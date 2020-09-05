HS analysis Today, the Center elects its chairman in a rare predicament: It is unclear whether there is “no more subscription at all”.

On Saturday, the center will elect a new or old chairman at its decentralized Korona-era party meeting. The first place on the screen for the chosen one is to prevent the collapse of the spring municipal elections.

Not hundreds tickets, but three tickets on the march.

There are no last-minute campaign gifts for candidates or circumvention at district events to fetch support.

When the Corona-era downtown party meeting kicked off on Friday in a decentralized location, the atmosphere was clinical, but the attempt to breathe was at the same time tough.

“More than 2,400 official party convention representatives and more than 260 party convention initiatives show that this gang is alive, strongly alive,” the incumbent chairman announced. Katri Kulmuni in its opening remarks in the Oulu Hall, which serves as the main venue for the meeting.

Due to the corona epidemic, the downtown party meeting will be held under exceptional arrangements and distributed to 16 localities.­

Downtown at the meeting, the main focus will be on whether only Kulmuni, who has been chairing the year, will be able to get a follow-up when the party makes its selection on Saturday.

Surveys have predicted a victory for Kulmun’s toughest challenger, Minister of Science and Culture To Annika Saariko. The party’s vice chairman is also nominated Petri Honkonen and an entrepreneur Ilkka Tiainen.

Behind the scenes and in public, downtowners have muttered over the summer that the party’s vision is lost. Support is also still in the doldrums, and Kulmuni has failed to translate it into growth from a historically weak reading of just over ten per cent.

Party time has first been taken by the Prime Minister Antti Rinteen (sd) the turbulence caused by the fall in the autumn, then the corona crisis – and this summer the ministeriero and the related debate on the party’s status in government.

This annoys many in the center and now threatens to pay Kulmun a place in the party leadership.

Can the situation in the center be remedied by a change of leader?

The polls have predicted the victory of the downtown presidency for Katri Kulmun’s toughest challenger, Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saariko.­

Downtown it is widely acknowledged that the plight of the party is not just about Kulmuni.

Many point to the real cause of the problems Juha Sipilän prime minister, which led to a severe election defeat in 2019.

The view is that the party forgot about organizational work and focused too much on power politics. Moreover, it turned too far to the right and violated the party’s unwritten rule: that the center should not choose its side between employers and employees.

Some believe that the party’s problems are further afield through Sipilä.

Central veteran and former party secretary Pekka Perttula characterizes the turning point that came in the years of power in the early 2000s. At that time, the center was for a long time the largest party and under government responsibility. At the same time, it gradually began to become a party that felt like itself through government and opposition politics. The ideological work and the internal discussion were less.

Grown up by such a ruling party are now the central decision-makers of this generation. Their party identity is lost when the center is suddenly far from great.

New or under the leadership of the incoming presidency, the center should now put its machinery in order and at the same time find a new identity for itself in conditions where both the Basic Finns and the Greens have eaten its room for maneuver on the political field.

First parties are being sought from Oulu when the party discusses the Center 2030 program, which contains a new mission and vision, which has been created as a result of an extensive field tour.

The paper does not yet provide very clear answers to the big questions in the city center, such as how it would succeed in attracting more supporters in urbanizing Finland. The party seems to be seeking hope, for example, from a teleworking leap that could, at best, enliven areas in post-crisis Finland.

Juha Rehula and Katri Kulmuni at the party ceremony ticket ceremony on Friday.­

The real place of the new president’s screen are the municipal elections next spring.

In municipalities, the center is traditionally very strong. Now Perussuomalaiset, which is still a small municipal party, has made a statement in the center outside congested Finland.

If the result of the municipal elections were to follow, to some extent, the figures of the current opinion polls, the center would lose much of its municipal power and role as a party.

The campaign will not be facilitated by the fact that the Basic Finns will be able to crack down on the government’s emergency funding for the center, for example because of the EUR 750 billion crown, even if it is not a municipal policy theme.

The solution also arouses criticism in the downtown field. As a governing party, the center still has to defend the solution in relatively straight lines.

In Oulu Hall on friday, some centrists wanted to believe that the presidency would clean the table after a difficult time and help the party recover.

This is what can happen at best. While staff exchanges rarely solve parties ’deeper problems, they can bring new impetus to support, not least during person-centered politics.

The most recent example is the Prime Minister’s Party from the SDP, where Antti Rinte replaced Sanna Marin pulled the party’s weakened support to a rapid rise last spring. The conditions were, of course, favorable when the coronavirus led citizens to support their policy makers. At the same time, Marin did very well himself, and the person probably didn’t matter either.

During the campaign, no differences have been found in the lines of Kulmuni and the main challenger Saarikko that would in themselves resolve the direction or success of the city center in the future.

In their election, the people of the center seem to emphasize the nature of the candidates. Eyebrows is praised as a tenacious politician of will, but criticized for being prepared. It is remembered from Saarikko to mention that his communication skills could be of help to the center.

Annika Saarikko traveled to the downtown party meeting in Oulu.­

Eventually when considering the state of the center, it is good to remember that the destruction of the party has been sparked for decades. So far, it has still always managed to recover from losses. The previous example is from the 2015 parliamentary elections, in which the Center became the largest party after collapsing in 2011 to the fourth largest.

The difference with the present is, among other things, that the Basic Finns have established their place on the party field more and more clearly, which takes up living space from other parties, not least from the center.

The difference is also the current government position of the center: for decades, the center has not left the government other than as an election winner and the largest party. In 2019, it went to the government to take responsibility for a historically weak election result.

At least for the time being and on the basis of surveys, the party’s traditional supporters do not seem to appreciate the solution, reminds the director of the Center for Parliamentary Research Markku Jokisipilä From the University of Turku.

And a change of chairman now would not change the fact that the position of government is awkward for the center. The party should attract back the supporters it lost in the election. At the same time, it can’t make very visible detachments aimed at its own supporter base or engage in a very lively internal line discussion. The lines need to be kept somewhat straight behind the government program.

Jokisipilä ponders that the difference to situations where the center has previously recovered may also simply be time. Now support at a level never seen before.

“The question arises as to whether a situation has been reached in which the economic structure of Finland and the geographical distribution of the population to different localities have changed to a situation where there is no longer any order at all for a party like the center.”

So the center could still recover, it is very important for it to get enthusiastic after a depressing time in any case. The division into camps after the party convention would be devastating before the spring municipal elections.

In his speech on Friday, Kulmuni thanked his challengers for the race and tried to show that he is capable of digesting Saturday’s result, whatever it was.

“Central party life includes the fact that leadership positions are regularly interrupted. The party meeting then decides as it sees fit, ”he said on stage at Ouluhalli.