HS Analysis | Turkey finally freed Sweden from NATO torture and at the same time was inclined to take a risk

January 24, 2024
HS Analysis | Turkey finally freed Sweden from NATO torture and at the same time was inclined to take a risk

With its NATO delay, Turkey gained attention for the important issue of terrorism. Now let's see if it also gets its fighter. At the same time, the pressure on Hungary is increasing, writes Elina Kervinen, HS's political editor.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met in Istanbul at the beginning of January. Picture: Office of the President of Turkey / AFP

Elina Kervinen HS

Soon already a couple Sweden's year-long NATO saga got one decision on Tuesday evening, when The Turkish parliament approved finally Sweden's membership.

Despite all the twists and turns, the decision finally came with a clear margin, 287-55.

The difference compared to Finland's ratification figures was of course noticeable. Finland's membership was finally blessed last March In the Turkish parliament, more clearly in numbers than in the Finnish parliament. The figures were 276–0.

