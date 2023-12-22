HS Analysis | The tsunami of lawsuits only gives Trump new energy for the campaign

The Democrats did not dance on the tables when the Supreme Court of Colorado decided on Tuesday that Trump is not allowed to participate in the presidential election in the state, writes HS's foreign correspondent Pekka Mykkänen.

It is it quite a peculiar hump, but its reliability cannot really be questioned. Kyppyrä depicts the former president of the United States Donald Trump's support compared to other Republicans who dream of becoming their party's presidential candidate in the November 2024 election.

At the end of March, about 46 percent of Republicans said they wanted Trump as their party's nominee. This despite the fact that Trump had behind him a chaotic presidency, a reputation as a serial liar and two criminal trials, which he had survived with the support of his party colleagues.

A lot has happened since then. As of March 30, four criminal cases have been filed against Trump, for which he could potentially receive a total of more than 700 years in prison. The lawsuits were historic: no criminal charges had ever been brought against a US president.

The stories are related, for example, to attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, bribery money paid to a porn star, and secret documents that Trump took to his home in Florida.

Such a tsunami of criminal cases would be quite a reputational loss for one or another politician, but not for Trump.

A couple of weeks after the first accusations, Trump's approval rating had risen to 54 percent. Now 60 percent of Republicans want him as their candidate.

With his arrest photo taken in Georgia, things from coffee cups to t-shirts and bumper stickers are being sold and money is being raised for the campaign.

A large crowd turned out to hear Donald Trump speak in Hialeah, Florida in November.

Merchant Trump has managed to skillfully sell his supporters the story that the lawsuits against him are about witch hunts and a corrupt system that only Trump can fix.

“I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody without losing a single voter,” Trump said in 2016, ahead of his victorious presidential election, referring to the famous shopping street in New York.

Now the statement should be updated to the form that shooting a person would probably increase Trump's support. Trump's popularity has therefore increased, even though he was in his speeches inciting the takeover of the Congress building on January 6, 2021, which led to the death of five people and hundreds of injuries, which was an attempt to repeal Joe Biden election victory.

It's different for others. No one has taken to the barricades to protest that at least 1,069 Trump supporters has received charges about the occupation of the congress building. In at least 561 cases, verdicts have been given, which have meant imprisonment for at least 355 people. There they are counting brick heads while Trump is always counting the number of his plant campaign donations.

Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani in turn filed for personal bankruptcy this week after he was ordered to pay damages worth more than 130 million euros for the events of the 2020 election.

Members of the Colorado Supreme Court in a group photo.

Above for these reasons, it is understandable that Democrats did not dance on the tables when the Colorado Supreme Court decided on Tuesday, that Trump cannot participate in the presidential election in the state. According to the court, Trump participated in the rebellion in January 2021 and thus lost his eligibility for election based on the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

It is widely believed that the decision only reinforces the Trumpians' feeling that their leader is being tried to be overthrown by a large liberal conspiracy.

“The pervert Joe Biden and the scumbags of the extreme left are trying to stop us at any cost,” Trump stated after the decision.

Cases similar to Colorado to deny Trump's eligibility for election have been filed in other states as well. The conspiracy mentality in the minds of Trumpites is further strengthened by the fact that all seven members of the Colorado Supreme Court are appointed by Democratic governors, although three of them voted favorably for Trump.

Since it's about Trump, who has been marinated in thousands of court cases, they are trying to bring the Colorado decision to the Federal Supreme Court for a decision. This, in turn, activates the conspiracy theories of the liberals, as the Supreme Court has a 6-3 majority of conservative justices and three of them are Trump appointees.

Multi thinks that of course conservative justices will overturn Colorado's decision. The 2000 presidential election comes to mind, the result of which was decided in the Supreme Court by a vote of 5-4 Republican candidate George W. Bush for. Five conservatives voted for Bush, while four liberal justices voted for a Democrat Al Gore for a favorable decision.

The late liberal judge John Paul Stevens stated after the decision: “Although we will never know with absolute certainty the winner of this year's presidential election, the loser is known. It is the nation's trust in judges as impartial guardians of the law.”

Stevens' gloomy assessment happened at a time when the United States still had a touch of unanimity and a fairly solid faith in the country's institutions. In the years 2000–2002 In Gallup polls about 50 percent of Americans trusted the Supreme Court “a great deal or quite a lot.” Today, 27 percent think so.

The experience of 2000 has probably strengthened the American feeling that only the voters should decide who wins the election.

A sketch of Donald Trump at the civil fraud trial in New York in December.

In the near future the people will once again be able to evaluate their relationship with the highest courtroom of their country, where there are several things related to Trump. On Wednesday, for example, he filed a petition with the court to reject a request by federal prosecutors to immediately reconsider his immunity in the congressional usurpation case.

Politico magazine again tellsthat Trump may soon appeal to the Supreme Court to grant him immunity from prosecution author by E. Jean Carroll is raising and in the new defamation case starting in January.

The case is connected to Carroll's accusation that Trump raped a woman in the Bergdorf Goodman luxury department store in New York in the 1990s. By the way, it is located on Fifth Avenue, where Trump thinks he can shoot people without worry.

Last May, a civil jury ordered Trump to pay Carroll $5 million in damages. Trump has appealed the decision. In January, another case is scheduled to be launched between the parties, related to another alleged defamation of Trump.

Although many liberals imagine that the Supreme Court is now in Trump's pocket, a view that has not received support from real life in recent years. Two University of Southern California law professors— by Lee Epstein and by Rebecca Brown – compiled by the material based on this, the Trump administration has received the most negative decisions from the Supreme Court at least since the 1930s.

The New York Times magazine resemble, that in December 2020, the Supreme Court did not take up a lawsuit brought by Trump supporters in Texas, which tried to overturn the results of the presidential election in four states. All three justices appointed by Trump sided against Trump.

Trump had defined the case as “perhaps the most important in history” and called the Supreme Court like this: “The Supreme Court really failed us. No wisdom, no courage!”

While speaking On January 6, 2021, Trump to his supporters before taking over the Capitol presented a new theory from the supreme court. According to Trump, the judges he appointed himself want to be valid in the eyes of the Washington elite and show that their decisions are not influenced by who appointed them.

“According to the story, they're my fidget spinners, aren't they? That they are my puppets…they hate it because it doesn't look good in social circles. And the only way to get out of it is to make anti-Trump decisions,” Trump said.

At this point in the speech, many Trump supporters had already heard enough about their country's corruption. Speaking of anger, they rushed to the congress building to demand the annulment of the result of the presidential election won by Biden, and the vice president who took Biden's position in the election dispute Mike Pence hanging.

If next year's election ends in defeat for Trump, there is no denying that it would be good for him or his supporters.