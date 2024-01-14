HS Analysis | Trump received overwhelming support in the Iowa caucuses

The support of the other candidates is not even enough to match Trump's numbers, writes HS's foreign correspondent Ville Similä. Iowa caucuses open the US primary season on Monday.

of the United States former president Donald Trump received overwhelming support in the latest poll of Iowa caucus goers.

The survey was published in the United States on Saturday. The caucuses in Iowa are important because they mark the start of the primary election season for US presidential candidates. The Iowa meetings will be held on Monday.

48 percent of the participants of the Iowa caucuses are going to vote for Trump, the former UN ambassador Nikki Haley 20 percent and the governor of Florida Ron DeSantisia 16 percent.

The support of Haley and DeSantis together would not be enough for Trump's numbers.

The survey was published by the newspaper Des Moines Registernews channel NBC and cable television company Mediacom. The newspaper reported about it, among others The New York Times and a news channel CNN.

Haley's the increase in support in other polls has raised hope in Europe. Haley is the only Republican candidate who seems to understand the necessity of supporting Ukraine. In some polls, he has passed Ron DeSantis as the number two candidate.

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley spoke at a campaign rally in Davenport, Iowa, on Saturday.

There is a lot of wishful thinking here. For example, in Iowa, Haley's rise over DeSantis is so spotty that it fits within the polls' margin of error.

Trump, on the other hand, is exasperating at his own heights. According to the average of national polls, more than 60 percent of Republicans would vote for Trump, says a poll analyst Fivethirtyeight.

Primary election are held in the states, so national polls do not tell the whole truth.

The states make the choice, and the Iowa poll tells the same story. Trump is superior in every measured category. That is, in everyone: men, women, young, old, highly educated, workers, rich and poor.

At best, Haley reaches a margin of error, but still loses.

Among college graduates, Haley gets 27 percent, but Trump has 34 percent.

Among independent delegates, Haley has 34 percent, but Trump has 37 percent.

Well, polls don't vote! Anything can happen!

That's true, especially in Iowa. In Iowa, there are no primaries, but caucuses, which are called caucuses Caucus.

The rules for caucuses are complicated, and they allow independent voters and even members of the other party to participate.

Iowa can give a candidate a good start, which can change the situation quickly. For a little-known candidate, success in Iowa is vital. It guarantees a large amount of publicity and keeps the financiers' coffers open for a while.

The pulse doesn't last long, so the next step is important.

Next will be voted on in New Hampshire on January 23rd.

There, Haley's readings are already much better. In the latest one news channel CNN in the survey, Haley's support was 32 percent and Trump's 37 percent.

Haley has quickly picked up support in New Hampshire. A good second-place finish in Iowa and a win in New Hampshire would give Haley playing time to position himself as the No. 2 contender, and then — who knows?

Of course, the same applies to other candidates, and especially to DeSantis, who is within the margin of error in Iowa, or possibly even with Haley.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at a campaign event in Davenport, Iowa on Saturday.

Although one of the candidates would succeed in the first states, further south Trump's wall rises.

An important day in the primary election circus is “Super Tuesday”, when many large states choose their electors. After all, the presidential candidate is not elected directly, but the states vote for electors. The candidate will be sealed by the party meeting, which will be held in July.

This year, Super Tuesday is March 5th, when 14 states hold their primaries. Republicans then choose 34 percent of their electors.

On Super Tuesday, the big states of Texas, North Carolina and California, which are deep in Trump's pocket, will vote.

Whoever aspires to be a challenger doesn't have much time. And some lynx should get past Trump in the south. There aren't many routes to it.

Another the candidate of the major party Democrats is clear. Incumbent president Joe Biden has announced that he is seeking a second term, which horrifies the party's supporters.

Biden's popularity figures are low, but his age is high. Biden, 81, is already the oldest president in US history. The worst thing is that nobody really gets excited about Biden.

According to a poll published on Saturday, 88 percent of Iowa caucuses are “extremely” or “very” excited about Trump.