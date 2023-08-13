HS Analysis | The weekend showed that Perussuomalaiset will go into the fall as a united group

The message in Tampere seemed to be that the summer’s upheavals have only strengthened the party’s united spirit, evaluates HS’s political editor Robert Sundman.

Cover band version by Erika Vikman From the table of sinners got people on the dance floor at the Saturday evening party of the Basic Finns’ party meeting.

The chairman of the party had previously quoted the same paragraph in his speech Riikka Purra: “If one of you is so sinless and decent, let him throw the first stone at us here.”

The media got full coverage of the speech and the crowd cheered. Many representatives of the meeting assessed to the journalists present that the turmoil of the summer and the handling of Purranki’s writings in public have only strengthened the party’s spirit of unity.

It really looked like it: the entire presidency was elected for the next term, and Purraa and the ministers were supported both in the speaker’s booth and in discussions outside it. The party secretary changed, but that often happens in politics.

Whereas at party meetings you often see slouch and dramatic twists and turns, these were not proven this time in Tampere.

The government the second largest party gathered in the midst of a tumultuous situation.

Board partner Chairman of Rkp, Minister of Education Anna-Maja Henriksson has demanded from basic Finns clearer termination about racism. He has not agreed to promise his party’s support to the ministers in the probably expected confidence votes in the fall.

The leadership of the Basic Finns did not want to talk too much about the Rkp in Tampere. Still, it was clear to whom Purra’s words in Sunday’s policy speech were aimed.

When the party leader spoke about the events of the summer, he assessed that the government was “scared” and “started to run away from the opposition, to play with its signs”.

Chairman Riikka Purra was asked for several group photos at the party meeting.

Purra estimates that the government cannot continue if it is not sufficiently strong and united internally – and a place in the government, according to him, cannot be earned by “rituals” but by a united commitment to the government’s program.

The message seemed to be that the Basic Finns are indeed committed to the government and the implementation of its program. Purra even talked about a project lasting two electoral terms.

The ball was thrown back to Rkp.

In the beginning week, the board will meet in an internal seminar to discuss the autumn equality notice, from which the Rkp expects a solution to the situation.

The Treasury minister Purra will also prepare its first budget proposal in the fall. The entire government the joint rihi is held at the end of September.

In Sunday’s policy speech, the party leader’s own portfolio was included. Purra emphasized that he represents “fiscal conservative” thinking, where the state should perform its main tasks and refrain from what is not mandatory. He reflected that “a modern Dunaar is often as bourgeois as an entrepreneur”.

Riikka Purra and Sebastian Tynkkynen hugged when Tynkkynen had just been elected as the party's third vice-president on Saturday at the party meeting in Tampere.

In connection with the first budget, it is intended to promote already the government’s employment measures, which mean, for example, weakening of the conditions of earnings-related unemployment insurance.

Purra thought that “we will hear a lot of crying from the left” about the government’s decisions. However, in Sunday’s political party conference discussion, concerns about the weakening of the protection against dismissal or the future of the right to strike were also raised by some representatives of the Basic Finns party conference.

While the discussion that arose from old writings has not really affected the support of basic Finns, it is a good question whether the government’s difficult decisions will be reflected in it at some point.

Often, the governing body tries to inoculate the popularity of one party or another, even if the Basic Finns go into the fall of politics united.