HS analysis Two fantasy series marketed on a huge budget will be released next fall on different streaming services at almost the same time – why?

The sequel to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power appear virtually at the same time. Which one will win?

In autumn a great fantasy battle ensues. The dark forces of evil and the heroes of light are not at odds this time. The battle is between Amazon and HBO, both of which will release the much-anticipated fantasy TV series at the same time.

While some like to see this precisely as a symbolic mismatch between the forces of light and darkness, it is a matter of commercial competition. Two giant productions marketed on a huge budget will appear at almost exactly the same time.

Are there enough spectators for both?

Game of Thrones The last season of the series was released in 2019. The series was well over 100 million viewers worldwide at the end of the series. There are no definite statistics, however Game of Thronesia is considered the most popular TV series of all time. Even before the series ended, the search for a “new GoT” began.

HBO’s response was to continue its flagship series. House of the Dragon series takes place in the fantasy world of Westeros history two hundred years before Game of Thrones events.

Amazon went into the game with hard stakes. It bought JRR Tolkien inherited rights and put a huge amount of money into the league. The result of years of work has been the most expensive TV series ever, The Tale of the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It starts on September 2nd.

House of the Dragonin the announcement of the start date is expected. It’s not just about the impatience of the fans. It’s about what kind of slot the series really fits into when people now have so many streaming services full of what to watch.

Fantasy series made for adults on a big budget is no longer a rarity. The Witcher (Witch) has been one of Netflix’s biggest hits, and Amazon The Wheel of Time The second season of the (Wheel of Time) series has already been filmed.

There are many more series. There is enough congestion and even good series inevitably suffer from a lack of time for viewers and limited media visibility.

Could have assume that HBO would not put House of the Dragonia to compete directly Power rings with. HBO could have played it safe and released its series either before or after the Amazon Grand Series.

Vice versa.

Last week, HBO loaded their chips on the table. The series will be released practically at exactly the same time as Power rings.

The timing may be a coincidence, and HBO certainly planned its schedules even before Amazon announced its plans.

That doesn’t change the fact that HBO’s tactics are bold in their punctuality, even brazen. The potential fan audience for the series isn’t exactly the same, but there’s plenty of overlap. Above all: the fantasy interest of the general public has its limits.

House of the Dragon starts on August 21st or 22nd, depending on your time zone. In the series there are ten episodes In power rings eight. So when Power rings begins, two episodes have appeared House of the Dragonia.

For two weeks, there has been speculation in the internet arenas about the upcoming reversals of the series, and cover interviews have been published in the world’s major media Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcysta and other stars in the series.

Power rings no doubt the dramatic closing period of the season will appear with these prospects on October 21st. Two days later House of the Dragonin the last episode may rob it of a spotlight.

Which one will win? Time will tell. The most important thing is how good the kits are. In a battle of two giant fantasy series for air dominance in the media sky House of the Dragon has now, however, captured an advantage for itself. It gets to start the conversation and still has to end it. It kind of closes Power rings inside its wings.

At the same time, however, HBO takes a tough risk. House of the Dragon is a really anticipated series, but it’s still “just” Game of Thrones continued while Power rings is the first Lord of the Rings world-class TV series. As such, it is subject to an extraordinary amount of hopes and fears.

What can be deduced from HBO’s risk-taking?

The fact that HBO is the content director Casey Bloys as well as the rest of the company’s management House of the Dragon. They wouldn’t play such a hard double or receipt in a “just ok” level series.

House of the Dragon leaves the fantasy giant race from the lead.