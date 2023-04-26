HS Analysis | Trump is preparing for next year’s election with the unbridled attitude of a conspirator

There was radicalism in Trump’s speech on Tuesday, where the truth was no longer a spice, writes HS’s foreign correspondent Pekka Mykkänen.

in the United States is facing a very stormy presidential election next year, in which a sitting Democratic president will face off Joe Biden and with a fairly high degree of certainty his predecessor, the Republican Donald Trump.

Biden officially announced his candidacy on Tuesday, sealing the unlikely prospect of a party-dividing primary on the Democratic side. For example, a popular senator Bernie Sanders announced right away, that he will not challenge Biden, but will line up with the president’s supporters.

Stateside is used tothat if the sitting president wants a second term, his own party will stand in support of the president and other presidential dreamers will move their ambition calendars forward by four years.

One scenario could have been that 80-year-old Biden, the oldest president in his country’s history, would have left his job for one term and made room for the vice president Terrible for Harris. However, Harris, 58, has not been a particularly visible or successful vice president, so the party is taking less of a risk with Biden’s new candidacy.

Biden could also have dropped Harris from his chest and looked for a brighter vice presidential candidate, but that’s not happening. Harris is again Biden’s sidekick, if only about 43 percent of Americans supports him in his work.

President Joe Biden gave his State of the Union address to Congress in February. Vice President Kamala Harris in the background.

Because the situation on the Democratic side is clear, the focus for the 2024 election will mostly shift to the Republicans until next summer. Now we are waiting for one announcement at a time, which Republicans have the courage to challenge the 76-year-old Trump, who already announced his candidacy last November.

Daredevils so far four have been seenbut also with the most popular of them – the former UN ambassador With Nikki Haley – is not like four percent support in his party. On the other hand, 51 percent of Republicans support Trump, according to average polls.

It is generally thought that Trump’s toughest challenger is the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis, which is supported by about 24 percent. He has not yet officially declared himself a candidate, but his behavior tells us that he will.

It is to be expected that there will be some degree of infighting among Republicans of the 2016 primaries repeat. At that time, sixteen potential Republicans entered the race, announcing their candidacies between March and July 2015. Of this group, five ran out of faith, money, or both even before the actual primaries started at the beginning of 2016.

When the election battle itself got underway, Trump crushed his opponents one by one. For the Republican nomination we chatted for a long time Former Governor of Florida Jeb Bushbut his support waned before the primaries.

In addition to Trump, only three candidates won anything in the primaries in 2016, one of them one state and the other three states. The Texas senator did best Ted Cruz, who picked up eleven wins. Yet he also lost bloody to Trump.

Last year, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law aimed at ending liberal woke culture.

It is possible, that DeSantis’ support will take off after he makes his candidacy official. But it’s also possible that his support has peaked and Trump convinces Republicans that no one else can even try to unseat Biden.

Tactical voters must take into account that Biden has the advantage and visibility of a sitting president on his side. Thus, Trump would get behind even those Republicans who vote for him just by holding their noses. While Trump may be crazy from their perspective, he is their crazy.

Trump also has the advantage that a large number of Republicans feel a greater loyalty to him than to the party itself. In addition, a fairly significant part of Trump’s supporters believe Trump’s mother lie, according to which Biden won the 2020 election by fraud. Now is the time for revenge.

Trump also has the advantage that none of the laws of normal politics apply to him. The elite of his party have never dared to get rid of the man, even though he has already lost one election, been brought to the national court twice and got caught of thousands of liessome of which have also led to violence.

Several lawsuits have been initiated or are about to be initiated against Trump, but their effect on his support is a question mark and possibly positive. In Trump’s supporters, there is a general belief that Trump is being persecuted and arguments about tax fraud, violation of election laws and rape are just lies.

When Biden had announced his candidacy on Tuesday, Trump gave a preview of what attitude he will take to the elections in his videotaped speech. Based on the speech, he is preparing for this election with unrestrained, conspiratorial radicalism, where the truth is no longer a spice in fishing for votes.

“You can take the five worst presidents in the history of the United States and put them together and none of them together have done as much damage as Joe Biden … not even close,” Trump claimed.

In his speech, Trump renewed his theme of the 2016 election, where he accused Mexico of sending its drugs, criminals and rapists to the United States. This time, Trump claimed that under Biden, “our southern border has been abolished” and Mexican mental hospitals and prisons are dumping their residents into the United States.

“We’re like a dump.”

According to Trump, in Biden’s United States, “homeless people, drug addicts and violent criminals” have taken over the cities and the police force has been turned into weapons to attack Republicans and conservatives. According to Trump, the officers of the armed forces are in the grips of the liberal woke mess.

Trump also had a view of the children’s situation: “Leftist freaks and fanatics are brainwashing and corrupting our children.”

According to Trump, “the most corrupt president in the history of the United States” Biden has disgraced his country after he stole the presidency for himself in 2020. According to Trump, there would be no war in Ukraine if he were president, and now his task is to prevent the outbreak of the third world war.

Trump’s speech was so full distortion and fervor that is hard to find in the United States. Perhaps the closest is a Republican congressman from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene48, who has spread in recent years conspiracy theories about how Democrats are pedophiles and the party of a satan-worshipping globalist conspiracy.

Greene has spoken that only Trump can save the United States from such a conspiracy. He is also expressed his desire Trump’s vice president. For Trump is said to be considering Taking Greene alongside.

Radical Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke at a Donald Trump campaign event in Waco, Texas in March.

National ones polls have shown that Trump’s and Biden’s approval ratings are almost equal. The polls also show how significantly unpopular the two are.

42 percent of Americans says he likes Biden in value. The same for Trump the reading is 39 percent. Even a year and a half before the elections, you can see that more than half of the people are disappointed with the election results.

The biggest concerns of liberal Americans preparing for the election boil down to two questions: Will Biden begin age weighs, when it was already taken care of during the 2020 elections? And will the US economy sink into recession in the near future?

News agency Bloomberg by Biden must hope that the likely coming recession will hit already in the next few months, when the economy might be on the rise again when the election fall comes.

If this does not happen, Americans who are easily nervous about financial difficulties and who want a change may become interested in a very radical alternative.

