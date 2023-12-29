HS Analysis | Trump's victory in the primaries can be confirmed quickly, but the Supreme Court is just around the corner

The United States may even face a dangerous situation if Trump wins his party's primaries, but in some states he would not be able to participate in the main election himself, writes HS foreign correspondent Pekka Mykkänen.

of the United States the presidential elections will be held in November of next year, but the primaries will start already on January 15, based on which the candidates of the two main parties – the Republicans and the Democrats – will be selected for the main election itself.

This year it is a very unusual race, as the most popular candidate on the Republican side, former President Donald Trumpeligibility has been challenged in two states.

The Democrats are much calmer because they have a sitting president Joe Biden wants to try for a second term and has no serious opponents in his party. The biggest concern of the Democrats is whether the 81-year-old and sometimes frail Biden will still be on his feet when the election run-off starts next fall.

in Colorado the Supreme Court and in Maine the Secretary of State have ruled that Trump cannot participate in his party's primaries. The reason for this is that he is considered to have participated in the riot when Trump supporters took over the Capitol on January 6, 2021. The riot, which resulted in the death of five people, was an attempt to prevent the confirmation of Biden's 2020 election victory.

The dispute about Trump's possible rebellion and eligibility for election, which has been raging in other states as well, is expected to advance to the review of the Federal Supreme Court. However, it is unclear when the Supreme Court will possibly take up the politically very sensitive matter and what it would decide on the matter.

of the British broadcasting company BBC interviewed according to experts, the conservative-leaning Supreme Court could very well end up with a position in favor of Trump's candidacy. But it is also possible that the court would overturn the Colorado case for technical reasons and the matter would be left to haunt the background and spin like a pinball to different states and their courts.

The Maine Secretary of State's decision does not go directly to the Supreme Court because it must first go through the Maine state courts, news agency AP says.

of Colorado and Maine's decisions to bar Trump from participating in the primaries are currently on hold pending legal processes. Thus, Republicans must continue like other men and women towards the Iowa and New Hampshire primaries, which will be held on January 15th and 23rd.

Although these two states are small in terms of population, their significance in the primaries is psychologically very significant. In the case of some presidential elections, a candidate has received a great boost from the primaries to the upcoming primaries of larger states, while many others have had to drop out of the race due to low votes.

Presidential elections is a merciless mill where hundreds of millions of dollars burn and polls guide the movements of both donors and TV cameras. Seven candidates have had to give up the game even before the primaries, for example the former vice president Mike Pencethe governor of North Dakota Doug Burgum and a senator from South Carolina Tim Scott.

There are still six candidates left before the New Year, but possibly only two of them – the former UN ambassador With Nikki Haley and the governor of Florida With Ron DeSantis – there are no more chances to beat Trump. They have just over ten percent support compared to Trump's roughly 60 percent when you look at it national surveys.

In New Hampshire, Haley is supported about a quarter of Republicans, which could provide him with a springboard to become a true challenger to Trump. But in light of history, Haley's job looks almost hopeless, especially when she this week slurred his wordswhat came to the meaning of slavery as the initiator of the civil war of the 1860s.

News channel ABC analysis in recent decades, the rule has been in effect that if a primary election candidate has at least 40 percent national support in mid-December, he has always won his party's nomination. Trump's approval rating has never been below 40 percent this year, and in December it was already around 60 percent.

But the theoretical window is still open, at least for Haley and DeSantis. Since 1988, there have been three candidates whose support dipped below 15 percent before the primaries, but who managed to win the primaries in the end. One of them even became president for two terms, a Democrat Bill Clinton. He beat a sitting Republican president George HW Bush in the 1992 elections.

in the United States could be a very complicated and even dangerous situation ahead if Trump wins his party's primaries, but in some states he would not be able to participate in the primary election itself. This would increase Trump's supporters' feeling that the system has been crookedly rigged against their favorite and themselves.

About 60 to 70 percent of Republicans believesthat the 2020 election was a big fraud.

In Minnesota and Michigan, attempts to prevent Trump from participating in the primaries have already been defeated in the state supreme courts. In Oregon, the matter is still at a stage.

In California, the governor Gavin Newsom again has warned their state's decision makers on projects to prevent Trump from running for office.

“There is no doubt that Donald Trump is a threat to our freedoms and even to our democracy. But in California, we beat the opposition at the ballot box,” Newsom said in a statement last week.