HS Analysis | The war in Gaza deepens the divide between the West and the Global South

Western leaders compare Israel to Ukraine. In the Global South, it is seen as hypocritical, and Ukrainians are rather compared to Palestinians, writes HS’s foreign correspondent Matilda Jokinen.

Men’sleaving women and children without water, electricity and heating is pure terrorism.

“And we have to call it that,” wrote the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen On Twitter in October 2022. He was of course referring to Russia’s war crimes against Ukrainian civilians.

In October 2023, Israel cut off electricity, water and food and medicine distribution in the Gaza Strip inhabited by 2.3 million people. It was a response to the terrorist attacks carried out by the extremist organization Hamas on October 7, in which approximately 1,400 Israelis died.

Major some of the victims of Hamas’ brutal violence on kibbutzim and music festivals were civilians. The massacre was the largest mass killing of Jews since the Holocaust. In addition, the extremist organization took a couple of hundred hostages to Gaza.

Shocked by the indiscriminate violence, Israel’s response to terror has from the beginning hit the entire population of the Gaza Strip, not just the members of Hamas.

This time, however, the head of the European Commission has not condemned the attacks on civilian infrastructure. Instead, von der Leyen declared that Europe stands by Israel.

The situations cannot be compared, emphasized the spokesperson of the commission Eric Mamer Euronews website by. The exit regarding the Russian attacks had been related to a “very, very unique context”.

“We cannot here criticize what exactly needs to be done so that Israel can fight against the Hamas terrorists who have invaded its territory.”

in Europe the war in Ukraine has been seen as unique. But elsewhere the question has been asked: what about other crises? And specifically: what about the Palestinians? Last year, for example, the foreign minister of South Africa Naledi Pandor said that Israel should be classified as an apartheid state.

For more than a year and a half, European and American diplomats have been trying to make the whole world condemn Russia’s attack on Ukraine as strongly as we do.

However, especially in the global south, the speeches of European and American leaders about a world order based on international rules have not been considered credible. The exits of the last two weeks underline why.

Western leaders have emphasized Israel’s right to defend its land. The right of Palestinian civilians to their homes and lives has been overshadowed.

This is exactly what was expected in the global south. And that is the main reason why there has been reluctance to condemn Russia.

When the European leadership has equated Ukraine’s right to defend its country with Israel’s right to defend its country, elsewhere the fate of Ukrainians is mirrored to the fate of Palestinians.

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, visited Jerusalem in June 2022.

Von der Leyen said he was sure, that Israel’s response shows that the country is a democracy. Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg told reporters that he expected that Israel’s response “will be proportionate”, according to Reuters.

Even before this, the Israeli leadership had made it clear what its military response would be.

“The emphasis is on inflicting damage, not on accuracy,” stated an Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari According to The Guardian saying that hundreds of tons of bombs have been dropped on the Gaza Strip. Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant justified leaving 2.3 million people without electricity, water and food distribution as follows: “We are fighting human animals and we will act accordingly.”

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, more than 4,000 people have died in the area in the past two weeks, including more than 1,600 children. There is no certain information about the number of victims, but the order of magnitude has not been widely questioned. And Israel’s potential ground attack, which has been rumored to be unprecedented, has not even started yet.

Europe is also divided internally, and von der Leyen’s unreserved support for Israel drew criticism. Many felt that the chairman of the commission exceeded his authority. Also responsible for EU external relations Josep Borrell stated that no Representing the EU’s foreign policy views belongs to von der Leyen.

Last Sunday European Council published position on the EU’s unified line regarding the situation in the Middle East. It emphasized Israel’s right to defend itself “in accordance with humanitarian and international law”.

It was not mentioned that the collective punishment inflicted on Gaza is a war crime according to international law.

Of Gaza’s 2.3 million inhabitants about a million believed to have run away from their homes. A significant part of them are children.

About diplomacy much of it happens behind closed doors. It can therefore be assumed that the leaders of Europe and the United States will hold discussions with the leadership of Israel not only about preventing the spread of the conflict, but also about the fate of the civilians in Gaza.

However, what is said out loud also matters.

A large part of the countries that defend Ukraine have positioned themselves strongly behind Israel as well. So did the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyiwho stated in Telegram that Israel’s right to defend itself is indisputable.

“The world must remain united so that terror does not try to take or destroy life anywhere, and not at any moment,” Zelenskyi said According to The Times of Israel.

In the Global South, words are turning against Ukraine and Europe. Because the world has not remained united and everyone’s lives have not been defended with equal emphasis.

The UN Security Council, established after the Second World War, has again shown its helplessness. The body responsible for international peace has mostly looked like a stage for political power struggles.

On Wednesday, the US vetoed a draft resolution by Brazilian diplomats calling for humanitarian corridors to Gaza. US Ambassador according to which the text did not sufficiently emphasize Israel’s right to defend itself.

A spectacular poster was displayed on a Jerusalem street on Friday, thanking US President Joe Biden after he had made a visit to Israel and promised the country support.

It would be it would also be in Europe’s interest if the whole world would believe that the West defends international law as consistently as it does in its speeches.

In the current week, a manager who worked on arms deliveries at the US State Department Josh Paul resigned. He did not accept that the US continued to export arms to Israel despite the recent violence against civilians in Gaza.

In his resignation letter, Paul emphasized that he considers the terrorist attack by Hamas “an atrocity of horrors” for which there is no excuse. At the same time, he said he was worried Joe Biden of the administration’s “blind support for one party”. It is leading to policy decisions that, according to Paul, are short-sighted, destructive, unjust and at odds with the very values ​​that the United States publicly stands for.

Paul wrote: I’m afraid we’re repeating the same mistakes we’ve been making for the past few decades, and I refuse to be involved in this any longer.