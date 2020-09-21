HS analysis The U.S. Supreme Court is increasingly an extension of a poisoned policy

The U.S. Supreme Court is increasingly an extension of a poisoned policy
The dispute over the new judge’s appointment began before the condolences over the death of Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Trump and Republicans may shake US policy for decades to come, writes HS’s foreign journalist Pekka Mykkänen.
The United States Democratic leader of the Senate Chuck Schumer made an embarrassing etiquette mistake early Saturday in Finnish time. He began politicizing the Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburgin by death before the memory of saying that “tonight we mourn the departure of the giant of American history”.
