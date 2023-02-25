HS Analysis | UMK’s final result was perfect, and an extraordinary spring for Finland is ahead

The wrapper has stated that his goal is to win the Eurovision Song Contest. It is possible that that will also happen, writes HS culture editor Juuso Määttänen.

Is evil come up with anything critical to say about the final result of the New Music Competition (UMK). Everything went exactly as predicted, predicted and scripted.

29 years old from Vantaa Wrapperproperly named Jere Pöyhönenwon UMK with a historic landslide and will go to Liverpool to represent Finland in Eurovision.

That’s exactly how UMK was supposed to end. Any other outcome would have been a huge wasted opportunity. Käärijä became a phenomenon among viusu fans even before his Cha Cha Cha – had even had time to publish his song. In just over a month, the phenomenon has grown to such proportions that it is currently difficult to even grasp it.

If the recipe for creating hit artists would be figured out, all record companies would repeat it endlessly. Since this is not the case, we have to settle for the fact that sometimes things happen in the field of popular music that cannot be fully explained.

Just such a case is Käärijä’s rise from an almost unknown name to a musician known to the whole nation and a crazy audience favorite.

Of course, Käärijä has not started from scratch: the first single was released already in 2016 and the first album in 2020. The most popular songs had millions of listens on Spotify.

Even so, if you had gone to the center of Helsinki at the beginning of January and asked the visitors if they knew an artist named Käärijä, the random answer would have very likely been negative.

Then Käärijä was announced as one of the seven UMK competitors. As soon as it was announced, the name caused a stir in five circles. The preliminary speculations had been very certain, among other things by Robin Packalenby Portion Boys, Lxandra and Benjamin’s from participating in UMK.

That’s why, for example, the news about Robin Packalen’s participation didn’t seem like such a big news. The name Käärijä, on the other hand, was not mentioned in any of the speculations.

The surprise aroused interest: what kind of song is this pot-haired artist going to release? When a crazy combination of rap, pop, rock and electronic music Cha Cha Cha appeared, the situation began to look clear. The song was completely different from all the others. It was actually different from all UMK songs from previous years.

The wrapper phenomenon became a mass craze. The artist became the overwhelming UMK pre-favorite, and Finland rose to the top of the Eurovision betting statistics. Fans bought hundreds of Käärijä shirts to wear to the UMK final.

The wrapper was happy about his victory at the press conference.

A couple for the past week, there has been mainly only one thing talked about in relation to Kääriä:

Is the stage performance good enough to take Käärijä to the Eurovision Song Contest?

Logomo in Turku found out the answer very quickly. Cha Cha Cha offered a three-minute medley on stage – in a good way. The performance had preserved in just the right way the same feeling that the song itself caused upon first hearing.

The wrapper pulling the dancers by the neck straps, jumping to sit on them and finally even dancing an embarrassingly bad looking hose dance was exactly what you would expect from this stage show. Visually, the performance remained consistent, and although Käärijä’s vocal performance was by no means clean, it sounded good enough as well.

When it was time to announce the winner of the night, the final result became clear very quickly. Before Käärijä, who was in the last turn, only Portion Boys had received more than one hundred points from the audience. Even with a little math, you could calculate that it means that there are hundreds of points in the division.

The wrapper got a total of 539 points, the runner-up Portion Boys got 152 points. For example, last year the difference between winner The Rasmus and runner-up Cyan Kicks was less than a hundred.

In the second year, Blind Channel took the win, but it also remains second alongside Käärijä. At that time, the difference between Blind Channel and the second-placed Teflon Brothers was 371 points, a little less than Käärijä’s now.

The 2020s has been UMK’s golden age. Year by year the level rises, the songs collect more listens and UMK becomes a bigger topic of conversation.

Yle has succeeded in what would have seemed like an impossible idea just a few years ago: UMK is an insane phenomenon. UMK produces domestic star artists every year, which resulted in five Emma awards this year Bess is the clearest example. At this year’s UMK, Bess opened the show with a convincing performance.

It is exciting to see how long UMK’s popularity can continue to grow. This year’s broadcast was clearly better than last year’s, and it wasn’t bad by any means.

At that time, however, several shows were seen, which seemed like a sad jumble. Bess’s for example Ram bam bam the potential of a huge hit song was largely untapped when the show fell apart.

This time in Turku, it was noticeable that the mistakes of the previous year had been learned. At the press conference organized before the final broadcast, several artists emphasized that they wanted to keep their stage show as simple as possible. Less is often more, especially when you don’t have a huge budget.

The end result was probably the best UMK in history, which in a worse year could have sent almost anyone to represent Finland at the Eurovision Song Contest.

The wrapper celebrated the victory on Logomo’s stage.

Very the best thing was to see how some of the performances came to life on Logomo’s stage in a completely different way than just as a song. I criticized beforehand by Robin Packalen Girls Like You -song harshly, but on the UMK stage Packalen showed why he is such a tough pop star.

The song flowed cleanly, the performance was visually elegant and the choreography performed with the help of a trampoline was impressive. Packalen seemed to enjoy being on stage. Such performances have not been seen too often in Finland.

Likewise Lxandra beautiful singing performance Something to Lose -song was exactly what you could expect from a musician praised for his wonderful voice. This year, the only slow-tempo song in the competition fell to the party songs, but the performance was one of the best of the evening. Equally simple, stylish and good-sounding was the band Kuumaa Overpowered.

Portion Boys was responsible for a completely different performance in every way, where the purity of the vocals or the success of the mix were completely secondary issues, when the group declared as “Finland’s loudest party band” made Logomo celebrate to the rhythm of a song with deliberately stupid lyrics.

The only clear disappointment in the stage performance was the youngest participant in the competition, only 18 years old Keiran No Business on the Dancefloor. In the video seen before the performance, Keira said that she wants to encourage people to dance regardless of what the people watching next to them think.

That’s why it was such a shame that in the stage performance of a song built around dance, the dance moves seemed far too cautious. Of course, the place was tough for a singer who is just at the beginning of his career, for whom performing at UMK can be a significant stepping stone forward. Placing third indicates public popularity.

Benjamin, who charmed the audience with his stage charisma, probably suffered badly from the fact that Take care of me – in the performance, the song sounded really weak in many places. The comparison was not made easier by the fact that it was followed by Lxandra’s completely clean vocal performance.

Robin Packalen convinced with her performance of Girls Like You on a plane.

This one In Käärijä, the winner of the year, what is also pleasing is the self-confidence with which he has participated in the competition from the beginning. Immediately in the first interview he said that his biggest reason for participating in UMK is that he wants to win the Eurovision Song Contest.

In a way, one might think it is a self-evident comment from a UMK competitor, but the reality is different. In recent years, UMK, which has developed into a hugely popular competition, has become a great place for Finnish artists to become a name known to the whole nation and even publish the biggest hit song of the year. Winning the Eurovision Song Contest – or even getting to the Eurovision Song Contest – is a completely secondary matter for some of the UMK participants.

After his UMK victory, the moved and shocked Käärijä, who appeared in front of the press, made it clear that the situation is different for him. In no uncertain terms, he announced that he was going to Liverpool to win the race. Nothing else is enough.

Best of all, Käärijä’s victory in Eurovision is completely possible. Of course, there are still big bumps in the road. Many countries, including Sweden, have not yet chosen their representatives. Käärijäki may have even harder phenomena. And Käärijä’s performance needs to be polished some more before it is ready for the Liverpool stage.

There will still be a completely exceptional spring from a Finnish perspective.