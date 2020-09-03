HS analysis Valmet already owns almost a quarter of the valve company Neleks – the ownership race is becoming more and more interesting

The takeover bid announced by the Swedish Alfa Laval in July provoked severe criticism in Finland. By buying four, Valmet is trying to keep it independent.

Ownership race the valve company Neleks, which started on the stock exchange only at the beginning of July, is heating up.

Valmet, which makes processes and boilers for the forest industry, has already increased its holding in Neleks to 24.7 percent. Valmet’s President and CEO Pasi Laine According to the competition authorities, permission has been sought to further increase the share beyond the 25% threshold.

“It’s hard to say how long it will take to process a permit. Until we get it, we can’t buy more, ”Laine says.

What exactly is it about? Is Valmet going to buy the whole of Neles or why is it spending hundreds of millions of euros to buy shares in another industrial company?

Valmet has no merger intentions. On the contrary, it has taken on the task of trying to keep Neles as an independent listed company.

Swedish Alfa Laval made a public takeover bid for Neleks in July, just two weeks after the company had begun its independent journey on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. This happened in the same context as the rest of Metso was merged with Outotec.

The takeover bid did not come as a surprise to industry players. Cevian Capital, one of Metso’s largest shareholders, had traded from Nel to all possible parties, including Valmet, since Metso’s split was announced more than a year ago.

Valmet made its first combat move even before the stock exchange listing of Neleks. It bought less than 15 percent of Neles’ shares from the state-owned company Solidium in June.

Already at that time, Valmet announced its intention to increase ownership in the future. It also said it wants to develop Nel as an independent company.

Coincidentally, Solidium is also Valmet’s largest shareholder with a share of more than 11 percent.

Apparently Valmet and Solidium calculated that a 15 percent minority stake would be enough to expel the buyer candidates found by Cevian. However, Alfa Laval did not retreat but announced its offer. It offered Neles EUR 11.50 per share, which meant an additional price of more than 30% in relation to the stock exchange price at that time.

Many in Finland still considered the price cheap. Even the CEO of Alfa Laval Tom Erixon slipped in the financial magazine Dagens Industrus that the offer was to be made when the stock market is weak due to the corona epidemic.

Valmetin Laine criticized the offer in HS. He found the positive attitude of the Neles board to the offer very hasty and the price too cheap.

“It’s sad if my own generation is creating a subsidiary economy. We should build Finland so that the next generation will have good companies to develop. We would like to develop from Nel so that it remains a good Finnish technology player, in Finnish ownership, ”he said.

According to Laine, it was quite impossible to estimate the real value of the company only after a two-week stock market crash.

Valmet not only was it left to follow how things went, but it quickly began to increase its stake to the current 24.7 percent.

Alfa Laval has stated that the completion of the tender offer is conditional on its acceptance by at least two-thirds, or 66.67%, of Neles’s shareholders.

The offer period is ongoing and will run until October 22nd.

No one knows how the offer will go. Valmet can always increase its holding to less than 30 percent without having to offer to buy the entire company by law. Less than 30 percent alone would not be enough to block passage if all other owners accept the offer.

The second largest shareholder after Valmet is Cevian Capital. It has already said it will accept the offer, but since then the ownership is very scattered.

A large part of the ownership is held by foreign funds, the consideration of which is difficult to predict: On the other hand, the Board of Directors of Neleks unanimously supported the acceptance of the offer. On the other hand, since the announcement of the offer, the share of Neleks has been traded at a price higher than the offer price most of the time. This would suggest that the offer price may be expected to rise further.

Valmetin and after Cevian, the next largest known owners are the Finnish pension companies and funds Ilmarinen, Varma, Elo, Keva and the State Pension Fund, which owned a total of 7.2 per cent of the shares at the end of August.

Representatives of all private pension companies tell HS that Alfa Laval’s takeover bid will be considered with normal investment judgment. It is therefore assessed as to whether it corresponds to Neles’ expected returns.

In reality, the consideration may not be quite so schematic.

All pension companies are heavily overweight in Finnish listed investments. It is important for them and for society as a whole that the domestic stock market is vibrant and that there are enough interesting domestic companies.

If the takeover bid is not very clearly the best option, it may not be accepted by the pension companies.

The complexity of the consideration is increased by the fact that pension companies are also large owners of Valmet. Ilmarinen owns a small slice of Alfa Laval. Pension investors therefore need to look at the situation from many angles.

Which In this case, Alfa makes it strict for Laval to get two-thirds approval pile up. If it doesn’t get it, it can still increase its offer. On the other hand, Valmet’s persistent interest in the Four would mean that it would continue to be difficult to gain full control of the company. It can reduce the buyer’s enthusiasm.

Even Valmet’s operations do not necessarily arouse the admiration of all its owners. It is rare for an industrial company to become a major owner of another industrial company without synergy or merger plans.

If CEO Pasi Laine’s vision is right, and Neleks grows to great success as an independent company, the investment can be profitable for Valmet’s owners. However, it has nothing to do with Valmet’s normal business, in which investors have thought they will invest in Valmet.

Valmet’s mission also has a personal element. Laine led Neles’ business in the early 2000s when it was part of Metso. The company, which produces a wide range of valves and related services, was loss-making, but Laine restructured and developed it into a growing and highly profitable company. Neleks’ turnover last year was approximately EUR 660 million and the operating profit margin was almost 15%.

It would be a hard blow for a hard-developed company to flow into Swedish hands at a low price.