HS Analysis | There are even more unpleasant surgeries ahead

The government remained united in the budget crisis, but the bottom of the economy may face more severe cuts and even tax increases, writes HS’s political reporter Teemu Luukka in his analysis.

19.9. 22:33

Government came back from its first budget crisis united, but there are already signs that the bottom of the economy will bring more cuts that are unpleasant for the citizens.

At the same time, it knows difficulties for the government’s work, even if the prime minister at the press conference of the budget crisis Petteri Orpo (kok) said the government is even more committed to its government program. We do this “with all our hearts”, Orpo said.

At the press conference, the ministers cultivated a lot of ship comparisons. The ship is being turned around. Life jackets are not needed, as long as the government does what it has planned. Purra titles you as Finland’s debt ship.

From the government has been convinced after the summer’s racism squabbles, how well its four parties think as one.

The government got its first budget rush together ahead of time, which in itself is not unheard of. For the most part, during the budget crisis, things were implemented that were already decided in the spring in the government negotiations.

After its serious crisis in the summer, the government needed to show that it is united in implementing its program to balance the state economy.

The government however, the press conference on Tuesday morning before the budget meeting showed how sensitive the situation is.

The racism debate has subsided, but new difficult controversies are ahead. They are bigger the more the economic situation deteriorates.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper reported on Monday, that the government intends to prepare more cost-saving measures for the back pocket, if the decided six billion euro program is not implemented. There were no decisions on the matter at that time.

The Treasury minister Riikka Purra (ps) told me his his views directly in an interview with HS on Tuesday.

According to him, the government will “very likely” have to agree on more cuts and tax extortions in order to achieve the government program’s goal of reducing debt.

He said that decisions should be made already during next spring’s frame rush.

Bite didn’t get his way.

The government is starting to prepare for different options if new savings need to be made, as Purra wanted.

However, the mowing work will not be started yet next spring, but in the spring of 2025, if necessary.

No new cut proposals were presented in the budget proposal.

In particular, the Prime Minister’s Party, the Coalition, did not want Purra’s quick schedule.

The Rkp and the Christian Democrats hardly want to tell the citizens new bad news already in the spring.

At Tuesday morning’s press conference, the chairman of Rkp, the Minister of Education Anna-Maja Henriksson rightly emphasized that Rkp is only committed to a six billion euro savings program.

“What we have to do now is look at how to achieve economic growth,” Henriksson said.

Chairman of the Christian Democrats, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Sari Essayah tripped Henriksson.

Bite said in an interview with HS that tax solutions and income transfers other than unemployment benefits must also be examined.

In the coalition, the surface tightens if statements are made about the government that can be interpreted as tightening taxation. Someone could read Purra’s statement as such.

However, on Tuesday evening, even Orpo did not say that tax increases could also be used to fix the public finances in the mid-term crisis.

Purra generally listed the means as “structural measures, expenditure adjustments and tax solutions”.

Bite spoke in an interview as finance ministers tend to speak after they have listened for a few months to finance ministry officials who fight for the balance of the public finances as a profession.

There is also more to be read in Purra’s output than just concern about the public finances.

The government has been criticized for focusing its austerity program on subsidies for the unemployed and the needy. The biggest tax reductions, on the other hand, go to those with very high incomes.

No matter how worried a politician is about the high rate of indebtedness of the public finances, it is hard for him to push additional cuts on top of the already agreed six billion euro savings program.

The support of basic Finns has started to decline after the parliamentary elections. It would hurt the party’s image if the well-to-do were included in the “talks”.

The most effective the way would be to tighten the income taxation of those who earn well. Those with good incomes receive quite a few subsidies, from which they can cut.

Purra also proposed cutting child benefits for high-income earners. Any kind of intervention in child support, on the other hand, is a big deal for the Christian Democrats, among others.

If the government would indeed make new serious cuts and balance the economy even by tightening taxation, it would require the opening of the government’s program that was put together with difficulty.

It would open up the possibility for all parties to demand changes to the points that are unpleasant for each of them to counterbalance the additional cuts.

The government’s program is a hard-won compromise that keeps the government afloat even in difficult times. Opening it is like cutting the safety wire that holds it up from a radio mast.

From the new ones deciding on savings is more difficult every time.

If the economic situation weakens for a long time, it is clear that the government will not reach its goal in reducing debt and the cuts to the citizens will be increased.

of HS according to the information the Ministry of Finance predicts that next year’s economic growth will remain at 1.2 percent. The ministry will announce its forecast in early October.

However, the ministry’s forecast has clearly better growth figures than, for example, the Bank of Finland or the banks have predicted.

Still, the forecast predicts additional savings of around one billion euros, if the government wants to reach its goal of reducing the debt growth rate at the end of the government term in 2027.

The Ministry of Finance has seen the uncertain risks of the economy as lower than other forecasters. It could also be wrong. The Finnish economy may also drift into a more difficult situation than predicted.

It would once again know an even greater need to cut subsidies. At the same time, it also knows difficulties for the government.