidates and their supporters on various political issues, but also about the current culture of the party.

Member votes the final result is often much more difficult to assess than a traditional party conference decision.

The last time the party members were able to vote for the chairman was in 2017. At that time, just under 6,000 party members cast their votes, when Touko Aalto won Emma Karin in the last round of counting.

In 2019 and 2023 Maria Ohisalo elected chairman without opposition.

This time, the party people gather to confirm the result on the second weekend of June in Seinäjoki.