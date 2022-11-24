HS Analysis | Tinder’s atmosphere is unusual in Helsinki, and it gets electrified especially on the weekend

Applications like Tinder and Jodel can be a convenient way for tourists to meet locals in Helsinki. It’s still not worth being surprised if they don’t get likes, writes HS editor Roosa Welling.

In a guest in the city, finding a club can be tricky.

HS said on Wednesday of sites that strive to meet this challenge. However, they give tourists strange and sometimes incorrect tips on how to approach single women in Helsinki.

The websites recommend plenty of different restaurants, parks, shopping centers, nightclubs, educational institutions and even churches where singles can go to meet. Those looking for a follow are recommended to head to, for example, the Iittala store or the church in Temppeliaukio.

Perhaps the most important cornerstones of the current dating culture, i.e. the various dating apps, play a surprisingly small role on the pages.

For example Tinder would seem to be a much more convenient way for tourists to meet new people in Helsinki than a church or a pottery shop.

Many people have caught on to this, and especially during the summer Tinder in Helsinki is buzzing with vacationers from abroad and other parts of Finland. A quick glance reveals that there are tourists even in the dark of November.

“Hey, I’m only here until Saturday, anyone wanna show me your favorite cafe/bar?” writes the 28-year-old Dutchman in his introductory text Janwho is in Helsinki until Saturday and wants someone to introduce him to his favorite bar.

In addition, in Helsinki you can see quite a lot of people using the paid version of Tinder, who can browse the profiles of singles in different cities if they wish, even if they are not physically there.

A 30-year-old could be found in Paris, which is about 1,910 kilometers away Math2,135 kilometers from Istanbul, 27 years old Kenan and in the United States, at a distance of 7,802 kilometers, a 30-year-old is waiting for a like Bradley.

Some use this feature even before their trip to Helsinki to find a companion.

“I am traveling to Finland soon and I’m looking to meet a like-minded person and explore around”, writes the 32-year-old from the United States Jimmywho is looking for like-minded company for his upcoming trip.

Especially as the weekend approaches, the dating announcements of Finnish travelers arriving in Helsinki are increasingly visible both on Tinder and on the @jodeltrefit and @seksiseuraa channels of the anonymous messaging service Jodel.

in Finland the internet is becoming a more common way to meet new people than face-to-face, confirms the digital culture researcher at the University of Turku Anne Holappa. He has researched, among other things, online dating.

According to him, various dating apps are a viable option even for those coming to a new city for a short time. Especially if the application works on geographical grounds and you can search for a company precisely within a radius of, for example, 20 kilometers.

According to Holapa, it is quite easy for a foreign or out-of-town tourist to sneak onto platforms like Tinder or Jodel, because they often want to meet quickly.

“Dating is taken more lightly there compared to the traditional mentality of looking for a life partner,” he states.

According to Holapa, it is not necessarily worth logging in to the actual dating sites on the web, such as E-kontakt, Eliittappanpi and Suomi24’s dating site, if you are only looking for a short-term partner.

“You can think that even online dating has more markets and different target groups.”

Holappa says that he found in his own dissertation research that online dating is always quantitatively more popular in big cities compared to, for example, less populated Eastern and Northern Finland.

Therefore, according to him, the people of Helsinki are probably used to the fact that people from other places arrive on the city’s dating platforms and that not everyone is looking for a serious relationship but, for example, short-term, light company.

Although there’s nothing wrong with looking for such a club, it might weaken the locals’ experience of dating platforms.

For example a single friend of mine from Helsinki has always been particularly excited to visit Tampere. According to him, “Tampere’s Tinder” is much better compared to Helsinki, because more people are looking for serious company there. In Helsinki, on the other hand, tourists and those looking for one-night stands are emphasized.

Another friend of mine has said that the whole idea of ​​Tinder is ruined if there are mostly foreign profiles from even thousands of kilometers away.

So, even though dating apps can be a convenient way for tourists to meet local people, you shouldn’t be surprised if they don’t at least get likes from people looking for serious companionship.