HS Analysis | There was an uproar over Bradley Cooper’s artificial nose – What should actors think about prosthetics?

Various prostheses used by actors are not uncommon in biopics. More interesting is what they aim for.

Actor-director Bradley Cooper’s Maestro– the prosthetic nose used in the movie has awakened widespread criticism after the film’s trailer was released on Tuesday.

In the film, Cooper wears a prosthetic nose as he impersonates a Jewish composer-conductor by Leonard Bernstein (1918–1990) for skins.

Among other things West Side Story -musical composer and conductor of the New York Philharmonic, Bernstein was the son of Jewish-Ukrainian immigrants. He became one of the most remembered composers and conductors of the 20th century in the United States.

Highlighting the nose has been a typical means of anti-Jewish mockery in, for example, caricatures and propaganda. The non-Jewish Cooper’s nasal prosthesis has been compared to the so-called blackface make-up of film and theater history, where a white actor dyes his skin dark to portray a dark-skinned person.

“Blackface” has also been used together in Finland, for example Pekka and Pätkä -films (1960) and during Christmas in the Tiernapojat scenes.

Bernstein’s children have defended Cooper in a post on messaging service X (formerly Twitter). in the text. In their statement, they write that they fully accept Cooper’s choice to wear a prosthetic nose. According to them, their father would have approved of it as well.

Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper in Maestro.

“Blackface” there is such a broad consensus on racism nowadays that it is hardly used anymore. Actors representing different ethnicities are being hired more and more often for roles representing different ethnicities, which would seem to be self-evident, as the field of professionals is already quite diverse in its backgrounds.

In recent years, the discussion has expanded especially in Finland of gender minoritiesof various disabilities and autism for presenting truthfully and nuancedly, on the terms of the people belonging to the minority.

Actor Tracy-Ann Obermann criticized Cooper on Instagram and compare Maestro-film’s use of prosthetics for Cooper’s previous theater role “the elephant man” as Joseph Merrick in 2014. In the role of Merrick, who lived in the 19th century and was known as the “Elephant Man” due to his deformities, Cooper did not use facial prostheses.

Instead by David Lynch The elephant man(1980) for playing the title role by John Hurt prosthetics are perhaps one of the most famous disguises in film history.

John Hurt as the Elephant Man in David Lynch’s film.

The actors the prosthetics used have been an important narrative tool since the beginning of film history.

Whereas in a theater performance everything is based on an indicative contract signed together with the audience (the stage presents the world, the actor can change roles), the selection of means in the film is invariably more pervasive. The camera comes to the skin, the illusion of reality is possible.

A pioneer of stunt photography Georges Méliès used facial prosthetics in the already iconic Journey to the Moon – in his film in 1902. The work is often considered the starting point for a science fiction film, in which prosthetics have since played a central role.

Star Wars and Star Trek it’s hard to imagine without the polyphonic prosthetics of the movies. Fantasy, horror and sci-fi have since grown into genres where prostheses are cultivated sometimes for the joy of latex and silicone.

When prosthetics are used to portray real people, the film game changes shape. We are no longer aiming for something strange, magical and alienating like a fantasy world, but something authentic. Human skin.

In a biopic an actor who embraces his role with almost frightening precision is traditionally praised, reborn as a role model. Admiring speech is reminiscent of the slightly fanatical incense that method actors who are self-indulgent in various ways receive.

Whereas shoes affect posture and gait, prosthetics manipulate facial expressions and speech. Godfatherin the movies Marlon Brando wore a prosthetic jaw that affected his speech and silhouette. Gary Oldman transformed Winston Churchill with the help of facial prostheses in the film The darkest moment (2017). The silicone prosthesis covered everything from Oldman’s face, except the forehead and lips.

Gary Oldman wore facial prostheses as Winston Churchill in the movie Dark Hour.

Real people have been imitated with the help of prostheses, among other things Charlize Theron serial killer Aileen Wuornos in a role, Eddie Redmayne top physicist Stephen Hawking in a role, Leonardo DiCaprio The head of the FBI by J. Edgar Hoover in a role, Clive Owen while playing the president Bill Clinton as well as masked almost beyond recognition Nicole Kidman when performing Virginia Woolf in the movie Hours (2002).

At the time of the film’s release, Kidman’s facial prostheses also drew disapproval – especially the nose.

Nicole Kidman became almost unrecognizable in the role of Virginia Woolf.

Nowadays increasingly sophisticated digital technologies stretch the physicality of the actors rather than tear them apart. With motion capture technology, an actor can perform believably, for example full grown dragonlike Benedict Cumberbatch In the role of Smaug In The Hobbit.

The actor’s own face can be successfully rejuvenate even decades, like For Robert DeNiro was made In The Irishman. The actor can appear in the film even after his death, as was done, by means of technology that utilizes archive material Star Wars – film series Carrie Fisher’s case.

Even more revolutionary than this will probably be the various artificial intelligence applications, whose breakthrough in art is at hand right now.

Movies can therefore show exactly the kind of humanity and physicality that the masses of viewers show they want at any given time. However, if we are still interested in people with their emotions and nuances – as has been the custom in drama films – we can rightly ask what the endless transformation of the actors’ appearance gives us as viewers.

In the beginning, in movies, the fact that a piece of reality could be transferred to the screen as it was already took the audience’s breath away. In a one-minute film by the Lumière brothers Repas de bébé (1895), in which a baby dines with his family in a garden, contemporary audiences were particularly fascinated by the realistic movement of the background deciduous trees in the wind.

I believe that the same immediate truth still fascinates in the film. In the case of historical roles, the impression of truthfulness may be even stronger when the actor has not been overly modified with masking or digitally, but simply acts. An irresistible double image is created, the actor is he and she.

It is not easy or clear-cut to determine whether an actor’s physical transformation into a representative of another human group (or human) is ethically correct.

Bradley Cooper directs Carey Mulligan in Maestro.

Eventually the question is rather what is the goal of transformation. Are you aiming for a shock effect that shakes the audience, like perhaps in the movies The elephant man and The Whale (2022) at? Are the prostheses a showy curiosity or an almost imperceptible element that helps the actor himself in the role? If it is an oppressed minority, has there even been an attempt to find a representative of that group of people for the role?

At worst, it happens that skillfully made prostheses are used to replace the background work, which should be the cornerstone of the script and role performance drawing from reality.

The minimum requirement is that, for example, an actor playing the role of a disabled person does their background work well and gets to know the numerous, different, holistic realities of people living with that disability.

No role – or film – should be built solely on some human quality seen as special, tragic or rare. Then we escape from the whole life that we are trying to describe.

I do not know, did Leonard Bernstein’s nose play such a significant role in the composer’s life that Bradley Cooper couldn’t live as him without it. In any case, I hope the nose-assisted acting is related specifically to Cooper’s own exploration of Bernstein—not to the audience’s assumed expectations of Bernstein, or Judaism in particular.

The most amazing thing about a successful biopic is not how startlingly the actor outwardly resembles his role model. It is wonderful how the actor interprets his role model in his own special way and with his unique body, traveling on his shoulder and on his edge.

That’s the magic, if you were me.