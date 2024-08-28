HS Analysis | Trump ruined relations with China – Harris is close to a person who is being made a savior

Chinese President Xi Jinping and the main candidates for the US presidential election, ex-president Donald Trump and vice-president Kamala Harris.

The Democratic caucus did not give much information about Kamala Harris’s approach to the China issue. There is one surprising person in the campaign who could be the solution to the frozen situation.

From Earth it’s hard to find a person whose life isn’t affected in some way by the US presidential election in the short or long term. Even the states, within whose borders people usually live, follow the decisive moments of the elections from their own angles.

Europeans can think about, for example, trade relations with the world’s economic powers, the war in Ukraine and NATO.