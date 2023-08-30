HS Analysis | Tourists cruised on ancient Swedish ships in the Baltic Sea – Is the golden age of Helsinki-Stockholm cruises over?

Viking and Silja have not planned replacements for the elderly ships operating between Helsinki and Stockholm. The companies still consider the route important, but it doesn’t seem to be reflected in decision-making, writes HS’s domestic reporter Essi Myllyoja.

I went on vacation in Stockholm, because what would summer be without a cruise to Sweden?

However, the cruise on the shabby old ships operating from Helsinki did not excite me, so I had to go to Turku. Viking Line’s newest ships Glory (2022) and Grace (2013) sail from there to Stockholm.

I had also heard that Glory was designed for a “Swedish” taste, so I had to experience it.

When I was sipping a drink in the cozy bow bar of the trendy decorated Viking Glory and admiring the archipelago landscape opening from all sides from the big windows, I thought that a Swedish taste would be badly needed even on the Helsinki route.

The two of you the overnight cruise from Helsinki to Stockholm has been an easy mini-vacation in the middle of everyday life: straight from work to the ship on Friday, a day hanging out in Stockholm and home by Sunday morning.

In recent years, however, the dilapidated condition of the ships has started to deteriorate and two nights on a ship seem like a nightmare.

Sailing between Helsinki and Stockholm, Viking’s Gabriella and Tallink Silja’s Serenade and Symphony are all over 30 years old. And it’s not just about the worn-out interior, the ships are really starting to reach the end of their life cycle: cruise ships have an average lifespan of 30-40 years.

Tallink Silja’s Serenade and Symphony once represented the luxury of sea travel. Although they are perhaps somewhat better preserved than Viking’s ships of the 1980s and 1990s, cruising on them can no longer really be called an experience either.

Many ship services would also need updating.

Silja Symphony and Viking Mariella in the Kustaanmieka Strait between Suomenlinna and Vallisaari. Mariella has since been sold and no longer runs the route.

Neither the company has still not announced plans to acquire new ships for the Helsinki-Stockholm route.

In addition, the connections from Helsinki to Stockholm weakened last fall, when Viking Line sold another of its ships operating on the route, the Amorella, in the aftermath of the corona crisis. Since then, there have been departures from Helsinki only every other day.

This summer, Gabriella’s husband and wife have driven Viking Cinderella during the busiest weeks, which, however, has already returned to its normal Stockholm-Marienhamina route.

Shipping companies In recent years, the interest has been elsewhere than between Helsinki and Stockholm.

Viking took both of its new ships to Turku. Mariehamn has become the most popular of the company’s destinations. In August, Viking Line announced that it would start cruises to Gotland in cooperation with Gotlandsbolaget.

Tallink Group, which owns Silja, has in recent years acquired new ships for the Helsinki-Tallinn traffic: Megastar in 2017 and My Star in 2022.

Connections from the Turku region near Stockholm will soon improve even more, when Finnlines will bring two new ships on the Naantali–Kapellskär route, which will also take passengers without a car on board. In addition, services such as restaurants, shops and a spa and sauna department are coming to the ships.

Trade magazine I declared recentlythat “the era of Helsinki-Stockholm cruises is coming to an end”, because shipping companies clearly no longer want to invest in the route.

Scenery from the Viking Glory ship in Åland in August 2022. Viking Glory has invested in “Swedish flavor”, which means, among other things, that views of the archipelago open up from every side of the ship.

Is it era really ending?

“No, absolutely not,” says Viking Line’s information director Johanna Boijer-Svahnström.

“The route is still really important to us, but it comes with challenges.”

One of them is adapting aging ships to emission requirements. At the beginning of next year, maritime transport will be included in the EU’s emissions trading system.

Boijer-Svahnström says that “everything has been thought of”, but so far the company has nothing official to say about new plans for the route.

“A new ship costs 200–300 million euros. It’s a big investment.”

Although cruise tourism has slowly recovered after the pandemic, shipping companies are still financially healthy. On the other hand, the competitor has exactly the same situation, Boijer-Svahnström points out.

“However, the ships have been well taken care of, so even though it is said that they are at the end of their useful life, it does not mean that they cannot be used anymore. Rosella, Amorella and Mariella, completed in the 1980s, are still in heavy use by their new owners.”

Two-night cruises are made from Helsinki, where the ship stays in port for the day. Then the customers are spending their money on shore instead of on the ship. That is one of the reasons why it was worth it for Viking Line to take its new ships on the Turku route, where ships are in traffic around the clock and passengers change more often.

Turku is also popular in terms of cargo, as new ships, especially Glory, have invested in cargo capacity.

Passenger ship Viking Grace in Turku. Launched in 2013, Grace is the second newest of Viking’s ships.

Also Director of Communications at Tallink Silja Marika Nöjd emphatically denies that the Helsinki-Stockholm route will run out of steam.

“It’s still our main route.”

According to Nöjd, the recovery of cruise travel to the pre-pandemic level has taken time, but this summer the ships have been constantly fully booked. Also, the number of passengers at the port of Helsinki was already a quarter ahead of the corresponding period last year in January–June.

The Tallink Group is still not planning new ships for the route.

“Or at least there is nothing official to report,” says Nöjd.

He states the same as Boijer-Svahnström: a new ship is a big investment.

“Before you can do something like that, you should know what the long-term situation of maritime tourism is. Or even in five or ten years.”

I did lists challenges such as increased fuel costs. In addition, the new emission trading requirements mean additional costs for the shipping companies, which are inevitably reflected in the prices of the trips.

Travelers have also started to become aware of the climate effects of cruise travel. Old ships in particular have a reputation for climate evil.

“We would love to use more environmentally friendly energy sources, such as biogas, but there are simply not enough of them available to meet the needs of ships.”

For example, the ships’ technology and navigation systems have been updated so that they are similar to newer ships, says Nöjd. Age is starting to show rather in basic things, such as the pipe system or the ship’s hull.

However, Nöjd believes that Silja’s ships still have a lot of useful life left.

“Over the past ten years, several million euros have been invested in the renovation and renovations of both Symphony and Serenade. The goal has been specifically to extend their useful life.”

Silja Line in front of Helsinki in July 2023.

Viking Linen According to Boijer-Svahnström, the ship route from the capital to the capital has also been popular with foreign tourists, especially Asians. That’s why there are no plans to drive it down.

From next spring, Cinderella will also start to operate regularly between Helsinki and Stockholm. Then Viking will again have departures from Helsinki every day.

First, however, Cinderella will be docked in January for maintenance. According to Boijer-Svahnström, there are also plans for the ship to undergo renovations, which, however, he does not elaborate on.

Cinderella has a reputation as a “legendary party ship”, where the first Goom student cruises were organized in the 1990s and where, among other things, Passport and toothbrush – entertainment program.

In addition, Cinderella was the largest car ferry in the world for a while when it was completed. But that was already in 1989.

It remains to be seen how long shipping companies can rely only on the attraction of capital cities.