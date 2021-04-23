HS analysis The Veikkausliiga made losses to “a million cod”, but today the series starts again – HS tells the championship favorites and evaluates the chances of the challengers

Football The Veikkausliiga finally survived the catastrophic first year of the corona pandemic with fairly intact skin. A few clubs made a huge loss, but none fell into the trouble caused by the corona. HIFK’s losses were EUR 700,000, KuPS’s EUR 200,000 and SJK’s chairman Raimo Sarajärven according to – ‘one million cod’.

According to Sarajärvi, the positive thing is that the series begins. However, he worries about how professionalism will be maintained in the Veikkausliiga.

“It’s noticeable that some clubs have a tight budget. The cost level of football can no longer be cut terribly if we want to talk about a professional series. We took a step back with the corona, now we should take brisk steps forward, ”says Sarajärvi.

The same is said by another club leader, who says “this one cannot go lower”.

The player budgets announced before the Veikkausliiga season have stagnated over the last few years. In the 2018 season, the clubs’ combined player budgets were EUR 7.9 million and in this period EUR 8.3 million. There has been no development, and this has been due to the fact that cash flows have not increased and there has been no development in the club business.

In recent years, HJK, SJK, KuPS, FC Honka and FC Inter have stood out from other clubs with larger player budgets, but Inter is now dropping out of this crowd. It is drifting into the same middle caste as Ilves, FC Lahti and IFK Mariehamn. Then comes the changing set of tail-headed teams.

Something should do better. Player budgets have to be higher. Above all, it would ensure that it is possible to keep domestic players of the best playing age in the Veikkausliiga.

“A lot of people have gone to cut wages. Too many players quit at the age of 25, ”says Sarajärvi.

If a player in his twenties is offered a couple of tons of gross salary, then he suddenly starts looking at other jobs.

The aim of SJK is for the business built around the stadium to generate revenue for football operations. SJK is expanding the stadium by two million euros, says Sarajärvi. An open-air arena will be built for the stadium and the game days will become event days.

“We aim to make 1.5 to 2 million extra money in football with the change. We strive to be able to operate more stably, ”says Sarajärvi.

In SJK, which rose to the 2014 Veikkausliiga, has been able to become one of the top teams in the league with its investments, but the athletic side has stalled in recent years.

FC Honka has also invested heavily in its teams, but so far the activity lacks a longer-term foundation. Far too much is the owner of the club’s background company Faroe Ainetdin on the basis of generosity.

HJK is still in its own sublime loneliness.

Quite every year, too, has not been athletically successful, but now it looks like it may be the beginning of a new multi-year period of dominance. KuPS’s resources and coaching are modeled on the fact that it will always be a team that can hit HJK in combs this season.