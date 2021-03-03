HS analysis University students had been waiting for government interest rate information, but were disappointed – instead of cheerleaders, they want concrete action

University students were disappointed with the government’s interest rate information and demanded concrete measures from the government to improve the situation of students, writes Pauliina Grönholm, HS’s domestic journalist.

“I just can’t stand it. I can’t and can’t take it by the neck. I am so behind and I do not understand the topics or tasks of the courses. I tried to call for help and got time for May. I just don’t know if I can last that long. ”

The comment made in the messaging service Jodel well illustrates the anxiety of some college students.

Government held on Tuesday the first of its own corona information for students. The event addressed the impact of the pandemic on students ’studies, well-being and future prospects.

College students had been waiting for the event for a long time, but when it was finally held, the result was disappointing for many.

The intention may have been good, but one fundamental mistake was made in the corona information: On the same occasion, an attempt was made to cover the affairs of all students from secondary school to college. At times, ministers also talked about dishes related to primary school.

Minister of Education Jussi Saramo (left) said in his speech extending the application period for secondary education and emphasized the extension of compulsory education and free secondary education. Things that don’t apply to college students in any way.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd), for his part, stated that the corona epidemic is part of a generational experience. Annika Saarikko (center) perhaps answered a little lazily the question of why attempts are not even made to return the studies of university students to contact teaching.

College students the measure was met. Numerous critical comments were made on social media on Wednesday and, on the other hand, distress cries like the message at the beginning of the story.

About college students some have been in distance learning for a year. However, very little concrete has happened to support them.

There are about 284,000 university students in Finland. That is not a small number. For example, the second largest city in Finland, Espoo, has about 292,000 inhabitants.

Such a large number can accommodate students in very different situations. Some may be students with families, where distance learning allows for a better reconciliation of family and study.

Perhaps the youngest students of all are in the most challenging position. Behind them, in line with the idea put forward by Prime Minister Marin, they already have a generational experience of being treated unfairly in the introduction of the university selection of certificates last spring.

Some of them experienced while in high schoolthat the information about the scoring of the evidence came too late, as they had already made their course choices. Some of them were, too exhausted even before the corona epidemic.

Corona epidemic in turn, postponed exam days during their student transcripts. One graduate from last spring in an interview having eventually had to write four tests on consecutive days.

Their his student party transferred or canceled.

The student selection schedules were then changed spring on a quick schedule. In many fields, the proportion of those selected with a certificate was increased, and some fields turned the selection tests into two stages.

And when they started their college studies, they had to to start their studies largely alone at home. Some of them have moved to a new locality and are without a previous circle of friends or family support.

In online chats, they may have been called lazy and their exhaustion has been downplayed. Exposures and chains of infection at student events have been generalized to all students, although the majority operate within limits.

Pandemic has not treated anyone fairly. Many, for example, have lost their jobs in the restaurant or cultural sector. However, they have also been fields that have typically also employed students for gig jobs.

All these experiences form a whole, the stamp of which, especially for the youngest students, should become experts say be concerned.

Like the chairman of the Finnish Student Union (Samok) and a first-year nursing student Oona Löytänen stated to ministers, students do not need those parties, but genuine face-to-face teaching, peer support and human contacts.

If the ministers did not know how to treat university students the way they wanted, nor did the institutions praise their actions. Distance learning in higher education has continued with announcements without properly looking for solutions for hybrid or contact teaching.

There have also been huge differences in the quality of distance learning. According to the contacts received by Samok, some of the polytechnic students have only been given assignments at home without even any distance learning.

Instead of encouraging coping, university students demand concrete ways to ease the situation for students. So what do they want?

Last the exceptional circumstances of the spring were taken into account study support in monitoring the progress of studies and support period. Normally, the student has to find out why the studies have not progressed on schedule. Last spring, a student could be forgiven for a delay of two months.

Flexibility would be needed even now. However, temporary changes will not help everyone. If a first-year student’s studies now slow down due to a corona epidemic or distance learning, he or she will hardly be able to forgive it after five years when he or she is graduating.

Also, the knowledge that the target period for a student loan credit would be longer than normal for everyone by six months could bring relief to livelihood concerns. More student loans were raised in Finland in January than ever before.

The Association of Finnish Student Unions and Samok have listed their own proposals for improving the situation of students.

Although livelihood concerns can be one of the burdensome factors, other actions are needed. Polytechnic students moved Student Health Care Foundation (FSHS) from the beginning of 2021, which has further congested the FSHS.

Although it was allocated more resources to hire additional staff, the need for assistance is greater. Now, those seeking help simply need to get some time earlier than two months from May.