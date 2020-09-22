HS analysis The uproar over the three Finnish MEPs’ vote in Russia tells how difficult it is for the EU to roll anywhere

Last week, the European Parliament adopted a statement condemning the poisoning of opposition politician Alexei Navalny. The headlines were how three Finnish MEPs did not support the statement.

Brussels

European Parliament voted last Thursday on a resolution to condemn an ​​opposition leader Alexei Navalnyin poisoning and to call on EU leaders to take tougher action in their policy towards Russia.

Similar resolutions are constantly voted on in Parliament. Parliament often takes a stricter and more colorful line than the EU Member States. It succeeds because the European Parliament does not negotiate EU foreign policy and its resolutions have no direct political significance. They are even more weighty hopes.

The Russia resolution is a heavy and straightforward read. The resolution goes through exactly how Russia has weakened the position of the opposition and NGOs and sought to destroy its opponent, Navalny.

“The Navalny case is one example of Russia’s wider domestic political pressure and its global aggressive efforts to spread instability and chaos, consolidate its dictatorship and control, and undermine the rules-based international order,” the statement said.

In Finland the resolution caused a small uproar when three MEPs did not support it. Sdp: n Miapetra Kumpula-Natri, Eero Heinäluoma and downtown Mauri Pekkarinen abstained.

The act suddenly felt cowardly. Why didn’t the Finns dare to stand up to Russia’s actions?

Coalition parliamentarian Henna Virkkunen emphasized the situation in his press release, entitled: “Almost all Finnish MEPs are calling for increased sanctions on Russia.”

“In practice, the resolution was opposed in practice only by the far left and pro-Russian right-wing populists,” Virkkunen wrote.

Heinäluoma, Kumpula-Natri and Pekkarinen responded quickly to the accusations in public. The reasoning was that they could not support everything that was recorded in the resolution. Everyone stressed that they condemned the poisoning and called for an investigation.

The resolution calls on the Member States to isolate Russia in the international context and to take a critical look at the EU’s cooperation with Russia in various foreign policy fora. In addition, the resolution supported the suspension of work on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Heinäluoma according to the resolution, it can be read that the EU would set the goal of changing the Russian administration and actively promote this, including through election financing. According to Heinäluoma, the resolution came to the fore quickly, and it strongly reflected the views of the large groups in Parliament, Poland and the Baltic countries.

“The European Parliament is a great place, but it has its weaknesses here. Sometimes decision-making is uneven. Statements come from the conveyor belt. ”

Heinäluoma also could not support the request to suspend the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

“Finland has no interest in demanding the suspension of the almost completed gas pipeline project. That is not in line with our foreign policy. “

Pekkarinen also raises several points in the resolution that he does not support. These include the isolation of Russia, the suspension of the Nord Stream 2 project and the establishment of a Russian university for Russian youth in an EU country.

So how should we deal with Russia?

“The EU must condemn the act and other similar crimes, violations of human rights and democracy in the country, and demand that the perpetrators be brought to justice. Extending sanctions to those responsible is also justified, ”says Pekkarinen.

Kumpula-Natri emphasizes that the verdict cannot be read without a culprit.

“Sanctions must be based on compliance with international rules of the game. Russia has not yet conducted an independent investigation but has not refused to do so. “

Kumpula-Natri says that he also looks at the resolution “through Finnish glasses” and does not consider it good to isolate Russia.

“What would happen to cross-border cooperation, for example?” He asks.

To the resolution tensions point to growing frustration with the European Union’s foreign policy. Frustration is intensifying in the European Parliament, which is trying to awaken the EU’s dormant external relations with increasingly high-profile statements.

Foreign policy action is stalling because unanimity is required for many decisions. Last week, member states hit the wall on sanctions against Belarus. The sanctions list is about to be ready, but Cyprus is stalling the decision. It hopes that the EU will support it in its own issue of territorial violations in Turkey. Sanctions remained hostage to mutual disputes.

Russia resolution supported the Coalition Party Petri Sarvamaa says that “Russia understands nothing but a clear and hard line”.

“Opportunities have already been given.”

In Russia, the EU Parliament’s statement did not go unnoticed. The news appeared on national news channels. The EU was once again seen as involved in Russia’s internal political affairs. Head of Foreign Intelligence Sergei Naryshkin according to everyone, the aim is to combat the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Russia had little desire to distinguish that the statement came from the European Parliament and was not an official foreign policy line of the EU. The resolution thus gained the desired weight, but the effects are unpredictable.