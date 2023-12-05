HS Analysis | Under various pressures, the researchers who defined old forests are now sending politicians three messages about their work

The researchers want to emphasize that the criteria will be politically decided.

Researchers the expert part of the work to find the last unprotected old forests and natural forests in Finland has been completed.

Finland must have the criteria ready by the end of the year, which can be used to start mapping forests worthy of protection from the terrain. The obligation comes from the EU biodiversity strategy.

The scientific ground work of the experts of the Natural Resources Center (Luke) and the Finnish Environmental Center (Syke) has now been handed over to the Ministry of the Environment, which will next prepare criteria proposals for use by politicians together with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry. Finally, the forest definitions are approved by the country’s government.

Criteria so they are not ready yet. Even so, the completion of expert work itself is news. This is due to the fact that forest definitions have been subject to enormously contradictory expectations and various pressures.

HS already reported in Octoberthat the defining work was going in such a narrow direction that only a few forests could fit within the definitions.

The researchers were driven in this narrower direction by “political pressure”, i.e. the desire of “certain parties” to make the criteria as strict as possible. Certain parties meant the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and Metsähallitus, which manages the state’s economic forests.

In November Public radio in turn asked the leading expert of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry Katja Matveinen about the ministry’s political guidance. Matveinen denied the guidance, but said that they had indeed told the researchers what things should be included in the definitions. Matveinen also confirmed that the ministry specifically wanted to find strict criteria for protection.

Researchers have done their work in such an atmosphere. All of this also raised doubts about whether the researchers’ share is ultimately in line with the best scientific information, or whether information had to be collected in a more limited way than would have been possible.

Fact There are such observations in the report An old forest must have old trees and a variety of dead wood.

The lowest ages used for old forests in the report were 120 years in Southern Finland and 140 years in Northern Finland.

Rotten wood is used in various amounts. At its peak, 30–50 hectares of dead wood per hectare can be expected from the southern Finnish groves. At its lowest point, in the pine forests of Northern Finland, a large amount of rotten wood could be 5–10 cubic meters per hectare.

The old forest may have arisen naturally, but also by planting or sowing by humans.

Old forests may have signs of previous human activity, as long as they are not too strong. In old forests, there may be traditional Sámi forest use.

The protection applies more directly to state forests, as Finland has decided that private lands will be protected by voluntary means.

A managed economic forest cannot be an old forest, even if management is not very active.

Now completed report is a large entity, 84 pages in total. That is why it is particularly interesting to read the bulletin prepared about the work. The release states exactly what the researchers themselves wanted to highlight. The wording of the release is not a coincidence, but the result of consideration and selection.

The press release sends a clear message to politicians, actually three messages.

First of all, the announcement emphasizes in many words that old forests and natural forests are two different things. Old forests do not have to be natural. Separately, it is also said that the requirements for old forests must be looser in terms of both age and the characteristics of natural conditions. Old forests are a broader concept, and therefore there are more of them than natural forests.

This can be interpreted as a twisted message to the country’s government. In the government program, instead of the word and with a comma, it is stated that the government will protect the remaining ones the state’s natural, old-growth forests – as if the protection promise only applied to natural old forests. Natural forests are mostly already protected in Finland. Therefore, the definition of old forests is more essential.

“ There is no ready-made solution to the work.

Secondly in the announcement it is said that the completed expert work is an “examination framework”. It means that the work does not find a ready-made solution for the limit values ​​of old forests. There are no unequivocal threshold values ​​found in the research data.

The word review framework is also used in the report itself. The word is new. The October versions didn’t have it yet. The purpose is therefore to emphasize that the report is an overview of the characteristics of forests, not a proposal for criteria. So when the report has used, for example, some amounts of rotten wood, it does not mean that the researchers propose these as limit values ​​for the old forest.

At the press conference, Luke Kari T. Korhonen called various bifurcated conservation areas as example calculations. If different criteria are finally chosen, the surface areas will also change.

Third the bulletin indirectly highlights the work done by volunteer forest surveyors: head of unit Aino Juslén Sykesta mentions that “most of the most representative old forests have already been mapped” and it would be cost-effective to use these surveys.

This is not mentioned in the announcement, but the mapping work in question has been done by two working groups: one called Luonnonmetsä working group and the other Luonnonmetsät Sápmi.

It is also interesting that the work groups in question have found 360,000 hectares of valuable forests on state lands alone.

In the example calculations of the expert report, there are areas such as 32,000 and 62,000 hectares, and even at the largest, just under 100,000 hectares (including fallow lands). So much smaller amounts, although not only state lands but also private forests are involved.

To the press release one message is that the EU directive requires interpretation, and that it is therefore ultimately a matter of a political decision. The researchers have only prepared an information package for politicians to use.

Scientific criteria have been requested from forestry interest organizations. Then, of course, it could be said that the most valuable forests have been protected with certainty and the fellings are aimed at ordinary economic forests. Environmental organizations have also hoped for scientific criteria, because ecology has been thought to be the best defense against all kinds of lobbying in the forest sector.

Now the researchers want to emphasize that the criteria will be politically decided.

Politicians, on the other hand, make a choice between two things: How much forest is removed from wood production? And will we get enough protection that it matters in terms of the richness of forest nature?