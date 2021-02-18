HS analysis THL recommended closing the bars, but will it happen? Hardly for weeks at least

The Department of Health and Welfare (THL) on Thursday recommended that bars, pubs and nightclubs be closed in the metropolitan area.

Health and the chief physician of the welfare institution (THL) Taneli Puumalainen was strikingly concerned about the corona situation in Finland on Thursday in the government’s weekly interest rate information.

Puumalainen even said that it would be worth closing restaurants in the Helsinki region for a while. That’s a lot to say, because THL doesn’t have the power to close restaurants.

The concern is based on the rapid growth of infections in the Helsinki metropolitan area and the fact that, according to preliminary data from Helsinki, the sudden transformation virus is spreading faster than expected.

THL sent on Thursday too concerned bulletin, where it recommends that bars, pubs and nightclubs in Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa and Kauniainen be completely closed as soon as possible and kept closed until 14 March.

Thus, it was defined here as closing mainly places where the main business is the sale of alcohol.

In addition, THL recommends that residents of the HUS area avoid holiday travel outside their own area until March 14th. A hard recommendation, too, for residents of the Helsinki metropolitan area starting their ski holidays next week.

THL: n the proposal is interesting and understandable.

It is understandable that, in the view of the authorities, the situation with the coronavirus is much worse than the people want to believe.

It is interesting again because there is no law in force in Finland to close restaurants.

Restaurants could only be forced to close their doors with a new law. Otherwise, it only worked if the restaurants themselves decide to limit their opening hours or even close their doors.

This was the case, for example, last autumn in Mikkeli, where the bad infection situation was partially brought under control when the restaurants themselves limited their operations.

Is however, it is highly unlikely that thousands of restaurants in the metropolitan area will close their doors at THL’s request. Many of them are already on the verge of bankruptcy due to coronavirus restrictions.

It is, of course, possible that, for example, the S Group or other large restaurant chains will obey the recommendation.

Even the industry interest group has no power over individual entrepreneurs. It is quite impossible to think that an interest group would take on the task of pushing for restrictions that belong to the authorities and politicians.

If officials would start preparing a law closing the taverns today, it would probably be in force in three weeks at the earliest, even if Parliament rushed the preparation.

This is a constitutionally difficult matter, so it would require careful committee and consultation.

A somewhat faster way would be to identify exceptional circumstances and then introduce a contingency law that allows for the enactment of temporary exceptional laws quickly.

This was done last spring. As the situation worsens, it can be done again surprisingly quickly.

In the spring, the government tried to act as quickly as possible, but still it took three weeks for the state of emergency to be declared before the law closing the restaurants was passed. Now it could happen faster because the foundations of the law are ready, but it would hardly happen in one week.

Emergency preparedness law cannot be deployed unless necessary. Before that, the president and the government must jointly state that Finland has moved to exceptional circumstances.

Necessity is not only stated by politicians. The Chancellor of Justice and legal scholars have a say in whether it is once again necessary to enact a contingency law under the Constitution because of the coronavirus situation in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Prior to legal consideration, the governing parties should reach a consensus on either the Standby Act or the normal law closing restaurants.

This agreement has not been made in an instant, as politicians hear from morning to night, in addition to restaurants, legitimate complaints about restrictions from the cultural, tourism, youth, museum and, indeed, all sectors and groups of citizens.

What critics have in common is that restrictions must be lifted in their own sector, because it is in their sector that they know how to act responsibly.

Besides, there are municipal elections ahead, and the threshold for politicians to limit the lives of citizens is high.

Snow covered restaurant tables in Helsinki at the Pool Sea Pool on Thursday.­

On the board is being prepared currently under the law restaurants should possibly close their doors early in the evening. It will be discussed in the board on Friday.

It is always possible that the law will now be changed in a stricter direction at THL’s request, but for example, it has been difficult for part of the city center to accept the opening restrictions that have already been presented.

According to HS, THL’s tougher stance has been on the table for some days in the government’s background talks. The performance did not come as a surprise to the core actors of the ministries in the Corona era in this sense.

Perhaps One of THL’s efforts was to raise crisis awareness among citizens and also among government parties about the seriousness of the situation.

At least in the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, it is quite widely estimated that the situation in Finland will soon be much worse than at present. In the Ministry there is a plan for how to deliver thenof.

It would know, among other things, the closure of private sports and leisure activities and possibly only half of the current number of customers allowed on metros and trains, for example.

In any case, restaurants may close extensively as early as March if the worst-case scenarios considered in the STM materialize.

For now the closure of restaurants has been included in point three of the government’s action plan, making it possible to introduce a curfew.

Before that, restaurants are supposed to close their doors in the early evening if the situation worsens.

Perhaps THL will now do service to those on the tougher lines of government if the readiness of others for hard and fast coronavirus action increases.