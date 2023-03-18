HS Analysis | Train traffic will stop on Monday: the reason for the big strike is a small booking

The employee side demands an extension of the continuous weekly free time, the employer side does not. Due to the dispute, the entire train service in Finland is coming to a standstill, HS’s political reporter Teemu Muhonen writes in his analysis.

Locomotive drivers the strike is likely to halt train services on Monday.

The parties will try to resolve Helsingin Sanomat’s information in a Teams call on Sunday afternoon, but neither side had enough faith to find an agreement, at least on Friday.

If the strike takes place, it would mean that Finnish train traffic will stop completely and the buses will fill up quickly. The Railway Union Rau, which represents locomotive drivers, has not announced an end date for the strike. The strike would therefore continue until an agreement is reached.

The background of the strike, which affects a large number of Finns, is a relatively small entry in the locomotive drivers’ collective agreement.

Locomotive drivers no longer demand higher salary increases than other sectors.

According to VR, the average salary of locomotive drivers is around 5,000 euros. The drivers have already agreed to salary increases in line with the so-called general line, i.e. a total of about six percent for two years.

According to HS’s information, the creation of the agreement is now due to the entry of continuous free time in the collective agreement.

According to the current collective agreement, “continuous free time arranged in connection with weekly rest must be at least 56 hours”. The drivers have demanded that in order to guarantee a better recovery, they should get at least 64 hours of continuous leave once a week.

The employer side did not agree to the demand, at least not without, in its opinion, replacing the change that increases costs with corresponding weakening of the working conditions.

Thursday Rau and Palta, the employers in the service sectors, already reached a negotiation result. In that case, the weekly rest period would not have been extended, but extended continuous free time would have been tried and a work group would have been established to improve work well-being.

Tero Palomäki

Rau’s board and chairman Tero Palomäki however, were defeated in a tight assembly. The delegation rejected the negotiation result with 38–33 votes.

“All goals related to occupational well-being were left up to the work groups. Previous bad experiences with work groups have eroded trust in them”, Rau justified the rejection in his announcement.

In addition to improving work well-being, the working group would also have to resolve the fate of extending paid family leave for fathers.

The majority of the delegation would therefore have demanded concreteness instead of working groups: at least continuous free time should have been extended.

“ Labor market leaders rarely describe their own membership as having painted themselves into a corner.

Soon Chairman Palomäki, who is stepping down from his position, described the situation after the lost vote as “the employers have painted themselves into one corner and the employees into the other”.

Labor market leaders rarely describe their own membership as having painted themselves into a corner.

Rau is still trying to offer as a compromise the extension of continuous free time, perhaps with a smaller number of hours than the previous requirement. The employer’s side, on the other hand, reacts harshly to the “evening milkings” after the rejected negotiation result.

fire hill and the rest of Rau’s board agreed to the negotiation result precisely because they do not believe that even a strike will make the employer agree to extend continuous free time without corresponding weakening of working conditions.

The automotive and transport workers’ union AKP crippled Finnish exports with a port strike for two weeks, and no the employer side still agreed to give hoarders any more than employees in other fields get.

The union leadership fears that Rau will experience the same fate as AKT. The majority of Rau’s representative board still wants to fight against the employers’ strict line as a matter of principle.

When the employee side is no longer in the control of the union’s management and the employer side is locked in its position, finding a solution requires more imagination than usual.

There is pressure to find an agreement as quickly as possible, because the general public’s frustration with stopping train traffic can grow quickly. From the outside, it is perhaps difficult to try to explain that the subject of the dispute is the details of one entry in the collective agreement.