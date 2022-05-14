HS analysis There are also unique performances among the Eurovision songs that sound “quite similar”

Serbia and Moldova dared to break the format most boldly this year, writes cultural journalist Ilkka Mattila.

Eurovision singing competitions are approached in two main ways. Either they are loved as a high-end TV entertainment and pop music event, or they are a useless event full of easily forgotten and molded songs.

There are grounds for both perspectives.

The Eurovision Song Contest unites people and their commentary is fun, whatever the opinion of the race itself. On the other hand, competition today has a strong climate of equality and respect for minorities, and it is natural for the Eurovision audience to encourage virtually any song, as they are all part of Eurovision.

Partly the same reasons confirm the view that the music performed at Eurovision is secondary to the show itself and is therefore often made in the same Eurovision format.

Sometimes in the past years it meant a flood of camp-minded Eastern European discopop. There has been an oversupply of dark-speaking clearing ballads this year.

However, ballads do not come from nowhere, just as the plastic Eurodisco of the early 2000s did not come. Eurovision Song Contest has always had some connection to the pop music trends in the commercial market.

In the biggest streaming hits of recent years, the melancholy, interpreted by the female singer and the songs that plagued a difficult human relationship have been well represented. We have now reaped this harvest in Turin.

Eurovision Song Contest There has also been a proper debate around what an entertainment institution like Eurovision is offering the European public right now, two years later, after a relentless pandemic, people are being harassed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

That one should still whirl around everything in the ruins of one’s own failed relationships, fueled by visa chunks?

Not necessarily, as non-format performances were also selected for this year’s visa finals and even favorites.

Ukrainian Kalush Orchestra Stefania is a self-evident favorite in Saturday’s visa final for political and humanitarian reasons, but with its peculiar folk-hip-hop fusion, it would probably have been very successful even if Russia had allowed the Ukrainians to live in peace.

However, Ukraine’s neighbor Moldova will become the hottest song of the year. Zdob şi Zdubin and Advahov Brothers Trenuleţulissa it combines local folk music, a jagged vibe with a “hey ho Let’s go / folklore and rock and roll” chorus to suit the Eurovision camp spirit.

No wonder the audience, anesthetized by the mighty ballads, is upset in rehearsals whenever the Moldovan song started playing.

Serbia violates the visa format even more sharply Construct with a song In corpore say. Due to the minimalist arrangement, the song has been compared to Kraftwerk’s electronic music, but perhaps more clearly Konstrakta’s performance is related to Björkin and especially Laurie Andersonin to a production that moves across the borderland of art music and experimental pop.