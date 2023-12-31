HS Analysis | There is only one enemy in next year's major NATO exercises: “Murinus”

NATO the military committee met for its annual conference last September in Oslo. They were there from Finland Commander of the Defense Forces Timo Kivinen and acting as Finland's military representative in the EU and NATO Kim Ice Sea.

The theme of the conference was the long-term strengthening of NATO's common defense and deterrence.

The Military Committee is responsible for the highest military decision-making in the alliance. Its task is also to advise the North Atlantic Council, which is NATO's main political decision-making body.

In what followed the meeting at the press conference the Dutch chairman of the military committee admiral Rob Bauerwho by virtue of his position is NATO's most important spokesperson in military affairs, raised an issue that is essential for NATO's future.

Bauer emphasized that “a new era of collective defense” has begun.

Bauer's message can be formulated more directly: NATO has finally, not only verbally but also concretely, returned to its roots, i.e. defending the territories of its member countries. The threat also comes from the same direction as when NATO was founded, i.e. from the east.

“Never before have national and NATO defense plans been linked together so closely,” Bauer said.

As an example of renewal and collective defense, Bauer confirmed earlier information that became public that NATO will organize the Steadfast Defender military exercise in 2024.

According to Bauer, it is the largest NATO joint defense exercise since the Cold War.

Steadfast Defender is NATO's most significant show of force in the coming year.

NATO's moment of inertia is indicated by the fact that when Steadfast Defender starts in February, two years have already passed since the Russian attack on Ukraine. The NATO countries have to thank the persistent struggle of the Ukrainians for the fact that they have had the time, in Bauer's words, to start “a new period of collective defense”.

According to information that has become public, Steadfast Defender will take place in Germany, Poland and all three Baltic countries. About 41,000 soldiers will participate in it, testing the alliance's readiness to repel Russian forces that have attacked a NATO country.

Steadfast Defender is a NATO Article 5 exercise that demonstrates, at a minimum, how reinforcements from the United States are sent to NATO's European Force Commander and how troops are deployed across Europe.

It is anticipated that all NATO countries and Sweden would participate in the Steadfast Defender.

HS asked the Defense Forces if Finland participates in Steadfast Defender, but the General Staff refused to provide information at this stage.

Steadfast Defender is partly implemented in the Baltics, which are important for Finland's defense, so it would be quite strange if Finland was somehow not involved in the exercise.

Key ones countries in terms of NATO's common defense in Europe are Germany and Britain. For both of them, you can see that they are getting their act together.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told at the meeting of the heads of the Jef alliance held in Gotland in October, that Britain intends to invest especially in the defense of Northern Europe.

As a concrete demonstration, Sunak promised that in 2024 Britain will send more than 20,000 British soldiers to various exercises held in Northern Europe.

Germany organized a large Air Defender air war exercise last summer, in which Finnish Hornets also participated.

In the imaginary scenario of the exercise, the opponent was the eastern Occasus coalition, which aimed to attack the Baltic Sea and the port of Rostock in the north.

The scenario with its hybrid effects was very similar to how Russia could be imagined to act in a war situation.

More than 200 military aircraft participated in the Air Defender exercise organized by Germany last summer.

Occasus is actually a large fictitious training scenario set in Europe used by NATO for major exercises.

It includes four countries hostile to NATO, located in the territory of present-day Russia. These countries have formed a military alliance against NATO and the EU.

The strongest of the countries is Murinus, which describes Russia, on which the actions of its allies are based. The allies are named Plumbeus, Cinerus and Griseus.

In the coming year, Germany will organize a series of exercises specifically for the ground forces, which has been named Quadriga. The exercises, which last from February to May, focus on defending NATO's eastern wing.

The Quadriga exercises are directed to Norway, Lithuania and Romania and are part of the NATO exercises organized in these countries.

It can be concluded from the names of the sub-assemblies that Germany has made public about the Quadriga that the Occasus scenario has also been used in them.

Finland the most interesting exercise is Nordic Response led by Norway. NATO's Center for Warfare Research said in December that Nordic Response is integrated into the larger Steadfast Defender exercise.

Nordic Response, held in the first half of March, is organized in the northern parts of Norway, Sweden and Finland. More than 20,000 soldiers take part in it.

Finland the Ministry of Defense has saidthat Nordic Response is “the most central exercise in terms of developing the operational capability of the Defense Forces in 2024”.

Although the exercises of tens of thousands of soldiers are large in today's world, they still pale next to the large-scale exercises of the Cold War.

In Britain, Lionheart, organized in 1984, is still remembered, which was the largest land force exercise in the country's history. A total of over 131,000 British soldiers took part in it.

In the exercise, Britain moved troops and equipment from Britain to Germany and placed an entire army there for defense. Britain is no longer capable of such a show of force.