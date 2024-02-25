HS Analysis | There is always an art movement going on – fortunately, because they can change Finland for the better

In the Nordic cultural scandals series, works and artists that have made waves in recent decades are reviewed.

In December There was an artist in Finland Katariina Sourin Sami painting. Among other things, a Sámi activist Petra Laiti criticized A painting by Sour for the Lux Helsinki light art event about cultural belonging and a Sámi artist Marja Helander told HS that he thinks the work is clichéd.

Souri, on the other hand, considered the demand to remove the work from Lux's software as an attempt at prior censorship.

The same themes are discussed in Yle's recent documentary series Nordic cultural scandalswhich starts up Jenni Hiltunen Grind– about the uproar caused by the video work in 2016. In the work seen at Kiasma, a woman dressed in a fake Sámi costume twerked.

The work offended many Sámi, and the Sámi youth organized a silent demonstration in Kiasma, where they sat on the floor in front of the video wearing gákti, or Sámi clothing, inside out.

Similar discussions are taking place all over the world. Caucasian Westerners use the culture of the indigenous peoples for their own purposes, often without stopping to listen to the minority.

Aksa Korttila (left), Janne Reinikainen and Annika Poijärvi in ​​the play All about my mother.

Similar there is also inconsistency in the appearance of gender minorities in the field of culture. In 2020, the National Theatre All about my mother -play's portrayal of the Agrado character received harsh criticism. Agrado is in the original by Pedro Almodóvar transwoman in the movie. A man was chosen for the role of the play, Janne Reinikainen.

Alarmed by the outbreak, the theater canceled the performances, but reversed the cancellation a couple of days later. The situation was resolved by telling that the character in the play is a transvestite man, not a transgender woman.

Provocation, evoking thoughts, feelings and discussion are the basic tasks of art. Art must be able to shake, awaken and shock, but by what means and by whom?

What is the justification of art, asks the university lecturer of Sámi culture at the University of Oulu Sigga-Marja Magga. The last episode of the documentary series, in which the actor Ksenia Tymoshenko tells about silencing sexual harassment in the theater industry – a topic that is also featured, for example Irene Kayon in his debut novel published in January One of us has experience of inappropriate treatment.

Nordic cultural scandals creates a delightfully versatile look at what a cultural scandal can mean and where it can lead. A scandal may arise from the fact that an artist, museum or theater does not think that they are striking down: that they are insulting a minority or someone in a weaker position.

On the other hand a scandal may also arise from the fact that the artist strikes upwards, that is, consciously questions the attitudes and habits he sees in society and perceives as harmful.

In the documentary series, the latter is represented by a Swedish visual artist Carolina Falkholt. In December 2017, the artist painted a huge pink penis on the wall of a house in New York. A few months later, Falkholt implemented the same in Stockholm, but in blue.

In New York, the work was painted over the next day, in Stockholm, the penis decorated the wall for a week. Falkholt's painted vulvas have also decorated street scenes in various parts of Sweden.

Falkholt has said that he wants to participate in the discussion about the body, sexuality and freedom with his works depicting different genitalia.

Swedish photo artist Elisabeth Ohlson sizzled Ecce Homo -show, where Jesus and the apostles appear in costumes that refer to today's LGBTQ community: leather, latex, wigs and high heels. The works were a protest against the priests' claims that AIDS was God's punishment for homosexuality.

Elisabeth Ohlson's Ecce Homo exhibition was on display at the Museum of Photography in 2000.

The exhibition was exhibited for the first time in Stockholm in the summer of 1998 and in the fall of the same year in Uppsala Cathedral. Even the Pope was startled by that. Several planned exhibitions were canceled due to bomb threats.

The exhibition was seen at the Helsinki Museum of Photography a couple of years later. Objections were raised by both priests and MPs – but the artist and the works were also defended.

“Perhaps the rights of LGBTQ groups were discussed for the first time in Finland,” says the information writer Rita Paqvalén in the document.

Finn artist Jani Leinonen wanted to criticize capitalism, but ended up causing fury among religious communities McJesuswith his work. The crucifix-like piece depicts McDonald's Ronald McDonald clown character crucified.

In Israel, the sculpture was part of the anti-consumption exhibition that opened in August 2018 at the Haifa Art Museum Sacred Goods exhibition. The work had already been on display for several months when the protests started in early 2019: a fuel bottle was thrown into the museum, and hundreds of protesters tried to break into the museum and threw stones at the police.

See also Russian attack | Ukraine produces huge amounts of drones - this is how it can succeed in its million goal In 2015, Jani Leinonen implemented disobedience workshops for young people.

In the documentary, Leinonen tries to understand what actually happened in Haifa. “The Arab Christians in Israel are a minority of a minority, kicked in the head, that so rarely gets visibility in the media. I felt like I wanted to be on their side.”

There are other attempts to understand. Former director of Kiasma Leevi Haapala says in the documentary that he learned a lot The Grind – about the discussion generated by the video. The research director of the National Museum of Denmark also says the same Christian Sune Pedersen and the director general of the Finnish National Theatre Mika Myllyaho.

in Nordic countries cultural scandals seem to be able to generate debate that increases understanding, equality and democracy. However, this requires courage from both artists, art institutions and the art public.

It is courage to express one's own views, but it is also courage to question them. Listen to others – even if you disagree.

Nordic cultural scandals, Yle Areena and Fem mon 26.2. at 8:30 p.m.