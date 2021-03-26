HS analysis The transverse ship has a message for us that we would not have missed right now: Such a vulnerable world is

With Suez’s blockage, geography recalls its existence. World freight traffic may have changed, but the laws of geopolitics have not, writes HS’s foreign journalist Heikki Aittokoski.

Suezin a 400-meter container ship frozen across the canal tells of much more than a temporary blockage of more than one major passageway.

The immediate effects are already there extensive. The longer a blockage lasts, the more thousands or hundreds of thousands of companies and factories will find themselves in trouble when their extremely trimmed supply chains fail.

If prolonged, the delays will ultimately pay off for consumers, if not otherwise at higher prices.

But these are only immediate and temporary effects. There is also a more permanent message about the container giant Ever Given’s giant: this is how vulnerable the world is.

This is a message that the world would not have really needed in the current circumstances. But you still need to heed the message.

Globalization and especially in the age of the internet we easily think that everything is a click away. Click, your order has been received, and that quick item will appear at the pick-up point or on the front door.

It forgets the simple basic truth that raw materials, intermediate products and finished products must in fact be transported over long distances, and in large batches this is done mainly by sea.

More than 200 million containers are sailed in the world’s seas alone every year, ie about 40 for every Finn.

Indeed, the Suez blockage is like a geographical reminder of its existence. In addition to world trade, geography is about geopolitics, to put it bluntly, the management of the seas and lands.

Meaning there are numerous major maritime bottlenecks on the planet: in addition to the Suez Canal, the Panama Canal, the Strait of Hormuz, the Strait of Gibraltar and, of northern importance, the Sound.

Bottlenecks bring not only power but also wealth to their rulers.

The Sound was for centuries – the king of the 15th century Eerik from Pomerania since – the main source of income for the Danish krone, the right gold mine in the form of water. Fairway tolls were used to finance courtiing, castle construction, and wars.

Many the sea lanes are downright ancient in their strategy. This is especially true of the Malakansal Strait in Southeast Asia.

“He who rules Malacca holds his hand in the throat of Venice,” wrote a Portuguese chronicler who lived in the 15th and 15th centuries. Tomé Pires.

Pires wrote a book called Suma Oriental que Trata do Mar Roxo até aos Chins, which could be translated into English as follows: The Eastern Handbook from the Red Sea to the Chinese.

In the Far East, nutmeg and cloves, among other things, were obtained from the Moluccas, or Spice Islands. The sea route west to Europe passed through the Straits of Malakans. The cargo of spices was incomprehensibly valuable, and the Republic of Venice was a European trading power at the time.

The Malaysian Melaka, or Malacca, is an ancient port city on the shores of the strategically important Strait of Malacca. “He who rules Malacca holds his hand in the throat of Venice,” wrote the 16th-century Portuguese chronicler Tomé Pires.­

World trade has changed in half a millennium, the significance of the Straits of Malakans has hardly changed.

Today, there are states on the shores of the Strait of Malakans called Indonesia and Malaysia. However, the essential power is China.

In 2003, the then leader of China Hu Jintao began to speak of the “puzzle of Malacca”. By this he meant China’s dependence on the openness of the Malacca sea route.

Today, for example, an estimated 80 percent of China’s oil imports pass through the Straits of Malakans. The “Malacca dilemma” can explain China’s gigantic infrastructure projects in South and Southeast Asia.

In Malaysia, China is working to secure the Straits of the Malakan Strait, in Pakistan and Myanmar to create alternatives to it. The geopolitics of the 2020s are fundamentally the same as ever before.

Like history is known, the capitals of the great powers do not always study maps with good intentions.

If one ship, the Suezilla, is accidentally able to freeze world trade so much, it is, of course, easy to imagine what would be done intentionally.

The transverse ship effectively recalls that the modern world cannot escape all the old laws.