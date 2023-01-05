HS Analysis | There is now a nervous game going on behind the scenes about Finns’ salaries, with a high stake

If collective agreements are not formed in the technology industry by the end of the month, Finland will be hit by strikes, writes HS’s political reporter Teemu Muhonen in his analysis.

Negotiations of the technology industry’s collective agreements continued without results on Wednesday, and they will be continued again at the beginning of next week.

In particular, the negotiations between Teollisuusliitto and the employers of the technology industry have a great contribution for other Finns as well: the agreement in an important export sector will probably determine the so-called general line, i.e. the size of wage increases for countless other sectors as well.

Chairman of the Industrial Association Riku Aalto has estimated that he will negotiate salaries for around one million Finns at once.

There is even more interest than usual in salary increases this year due to the sharp rise in prices. In other sectors, we are watching closely what Aalto and the CEO of the Technology Industry Employers do Jarkko Ruohoniemi fit.

Still, the negotiations have been held almost in silence since the autumn. Not a single industrial action has been seen and not a single strike warning has been given. There is a nervous game going on, where the end of January threatens the employer’s side.

The employee side In December, the umbrella organization SAK exceptionally announced that its member unions are aiming for salary increases comparable to Germany, i.e. about five percent, for this year. Instead, salary increases of, for example, 3.5 percent are not enough, the organization said.

At the same time, SAK hinted that its member unions can, if necessary, plan joint industrial action from the end of January. If agreements are not reached before then, in addition to Teollisuusliitto, strikes could be simultaneously organized by SAK’s member unions, such as the AKT in the transport sector and the Service Sectors trade union Pam in the trade sector.

The employer side is afraid of a strike that will paralyze the economy. The employee side hopes that this fear will make the other side bring at least a four percent salary increase offer to the table before the new moon.

Covenants are ready to go on strike in February, but the greatest desire to strike is eaten up by rising prices. Employees do not want to lose more than necessary due to strikes.

Therefore, the employer side has at least not yet set out to bring the generous offers expected by the trade unions to the negotiation table.

Although companies in the technology industry have done well, the employer always fears that large wage increases will erode the companies’ competitiveness in the world market.

So far, the negotiations have taken place at a leisurely pace. Teollisuusliitto and Technology Industry employers have met twice in December and twice in January. As the end of January approaches, the game of nerves tightens.

Additional spices brings to the negotiations the agreement signed last year between municipalities and welfare regions, which automatically guarantees their employees higher contract increases than employees in export industries.

If Teollisuusliitto and AKT agree on salary increases of, for example, four percent for this year, nurses, teachers and doctors, for example, will receive increases of more than five percent on average.

Employers in the technology industry refer to this when justifying why it cannot agree with Teollisuusliito on significant increases: Finland’s public finances cannot last.

Teollisuusliitto Aalto’s position as the chief arbiter of wages and the so-called general policy in the municipal sector is not pleasing: it is difficult for industrial workers to get large increases even in good years, because the employer side calculates that other sectors will receive at least the same amount of increases.

On the other hand the arrangement looks crazy from the point of view of the employer as well. It was supposed to move towards union-specific and local agreements, but instead Aalto and Ruohoniemi are now negotiating raises for a huge group of wage earners.

On Wednesday, Aalto compared the negotiations to the overall income policy solutions of the past decades. The difference is, however, that at the request of employers in the technology industry, the state is not speeding up the negotiations with, for example, tax reductions.