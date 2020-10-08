HS analysis Use of gas against seated protesters denies police’s inability to face non-violent protest

Police and politicians should evaluate the gassing of climate protesters against previous case law, writes HS legal journalist Mikko Gustafsson.

Saako police gass a seated protester? This issue has been beaten over the shoulder in the press and on social media after police used gas nebulizers against protesters in the Elokapina group sitting in Kaisaniemi, Helsinki, on Saturday.

Political scientist Johanna Vuorelma observes on Twitter that dividing lines of views run between politicians, value liberals and value conservatives.

The political charge of this is kind of understandable. At a time when the hippie movement disappeared into the journals of history, the image of a police officer beating hippies has survived in oral folklore.

In a charged case, politicians may also be tempted to draw conclusions from a case based on whether their own constituency happens to like police or protesters more. From the point of view of the rule of law, however, such thinking is miserable, and therefore lawmakers would like to stand by.

In the rule of law the action of the authority must be based on law. This pervasive principle of society as a whole is not affected, for example, by whether someone else has broken the law first.

In the Police Act readsthat the police must not cause any harm or inconvenience to anyone beyond what is necessary to carry out the task. The police must also relate their actions to, for example, the danger of the task, the urgency of the task, the behavior of the person targeted, the age and other factors.

In addition, the police must choose from the justifiable options the one that best promotes the realization of fundamental and human rights.

The entries in the Police Act lead to a clear way forward. If there is no immediate threat, the police cannot proceed from ordering a person to, say, shooting a person in the leg. And especially not on the grounds that the target happens to be a hippie, a Nazi, a climate protester, or something else.

Of course, using a gas nebulizer against a seated person is a much milder remedy than shooting. If, in someone’s opinion, there is therefore room for maneuver, the right way to resolve the matter is to rummage through previous case law. It is not represented by voters, but by the courts.

How similar situations have then been assessed in case law?

The European Court of Human Rights (EIT) ruled this week on Tuesday decision, which is already worth mentioning because of its freshness. It was a Spanish protester who took part in a protest against budget cuts and hard unemployment figures in 2014. After the protest reported to the authorities, some 50-60 people still marched.

A Spanish protester was injured in the hand, head and mouth as police set out to break up the protest. The EIT found that police action violated a person’s freedom of expression. The EIT stated that spontaneous demonstrations must also be tolerated to some extent by public authorities if action is to remain calm.

In Finland police justified the use of force against seated protesters with, among other things, limited resources, the protesters deviating from pre-agreed routes, and blocking the roadway. The police also announced in advance the use of force, which apparently did not happen in the most recent case assessed by the EIT.

In 2006, however, the EIT did decision, which is even closer to Saturday ‘s events in Kaisaniemi. According to that decision, the traffic incident resulting from the illegal demonstration was not a ground for gassing. In that case, protesters in Turkey protested against plans for prisoners.

In this case, too, the EIT stated that, inter alia, due to the peaceful nature of the demonstration, the police had no grounds for action.

Police has reported relatively little about Saturday’s protest, but Helsinki police are working on an investigation into Saturday’s case. So far, the police have not publicly assessed their actions against previous case law, but hopefully the police will still do so for their own credibility.

Police justified the use of gas by emptying the roadway, but still had to carry the protesters out of place. It remains unclear why they could not have been carried away without gas. Therefore, a message has been conveyed from police action that the organization was incapable of facing non-violent protest.

For example, MPs with a police background unreserved support for police action, on the other hand, it seemed strange because they, too, did not reflect their views against previous case-law. In this case, the message may seem that the authorities should follow the laws passed by MPs only if it feels that way.