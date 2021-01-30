HS analysis UPM invests in biodiesel, Stora Enso’s packaging board – The corona crisis accelerated the transformation of forest companies, and paper mills are now promised a cold ride

UPM is reaching out to completely new industries. Stora Enso is investing even more in packaging board and wood construction.

Forestry company President and CEO of UPM Jussi Pesonen presented a cold picture at Thursday’s earnings briefing.

The figure showed that the share of printing papers in the company’s turnover has fallen from 60 per cent in 11 years to 35 per cent last year. So last year, already 65 percent of the business was something else. And for a long time, UPM was known specifically as a paper company.

The reason is clear from the picture.

Over the past six years, other transactions have generated an average operating profit of 16 percent of revenue. The figure for printing papers is five percent.

Demand for printing papers has been declining at a steady pace for 15 years, but last year their sales collapsed. In the spring, sales of graphic papers were more than 30 percent lower than a year earlier. Consumption of office paper also declined sharply as the population stayed telecommuting.

On Friday CEO of Stora Enso Annica Bresky said there is no prospect of demand for papers recovering this year.

Once work has been learned to be done without printing memos and news has been learned to be read in digital form, there is hardly a return to the former.

According to Bresky, it is more likely that the decline in demand will continue at the same pace as before the interest rate crisis. Thus, after a one-off chase of the crisis, only from a much smaller level.

“There is still overcapacity in all grades of paper. Price pressures are tough, ”Bresky said.

CEOs the messages know the cold ride to the paper mills.

UPM constantly monitors paper mill utilization rates. If they fall, capacity is reduced in one way or another.

Stora Enso primarily monitors cash flow. Still towards the end of the year, the company’s paper mills brought cash to the cash register, even though the official income statement did not show a profit.

If this changes, something will happen.

Last year, UPM closed the Kaipola plant in Finland. Stora Enso, on the other hand, stopped paper production in Oulu, but built a board machine instead, which is currently being started up. The machines have also been closed abroad. In total, Finnish companies have shut down dozens of machines at home and abroad.

The lost turnover has been replaced by a new one. Both companies have adapted to the decline in paper demand in their own ways. The corona year would only seem to accelerate their change.

Stora Enso paper now accounts for less than 20 percent of net sales. It invested more than ten years ago in cartons and that side is being grown all the time. The company also believes in wood construction. According to Bresky, wooden building materials are now being sold well and at a good price in both the United States and Europe.

At Stora Enso, wood products are a business of the same size as pulp.

UPM’s change has been even more radical. Completely new types of business areas that have left small streams have stealthily grown or are growing to be very profitable and moderately sized.

The company has already set up an extremely profitable business from the production of label materials. The return on investment for the Raflatac unit was almost 40%.

UPM is building a chemical plant for wood waste in Germany. The products replace, among other things, oil-based plastic raw materials.

Five years ago, UPM also started producing biodiesel at its Lappeenranta plant. That, too, has been very profitable.

On Thursday, the company said it would begin groundwork for the construction of a new billion-dollar biodiesel refinery in either Kotka or Amsterdam. The main raw material to be used as raw material is logging waste and other by-products of own production. Decisions on the location and investment are expected in a year at the earliest.

Of course, making traditional pulp is also at the heart of the growth of both companies. Although it would no longer be worthwhile to produce so much paper in Europe, there is sufficient demand in China, especially for tissue paper and board.

Pulp has been traded at an excellent price in recent years due to Chinese demand. Last year, prices fell sharply, but now the market situation is better again.

UPM is building a huge new pulp mill in Uruguay for $ 2.7 billion. Stora Enso is considering expanding pulp production in Sweden. In addition, Metsä Group is planning a pulp mill in Kemi.

Forest companies The upheaval is also a historic turning point for Finland.

Oulu’s new board machine and the closure of paper machines mean that this year’s board exports will exceed the value of paper exports in Finland. For a long time, fine paper grades were the forest industry’s greatest asset and most profitable product.

It is clear that not all new projects by international giants can go to Finland. Hopefully, however, something will replace the lost paper industry and jobs.

At least there is enough forest in Finland to be utilized.