HS analysis Vaccine hesitants must also be heard, say researchers – but not all criticism is equal

It is no wonder that there is also hesitation about the coronary vaccine. However, it is a different matter to criticize the busy schedule of vaccines than to claim that a 5g chip will be installed in people with them, writes Simo Löytömäki, a journalist for domestic delivery.

Government the aim is to protect the entire population with a safe and effective coronary vaccine. Achieving this requires that those who are hesitant about the coronary vaccine will also be heard and understood.

Last Sunday, HS published an extensive article about Finns who do not plan to take the coronavirus vaccine. They can be roughly divided into anti-vaccine, vaccine-critical, and vaccine-hesitants.

The skeptical attitudes of the groups towards vaccines come from very different starting points.

Vaccines are never completely risk-free. No one can promise that they will not cause any side effects at all.

However, the authorized vaccine has been shown to be effective enough to outweigh the disadvantages. In this case, it is accepted that, with bad luck, rare side effects may occur when the vaccine is distributed to large numbers.

Vaccine coverage in the Finnish national vaccination program is generally at a good level, but coronary vaccine hesitation also occurs here: HS-Gallup, Department of Health and Welfare and MTV’s in the surveys, a significant proportion of respondents did not take the vaccine.

Corona vaccinations were started in Finland with Pfizer and Biontech. Photo from Jämsä on January 12.­

Docent of Sociology, University of Tampere Pia Vuolanto however, is not concerned that there is a widespread negative attitude towards coronary vaccine in Finland. Vuolanto leads a research project that investigates the causes of, among other things, vaccine criticality in modern society.

According to him, the results of the survey should take into account the fact that the coroner vaccine is not yet a topical issue for the majority of Finns. For example, at the time of HS-Gallup, no corona vaccine had been injected yet.

Hesitants According to Pia Vuolanto, the importance of understanding applies to health authorities, health care professionals and the general population.

Health authorities need to understand the health behavior of the population and, in particular, the arguments of citizens in favor of or against the introduction of a vaccine.

“In communication about vaccines, it is essential how the authorities build the general vaccine atmosphere,” says Vuolanto.

The same goes for healthcare professionals. According to Vuolanto, they need to understand how people form their perceptions of vaccines in order to be able to justify the administration of a vaccine in a client situation.

There are many ways to resist vaccination, as well as questions that customers may have about vaccines.

Ordinary among citizens, it is necessary to know and understand, for example, the thoughts of close associates about the coronary vaccine. According to Vuolanto, this will facilitate the general debate on coronary vaccines.

Vuolanto also points out that vaccine hesitation is not new. It has been around for as long as there have been vaccines.

Academy researcher at the University of Turku, who studied vaccination attitudes Anna Soveri notes, for its part, that statistical facts and pro-vaccine news are much easier to forget than the fear-causing side effects of vaccines. Perceiving probabilities is difficult.

“Suppose, for example, that one in a hundred gets some mild side effect from a vaccine. Then a person may think that he may be the one who gets the side effects. Or if my neighbor or cousin’s mother-in-law was one in a hundred, then why might I be as good? ”

How those who are hesitant about coronary vaccines should then be approached?

Pia Vuolanto emphasizes that they must be confronted and not just ignored as a huh. He says everyone needs to be able to expose themselves to the conversation.

It is essential to justify health issues on a personal level, because decisions are also made there.

“And this is true of any advocate of science. In other words, one would not belittle or seek to nullify another person’s way of thinking or course, ”says Vuolanto.

Coronary vaccine hesitation is not necessarily based on ignorance. Therefore, Anna Soveri would not approach it with mere factual transfer.

“It is known that if people have strong hesitation, then giving solid facts may only make the situation worse,” Soveri says.

Coronation vaccinations began at Nokia on Monday, January 11th. Vaccination of Nokia’s healthcare staff began at Vihnusasema’s emergency reception on Tuesday, January 12.­

People should be warned in advance that there will be misinformation about vaccinations and that they will have mild side effects that may appear to be more than they actually are.

“When these come, it’s worth talking about, asking and finding out before the fears become so strong that it’s hard to influence them anymore,” Soveri says.

Vaccine hesitation According to Pia Vuolanto, truncation into a hoax is likely to increase unnecessary confrontation.

According to him, unfounded conspiracy theories are often included in the debate, even though hesitation is about an individual weighing an individual.

According to Vuolanto, the reluctance to face people swimming upstream in the coronary vaccine debate may, at worst, lead to some people withdrawing completely from health services.

Ignoring vaccine hesitants may also result in hesitants not daring to express their concerns. In doing so, they share their concerns with individuals who are equally concerned.

“That’s when concerns about the safety of the vaccine will only intensify. It would be important that people are listened to and taken seriously, ”says Anna Soveri.

All however, the criticism is not equal. The variety of interpretations does not mean that all perspectives are equal. The vaccine debate is not an exchange of ideas with only different points of view rather than facts.

It is a different matter to doubt the urgent development schedule of a coronary vaccine than to believe that it will be fitted with a 5g chip to monitor people around the clock.

“It is clear that health authorities need to address the spread of conspiracy theories,” Vuolanto says.

Vuolanto has, for good reason, made little public reference to manifestations of vaccine resistance such as conspiracy theories. Believers in conspiracies are still a very marginal group in Finland.

Instead, he has focused on the mundane hesitation of individual people. They often give up extremism and consider vaccines on a daily basis, thinking mainly of themselves or their children.

Anna Sover says it can be almost impossible to completely turn the head of a vaccine. Therefore, communication should focus on the large crowd that is still hesitant about their vaccination decision.

“They must be in the circle of friends and loved ones of all of us.”

Vaccine hesitants understanding, in Sover’s words, can be thought of as the key to the whole coroner vaccination debate.

It’s not about having to agree with people, he emphasizes. Hesitation may not always even have to be accepted.

“But if the hesitation isn’t understood or listened to, I don’t think it tends to take the vaccine,” Soveri says.

Then there is a danger that Finland will not achieve enough vaccine coverage and that the epidemic will not be defeated as quickly as possible.