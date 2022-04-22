HS analysis Today is another strike day on Instagram – This is how Millariikka Rytkönen eats the bun of the day, trusts her followers and gets traction from Finnish influences.

The nurses’ strike is the first industrial action to be waged on Instagram. Tehyn Millariikka Rytkönen eats the “bun of the day”, tells about her strike series in the story and gets help from influencers like Marja Hintika and Maria Veitola, writes Veera Luoma-aho, editor of HS Vision.

For subscribers

Skudaa! What do you think, will the new company take over today?

It’s Wednesday, and Tehyn’s chairman Millariikka Rytkönen looks directly at the camera in his Instagram store. I don’t know if all the concrete colosses in the background recognize Yle as a studio in Pasila, but Rytkönen’s Followers know right away what they are talking about.