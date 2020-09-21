HS analysis The U.S. Supreme Court is increasingly an extension of a poisoned policy

The U.S. Supreme Court is increasingly an extension of a poisoned policy

The dispute over the new judge’s appointment began before the condolences over the death of Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Trump and Republicans may shake US policy for decades to come, writes HS’s foreign journalist Pekka Mykkänen.

A banner was brought in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington on Saturday, demanding that the appointment of a new Supreme Court judge should be postponed until after the presidential election.­

Pekka Mykkänen HS

16:40