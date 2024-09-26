HS Analysis | Three points would have been fun if Stubb hadn’t spoken so darkly at the UN

HS analysis|Stubb’s speech underlined that the crisis in the Middle East will not be resolved without resolving the status of Palestine, writes HS’s foreign correspondent Tommi Hannula.

Alexander Stubb gave his first speech as President of Finland at the UN General Assembly. Stubb emphasized the need to reform the UN and presented concrete proposals. He emphasized changing the world for the benefit of the majority of humanity, not the most powerful.

They came them from there: three points. President by Alexander Stubb the standard rhetorical move would have been amusing if he hadn’t been speaking so darkly.

First, Stubb summarized that nations must join forces to solve global challenges.

Secondly, he announced the return of the UN as a conflict solver.

Third, he spoke about the urgent need for the UN to reform.

Stubbs spoke at the UN General Assembly for the first time as President of Finland.

The speech was marked by concern about the world slipping into more and more serious wars – but on the other hand, an energy greater than Finland’s size to bring about change.

It was the speech of a man who admired the UN but was disappointed with the UN. Stubb regretted that so many countries refuse multilateral cooperation, even though it is needed now more than ever.

The speech was also a strong image of the times. Today, almost the whole world is primarily worried about wars, not so much about, for example, climate change or the loss of nature, which were emphasized more in UN speeches a few years ago.

Stubb also mentioned environmental issues, as well as the rights of minorities, but they seemed to come from an old memory, because of the format.

It wasn’t surprise, that Stubb repeated in the speech the proposal he had presented earlier on the reform of the UN Security Council (it also had three points):

1. Doubling the number of permanent member countries of the Council and a more comprehensive distribution regionally.

2. Removing the right of veto of permanent member countries.

3. The possibility for the General Assembly to take away the right to vote from a permanent member of the Council, for example due to an unjustified war.

Stubbs is by no means the only one who has presented upheavals to the Security Council. In his speeches, it must be a lot about lobbying Finland to become a rotating member of the Security Council.

The challenge is also who will listen to the “small country in the northeast corner of Europe”, as he himself put it. Maybe he doesn’t listen, and this is where Stubb was at his most idealistic and perhaps at his most unrealistic: he encouraged the little ones to unite against the will of the big ones.

Stubb straight up argued that the world should be changed for the benefit of the majority of humanity, not for the benefit of the most powerful minority. He mentioned the majority interest no less than seven times.

That’s why it was important for Stubb to meet state leaders in New York in connection with the General Assembly, whom he doesn’t usually come across in Europe. Personal relationships matter a lot in diplomacy.

Time will tell whether the new ties will strengthen Stubb’s and Finland’s influence – or Finland’s campaign to join the Security Council.

Rhetorically as a detail, Stubb mentioned the Israelis together with the Palestinians in his speech to emphasize the rights of both of them, but he mentioned Palestine four times and not Israel once.

Stubb could have chosen to talk about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict or simply the crisis in the Middle East – after all, Israel’s fiercest military actions are currently directed at Lebanon, against Iran’s proxy army, Hezbollah.

By repeating Palestine, Stubb made it clear that the Middle East crisis will not be resolved without resolving the status of Palestine. Recipe: “Ceasefire, two-state model and regional security arrangements.”

Stubbs was significantly more stony-faced than what Finns are used to seeing him as. The only humorous element in the barely 17-minute speech was when he referred to Finland’s annual victory in the comparison of the world’s happiest countries.

From somewhere on the edge of the hall, you could make out a muffled rumble.

You must be quite a foreign policy geek if you can manage to listen to dozens of heads of state in a row. Speeches at the UN are rarely original.

But maybe Stubb managed to take his audience a little better than average. He received stronger applause from the hall than the chairman of the Presidential Council of Bosnia and Herzegovina who spoke before Denis Bećirović or the President of Guyana who spoke after him Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

If only we knew whether the applause came more from eloquent idealism or from faith in Stubb’s proposals.