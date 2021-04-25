HS analysis There may be a genuine government crisis at hand, but it is almost impossible for the SDP to allow a government to collapse

The government’s problems will continue, even if the government reaches a solution this time, writes Teemu Luukka of HS in his analysis.

Government Negotiations on future government spending at the Helsinki Estate House began on Sunday in a gloomy mood.

The ministers walked to the Estates House with the bells of the Cathedral ringing in the background.

Negotiations have reportedly progressed smoothly, and it is possible that no particular progress will be made on Sunday.

There may be a genuine government crisis ahead.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) said even before the start of the fifth day of the midnight that the negotiating situation had only worsened since Friday, when he suspended the negotiations with no results.

Marin has been in contact with the chairmen of the governing parties on Saturday, so the pessimism is based on these discussions.

“Of course we do our best. I am ready to try and bring the following five compromise proposal on the table. But if there is no will in others, then I will not be able to form that common will from the whole, ”he continued.

Government in the midst of the debate, the government is considering, among other things, how much money it can spend in the rest of the season and in what condition it will leave public finances for future governments.

The negotiations also cover issues other than the mid-term debate.

It’s about also whether new elections are coming to the country and who will continue in power. It’s about the fate of the center, but the game also has a reputation for the Greens and the SDP.

The center has received a huge amount of things going through the board. Already in government negotiations two years ago, it was able to implement almost its own wish list.

“ “The center is trying to stop speeches from the auxiliary party. Without a government crisis, this will not work. ”

Among other things, the government has increased subsidies for rural areas. It is also carrying out a social and health (sote) reform in the heart of the city, which is therefore likely to collapse if the government collapses.

Yet several centrists themselves have begun to believe the message repeatedly played by the opposition and the media that the center is an auxiliary party of the Green Left government.

In the midnight talks, the center is trying to stop speeches from the auxiliary party. Without a government crisis, this will not work.

Center push for tighter financial discipline than left-wing parties. In its view, the pace of indebtedness needs to be slowed down more and faster than left-wing parties and the Greens are prepared.

Nor does the center demand an end to indebtedness. It is also ready to increase government debt, for example by supporting peat producers and other issues important to its supporters.

While in part the center’s demands to end indebtedness are illusory, the party is serious about its image of financial discipline.

According to the party, this government must leave behind a smaller budget than what others – perhaps with the exception of the RKP – are prepared to accept.

Prime Minister’s Party The situation is very difficult for the SDP. It should be kept by the Left Alliance, the Center and the Greens in government.

Each of these has its own threshold questions. For the Greens, which have problems with support, it is peat, for the center it is peat, money and the shoulder-offs of the auxiliary party, and for the Left Alliance, budget cuts.

If the SDP gives up too much to the center, the Greens and the Left Alliance may leave the government, and if the Greens and the Left Alliance, the center may leave.

Downtown live in the strong belief that the sdp will not allow the government to overthrow, but will give the most to the center. Despite the fact that the SDP is more inclined to the budget views of the Greens and the Left.

The tactics of downtown MPs have long included barking at Prime Minister Sanna Marinia’s poor leadership. With this, the party builds in advance the image that when the government collapses, the scapegoat is not the center, but Marin.

Supplier of HS Marko Junkkari wrote on Saturdaythat the crisis of the midfield is a carefully planned operation by the inner circle of the center. The operation has already been successful in that there is now more talk of the center than ever before.

Other parties are said to have tried to negotiate with the center, but the center has not even brought up its real cutting lists and other concrete issues, but has deliberately prolonged the negotiations.

Sdp seems to have played its game wrong when it has calculated that the center will not leave the government under any circumstances as the party is about to get its sote reform.

However, the crisis of support for the center is such that it can leave. The tactic of the center is to get the SDP to accept the demands of the center in impressive terms first, after which it will be up to the SDP to keep the Left Alliance and the Greens in government.

Currently, the center feels that the other four parties in the government are against the center. It wants to communicate that it is the only party that is concerned about public finances, which is not the case.

On the other hand, it is true that in other governing parties, antipathy towards the center has grown day by day.

Sdp annoys really much because the center doesn’t seem to come up against its own demands. It trusts that the SDP will not overthrow the government, but give up.

Here the center is right.

The SDP is the prime minister’s party for the first time in 20 years. It would be a really great loss of prestige for the party if the government it led collapsed in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic.

Voters ’faith in the party would get a deep blow as other parties would do their best to roll the cause around the neck of the still quite popular Marin.

HS: n according to the data, the biggest controversy is in 2023 government spending.

Hallituslähteinen, the center requires hundreds of millions of euros, but less than half a billion euros, cuts in the 2023 budget.

A significant part of these would probably be implemented by reducing the state contributions of municipalities. The shares have been raised during the Korona period. However, the cut would also be troublesome for the center just before the municipal elections.

At the estate house the peat group, the support for industrial electrification and the tax group have also met.

Progress has been made on these, but no political decisions have been taken. For example, there may be a significant increase in the household deduction if the state has enough money.

Most small group decisions either reduce revenue or increase spending, so their passage depends on how much the government is willing to spend the money in the coming years at all.

Peat there is no political agreement yet.

The center believes the SDP is forcing the Greens to eventually accept the center’s demand to reduce peat taxation, even though the center itself has just approved a tax increase.

The Greens are unlikely to agree to this, although the government’s goal of halving the use of peat by 2030 seems to be coming true next year due to the rise in the price of allowances.

For the Greens, it is also a matter of principle and the protection of one’s own identity.

Government the problems will continue even if the government reaches a solution this time.

In the midfield, the spacing between the parties has really become inflamed and in the background speeches, the barking of others has taken on new dimensions.

The government may therefore collapse even after the municipal elections in the autumn budget dispute, if no more permanent agreement can now be found not only on the use of money but also on the methods of operation.

The overthrow of the government would probably mean new elections and perhaps the government of the Basic Finns and the Coalition Party.

In that case, the Greens and the Left Alliance would only be able to recall the government program agreed with the center, which has fallen into the rubble, with a focus on climate policy and increasing equality.