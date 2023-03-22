HS Analysis | Trump is in trouble, and the worst competitor, DeSantis, is trying to make the most of the situation

When the charges against the former president are being prepared in the United States, Florida Governor DeSantis is trying to create an alternative to the Republicans, writes HS foreign correspondent Pekka Mykkänen.

circus is coming back to town. In the United States, the former president is now expected to be in the grip of nervousness and with the help of riot police Donald Trump’s possible arrest due to the bribe money recently paid to the porn star and possible related crimes.

Arresting the former Republican president and the many related details would already be a plot in itself. But as is typical of the American political drama culture, there are many subplots intertwined with and connected to the main plot.

Perhaps the most important of the subplots is how Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis succeeds or fails in taking advantage of the chaos surrounding Trump. DeSantis is currently Trump’s most prominent opponent in the Republican presidential race, although he is not yet officially running for the 2024 election.

When Trump announced last Saturday that he faces arrest , a large part of the Republican Party elite organized the Vankkurs to protect the former president. In their opinion, a political car chase is underway, which aims to destroy Trump’s chances of becoming president.

Even Trump’s former vice president, who became the target of the Trumpians’ hatred, appeared in the line of supporters Mike Pence. He would have every reason not to get involved. However, Pence publicly stated that there are “political charges” against Trump.

DeSantis was a couple of days of silence, which led some of Trump’s supporters to accuse him of almost treasonous actions, The New York Times magazine reported on Sunday.

“It’s been more than 24 hours and some people are silent. History will judge their silence,” Trump’s Campaign Center said on Twitter.

On Monday the pressure of being a vagina became unbearable. DeSantis said in his press conferencethat the New York prosecutor working on charges against Trump, a Democrat Alvin Bragguses the prosecutor’s office as a political weapon.

Before that, however, DeSantis decided to goad Trump on the matter himself — that he reportedly paid a porn star $130,000 during the 2016 presidential election. to Stormy Danielsso that she would keep quiet about her sexual relationship with Trump.

“I don’t know how a porn star is paid for cheating and how to ensure that she remains silent about some kind of alleged relationship, I can’t talk about that,” DeSantis quipped and made his listeners laugh.

Trump may be blamed for crimes related to accounting and election laws. Although silencing someone with money is not a crime in this context, it is possible that the money delivered to the porn star on the eve of the election will be interpreted as a hidden campaign expense from which Trump benefited: the porn star remained silent and Trump became president.

Now DeSantis should be able to capitalize on the alternative he can offer Republican voters. DeSantis states in an interview to be published on Thursday, according to excerpts pre-released by the BBC, that if he were elected president, there would be more “focus on the big picture” and “less drama”.

Although DeSantis tries to present himself as a more traditional politician than Trump, he has also harnessed the culture wars tearing the United States apart and tried to appeal to a Trumpian worldview.

For example, during the corona pandemic, he vehemently opposed mask mandates, and in addition, he has gone into battle against liberal woke awareness and the allegedly lax immigration policy. He strives to press the same deep into the people feeling buttons like Trump.

“Ron is good, he’s always been good at identifying the things that get the media fired up,” DeSantis’ former campaign manager Brad Herold stated for the news agency Bloomberg.

DeSantis’ antics and confessions have gained a lot of visibility, for example, on the Fox News channel, favored by conservatives, which in recent months has clear distance To Trump.

Ron DeSantis, with his wife Casey and three children, celebrated his victory in the gubernatorial election in Tampa, Florida last November.

If if the world still operated according to the traditional logic of Republican voters, DeSantis would easily defeat Trump in the Republican primaries early next year.

Trump has already lost one presidential election, he has been brought before the national court twice and he is already elderly, 76 years old.

DeSantis, 44, on the other hand, has his life on the line: he was re-elected governor of Florida last November with a landslide victory over the Democratic challenger.

DeSantis, who graduated from the top universities Harvard and Yale and served as a lawyer for the armed forces, has a glossy family, while Trump is known from the business world for his bankruptcies and in his private life as a harasser of women.

Former US President Donald Trump with his wife Melania Trump at a New Year’s Eve party at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on December 31, 2022.

But the Republicans’ traditional worldview has been on hiatus ever since Trump began his real pursuit of the presidency in the summer of 2015. Apple pie-scented family values ​​have been thrown away, at least for Trump.

In recent polls of Republicans, Trump has generally been the most popular candidate for president, according to the Real Clear Politics website by with an average difference of 15 percentage points. However, DeSantis is a clear runner-up, and even beat Trump in some individual polls.

Trump is probably the only politician in the world who can at least hope that the noise associated with a porn star will increase popularity. That can happen if the story of political persecution gets stronger and becomes the number one talking point in the United States for a long time.

“It would be amazing, but not impossible, to think that the person who suffers the most political damage from Trump’s sex scandal is not Trump but Ron DeSantis,” Bloomberg columnist Joshua Green write.