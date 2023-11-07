HS Analysis | US resilience to civilian casualties caused by Israel severely tested as Gaza war completes one month

of the United States presidential Joe Biden and his administration’s resilience to Israel’s brutal attacks against the terrorist organization Hamas is being tested even harder as Tuesday marks exactly one month since the start of the Gaza war and the number of Palestinian civilian casualties continues to rise.

Administration representatives think according to the news channel CNN, that we may be talking about weeks before the US is forced to start publicly demanding a ceasefire. This is because the international pressure on both Israel and the United States is getting too hard.

The United States, through Biden’s mouth, gave its unreserved support to Israel right after Hamas attacked Israel, killing well over a thousand people on October 7. But lately the tone is Starting with Biden became much more critical of Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) greeted visiting US President Joe Biden with a hug at Tel Aviv airport on October 18.

According to the Palestinian authorities, the Israeli attacks in Gaza have already killed around 10,000 people. This has also aroused fierce criticism from the American Democratic voters, and a significant part of Americans see that conditions must be set or put a stop to supporting Israel.

“It’s time for Israel’s friends to understand that the current approach is causing damage to civilians that is unacceptable,” stated a Democratic senator, for example Chris Murphy in a statement last week.

On Sunday published In a CBS poll as many as 47 percent of Democrats and 35 percent of Republicans said the United States should not support Israel with weapons. 41 percent of Democratic voters said they were “very much” on Israel’s side in the war, while 40 percent said they “very much” supported the Palestinians.

Such polls will likely affect Biden’s feelings more and more strongly, as the next US presidential election is a little less than a year away. Biden’s actions as president are worthwhile less than 40 percent of the populationand unreservedly supporting Israel does not seem to bring any additional support, on the contrary.

Even in normal times, Israel receives enormous armed support from the United States, worth more than three billion dollars annually. Currently, Congress is working on an additional $14 billion aid package that Biden wished for.

On October 18, an American Jewish organization protested in front of Congress in Washington to demand an end to Israel’s occupation and military operations in Gaza.

United States spent October 18 at the UN Security Council veto to overturn a project supported by other member states for a humanitarian pause in Gaza. Twelve of the 15 members of the Security Council voted in favor of a humanitarian pause, while Britain and Russia abstained. The United States was thus left alone to defend Israel’s hawkish line.

Now, just a couple of weeks later, official US policy is to call for a humanitarian pause in order to help civilians affected by the war in some areas of Gaza, according to the Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated last Friday in Tel Aviv.

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu stated shortly after Blinken’s comments in his TV statement that Israel is not ready for any kind of breaks, but will “continue with full force” against Hamas unless Hamas agrees to release the more than two hundred hostages it took from Israel.

Netanyahu’s comments and their timing underscore that the United States cannot dictate to Israel what it does under any circumstances.

A humanitarian pause is a strictly limited measure in which According to the UN let’s agree on the time and area it applies to. On the other hand, a more persistent and possibly later required ceasefire would cover, for example, the entire Gaza area and could include the idea of ​​starting a political process.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (second right) and the emergency government led by him in Tel Aviv on Friday.

Middle East Foreign Minister Blinken, who ended his tour on Monday, pivoted the current US thinking last week to the point that a humanitarian pause is needed to help civilians, but a cease-fire demanded by the Arab countries would be a mistake.

“Our view is that a ceasefire would allow Hamas to rally its forces and repeat its attacks,” Blinken said According to the Al-Jazeera channel.

Because The United States is an important supporter of Israel, the Americans have often persuaded Israeli decision-makers to change their positions. That must have happened this time as well, at least in some matters.

The New York Times magazine has told, how the United States has tried to stop Israel’s ground attack on Gaza with its speeches, for example in order to get more time for the hostage negotiations. Israeli ground forces attacked Gaza more than a week ago. but the attack was launched much later and more cautiously than had been anticipated.

of the United States has been said before also warned Israel not to attack the Hezbollah terrorist organization operating in Lebanon too forcefully, because it could start an unpredictable war that would shake the entire Middle East, in which both the United States and Iran would have to get involved.

So far, Israel has refrained from larger attacks against Hezbollah, although the border area has seen many deadly attacks on both sides.

Blinken stated to the media on Monday that the achievements of American diplomacy are not always easy to see, but they do exist.

“Sometimes the fact that something bad doesn’t happen isn’t necessarily the best evidence of progress, but it is,” said Blinken, according to the Reuters news agency.

In the case of the Gaza ground attack, Israel could be held back not only by American pressure, but also by domestic opinion. At the end of October In the Maariv magazine survey 29 percent of Israelis said they wanted a large-scale ground attack right away, while 49 percent appealed for restraint.

According to the newspaper, the feelings “almost certainly” reflected concern about the situation of the hostages. Hamas is believed to have hid many of its hostages in the winding streets of Gaza to its tunnel networkwhere attacking is a nightmare even for Israeli special forces.

Hamas the surprise attack on October 7 and the brutal killings of civilians during it shocked Israel and the world. From the news pictures, however, the initial stages that gave rise to the Gaza war have already disappeared, and in their place are pictures of the suffering of the Palestinians.

“When I see a Palestinian child, boy or girl, being pulled from the ruins of a collapsed building, it hits me in the stomach as much as if I see a child [vastaavassa tilanteessa] In Israel or anywhere else,” Blinken stated last Thursday during his trip to the Middle East.