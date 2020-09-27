HS analysis There is a lack of leadership in Finnish defense co-operation

In recent years, Finland’s defense policy has become a remarkable dimmer, writes HS journalist Jarmo Huhtanen.

Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (center) found it interesting two weeks ago speech at the opening of national defense courses. Unfortunately, the main thing that came to the public was how he murmured about the necessity of buying new fighter jets.

After all, Kaikkonen only continued the long tradition of the Defense Officers’ School and the defense ministers forged by national defense courses, where generals are listened to and not compromised.

Little attention has been paid to the most interesting part of Kaikkonen’s speech, in which he discussed Finland’s defense co-operation with other countries.

A lot without exacerbating this part of the speech, it could be summed up in such a way that international defense cooperation has undeniable benefits, but would it be time to say that it has its limits on everything?

Kaikkonen formulated his words carefully: “… I am of the opinion that the defense cooperation in the field of more is not necessarily always better. Cooperation must have a clear goal – and a common purpose ”.

The Minister could have said it much more directly. Perhaps, however, the long shadow of Mäntyniemi’s popular host lurked in the background.

Kaikkonen described European defense cooperation as “fragmented” and “fragmented”, and he is undeniably right about that.

Unfortunately, it has long seemed that for years all the fragments of co-operation have been worthwhile for Finland without a proper management idea, strategy.

Ordinary It is easy for citizens to understand that Finland benefits from a close partnership with the Defense Alliance NATO.

Military co-operation with Sweden also makes good sense, although there could be a more heated public debate about the enthusiasm and motives of the Swedes.

But how many people know what JEF, FNC and EI2 are, in which Finland is involved? In English, the Joint Expeditionary Force, the Framework National Concept and the European Intervention Initiative?

My guess is that citizens know little about their nature, too few politicians and even fewer journalists.

It seems that whenever a large European state sets out to establish some kind of defense co-operation, small Finland will join in for security.

JEF, FNC and EI2 built around Britain, Germany and France are not otherwise no little NATO or NATO substitutes, if anyone so imagines.

Wholly their own issues are crisis management operations. Finland is still involved in as many as ten operations.

Would it be time to stop to think about whether all the small operations are necessary or whether they will benefit Finland’s defense?

What about the numerous bilateral and multilateral declarations or protocols of intent on defense co-operation that Finland has been excited to draw up in recent years?

Last one was signed on Wednesday between Finland, Sweden and Norway.

The significance of the three-country declaration, written in English, is only symbolic, as it is not a legally binding document, as the Ministry of Defense shyly says its bulletin at the end.

One could, of course, say that there is room for various declarations and agreements in the safes of ministries. There are also notorious host country agreements that have not been communicated correctly.

What is so the plot of the couplet in Finnish defense co-operation?

The president of the Republic Sauli Niinistö discussed the patterns of Finnish defense co-operation for the national defense course in his speech year before last.

Apparently Niinistök had also come across the fact that it has been difficult for Finns to keep up with the developments of recent years, so he dug a bit of iron wire out of the pack.

“We have consistently built this entity in recent years,” Niinistö said.

“But so much has probably happened in a short time that the essence of the co-operation seems to be unclear to many.”

After all, it is undeniably consistent if the policy is to be with everyone all the time. A small open country should keep its windows open in different directions.

However, as a defense cooperation strategy, it is not strange. The resources of a small country when limited.

When Finland’s defense policy begins to twist the iron wire, the result is quite dim.

The Treasury minister Matti Vanhanen (Central) Special Assistant for EU Affairs Riikka Pakarinen wrote in July In HS’s guest pen, that the Finnish discussion culture is not open enough to the defense policy debate.

According to him, a more strategic approach and the courage to go through even difficult issues openly are needed in defense policy decision-making.

“The defense policy debate should focus on Finland’s goals and what we are looking for in the long term, for example with decisions such as fighter procurement.”

Pakarinen is at the heart of the matter. Otherwise, it may happen that we praise HC Andersenin like a fairy tale, the non-existent clothes of the emperor.