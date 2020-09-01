HS analysis There is a dispute in the board about the border criteria, Krista Kiuru’s strict line has so far won Mika Lintilä’s line

The ministries are looking for ways to rationalize crossing borders, writes HS policy journalist Teemu Luukka in his analysis.

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (Central) reiterated at a news conference on Tuesday that tourism restrictions should be relaxed.

The Finnish line is one of the strictest in Europe.

The current recommendation According to him, a person coming to Finland must undergo two weeks of voluntary quarantine if he or she comes from a country with more than 8–10 infections per 100,000 inhabitants during the previous 14 days.

According to Lintilä, the limit should be 25 infections per 100,000 inhabitants. That would even allow some kind of tourism business, he says.

In Finland the so-called traffic light model was introduced last week. According to it, those coming from “green countries” do not have to be in voluntary quarantine. Currently, green countries are those with less than 8 to 10 infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to the current recommendation, the green countries are Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Slovakia, Hungary and Estonia.

According to the latest data, in addition to Finland, there are only less than ten infections below the limit Latvia, if the limit is set at a state of more than one million inhabitants.

Lintilän the message is that Finland’s strict line is destroying jobs.

“We cannot close the country. If it closes, we will push the Finnish economy into a black hole, ”Lintilä said In an interview with HS on Saturday.

Lintilä is constantly looking at the situation from the perspective of a worse economy.

A company that owns the Lapland Hotels chain, Lapland Safaris and five ski resort companies announced on Monday that it would begin collective bargaining for approximately 2,000 employees.

Government the strategy is to control the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible.

It has also been considered a good line for business life, as companies would not have to restrict their domestic activities if the disease situation is in place.

The strategy has been implemented through, among other things, strict border regulations. Yet it has been the government and the authorities that have been constantly criticized specifically for border controls.

Several working groups are currently considering streamlining border control during the coronavirus period. Among other things, the Ministry of Employment and the Economy is looking for ways to tourism could be arranged in tourist bubbles.

For example, tourists would be tested in the country of origin and in Finland. They would come as a group on a charter flight and follow strict health guidelines during the trip. However, the key problem is finding sufficient health personnel in Finland.

The Ministry of Employment and the Economy is also considering how to facilitate the travel of those on essential business trips so that the authorities do not have to write a separate permit for each equipment repairer or sports team.

A solution to these problems may be found in early September.

“We are preparing a hybrid model that can have different versions for these traffic lights,” says Lintilä.

The government was supposed to sideline border issues in this week’s talks, but preparations may not be ready enough for decisions to be made yet.

Is it is somewhat impossible that the goals of both TEM and STM could be achieved.

The task of the STM is to look at the situation from a health perspective. The task of the Ministry of Employment and the Economy and Lintilä, on the other hand, is to keep the Finnish business community afloat.

So far, STM, which speaks of human lives, has won the Ministry of Employment and the Economy, which defends jobs and tax revenue.

Social- and the Ministry of Health adheres to strict boundary criteria for the Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiurun (sd) led.

Kiuru is a tough politician of will, if necessary, and his position easily wins in government negotiations. To defeat Kiuru, all you have to do is start counting how many bodies opening the borders would mean.

It is not just the nature of the ministers, but Lintilä’s position would probably win if he were the minister driving STM’s position.

It may be that Lintilä ‘s voice is better heard in the government’ s negotiations on this and that after last week’s big co-news.

Although Both life and death are on Kiuru’s side, and Lintilä’s arguments are also strong.

“We should get information to Britain in mid-September about whether the British can fly to Finland for the Christmas holidays. It is 400 charter flights and one hundred million euros of money, ”Lintilä said at the press conference.

“It must be remembered that tourism employs 144,000 people. There are an awful lot of part-timers, young people and those with education who find it quite difficult to find a replacement job, ”Lintilä said.

Lintilä has often emphasized that unemployment also has health problems.

Although Finland would raise the infection rate criterion to 25, which could also be too strict for tourism if the disease situation elsewhere in Europe worsens at the current rate.

Already, for example, the infection rate in Britain, which is central to Lapland’s tourism, is 25.1, compared to about 20 a couple of weeks ago.

Finland may soon soon be a country with an infection rate of something other than the current six.

Read also: There is currently no corona virus epidemic in Finland, says ML Salminen from THL