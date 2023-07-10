HS Analysis | The tax advantage for housing investors made housing associations a tool for speculation, and it may backfire

Timo Metsola, the chairman of Vuokraturva’s board of directors, realized ten years ago that even the installments of the housing investor’s loan could be tax-deductible. At the same time, the debts of apartment investors became a risk for ordinary apartment owners. The arrangement is an exploitation of the housing association system, which should be put to an end, writes economic reporter Anni Lassila.

Financial Supervisory Authority said on Thursday that the payment difficulties of housing association loans are starting to show up in the banks’ statistics. The investment company Investors House sent out a press release on Friday, the title of which screamed in capital letters: HOUSING INVESTOR’S DEBT LEVER IS TURNED TOWARDS.

The rental income of an investment apartment bought with debt may no longer even cover the interest costs of the loan. There are a lot of these apartment investors who have invested in debt. So there are known problems.

Another unfortunate feature of housing investment is that the risks that should belong to the investor are, in practice, often dumped on the shoulders of the other shareholders of the housing company.

If the housing association’s investor partner fails to pay his share of the loan, the housing association is jointly responsible for the debts. If the investor has acted through a limited company, the company can go bankrupt and the investor can wash his hands of the whole thing. The other partners of the housing company are then left to clean up the mess and realize the apartments loaded with heavy debt.

This is especially unfortunate in new housing associations, where the apartments have been sold for the past ten years typically with a 70 percent loan share, and the company loans have not been repaid at all in the first years.

Major the debt share has been very profitable for the investor, because the housing company’s suitable accounting arrangements have ensured that the investor can also deduct the repayments of the company loan in taxation. Normally, only interest would be considered a deductible expense of investment activities, but in the case of a company loan, the capital portion has also been able to be deducted.

Why has such an unfair and harmful sounding system been created?

Well, it hasn’t really been created. The practice became common when the founder of Vuokraturva Timo Metsola realized in 2013 that it would be possible to exploit the housing association system in this way.

Traditionally, the partners of housing associations had bought their apartments with a bank loan, and the joint partnership loan had only financed renovations of the housing association. Renovation costs were often deducted only when the apartment was sold for capital gains taxation.

However, if the loan reductions were included in the income statement of the housing corporation, the expenses could be deducted for taxation annually. In this case, however, loan repayments can no longer be deducted from taxes when selling the apartment.

Realm of the forest realized that the purchase of an apartment could also be financed with a corporate loan and it could be handled in the accounting in the same way. After that, many investors would receive the rental income tax-free. To top it all off, the investor would not even have to bear the risks of the loan alone, but the housing association would be responsible for them.

In 2014, Metsola started a concept with the construction company Lehto, where new apartments were sold with a large portion of the company loan and the loan repayments were recorded in the accounts in the housing company’s profit.

Metsola has talked about it in several interviews over the years. In December, he recalled it In Rakennuslehti:

“In December 2013, I figured out how housing association loans can be used so that new apartments become incredibly tax-efficient investment properties for landlords. In new properties built with housing association loans, loan reductions can be recognized in the housing association’s accounting instead of traditional financing. Then not only interest, but also loan repayments are directly deductible in rental income taxation.”

Specially at a time of low interest rates, the idea was so profitable that it soon became a practice in the housing market. It partly fueled the housing investment boom and the overheating of single-family homes.

At some point, the banks woke up to the risks of the model and some of the banks started to limit the number of housing investors in the housing associations they lend to. The media also started writing about the risks posed by the model to the other shareholders of the building company.

Not everyone who buys a new apartment for their own use surely still understood what kind of risk the system exposed them to.

In 2018, Metsola himself began to regret his idea. He sent a bulletin (it can still be found on Yle’s website), where he warned that the model had turned Finland’s traditionally well-functioning housing stock companies into instruments of real estate speculation loaded with risk. From the investor’s point of view, the apartment had become more attractive the more it had a company loan, whereas previously the building company’s debt-free status had been valued.

Housing market the distorting and tax speculation problem has therefore been known for years. Why hasn’t it been addressed?

In the program of the previous government, there was a record of investigating the matter and that was done. In the end, however, the right to tax deduction was not cut, even though the working group suggested so.

This year, at the beginning of July, the long repayment holidays for corporate loans of new housing associations were banned. The company loan’s share of the purchase price of a new apartment was also limited to 60 percent and the loan period to a maximum of 30 years.

However, the tax treatment of loan repayments was left unchanged, even though the working group set up by the Ministry of Finance proposed again in April of this year to cut the right to tax deductions for corporate loan repayments.

There is not even a mention of the matter in the program of the new government. Of course, it is not very surprising that the coalition or Rkp is not interfering with the tax advantage of apartment investors, if it was not even done by the previous centre-left government.

Often grievances that are difficult for the electorate are only half-heartedly addressed through crises. Maybe it will happen this time too.

The rise in interest rates has already taken away the returns of many apartment investors. It can also be difficult to get even your own back from a little-used and rented small apartment. The next year or two will show what kind of spiral the situation will lead to in the market.

As a by-product of the system created for apartment investors, many ordinary apartment buyers also fell into buying an apartment loaded with a rather unnecessarily large corporate loan. It was possible because construction companies are not obliged to assess the solvency, unlike banks. This is how the healthy regulation of mortgages was circumvented.

Another attraction to the purchase was the company loan’s several years of grace period, which could obscure the size of the actual loan servicing costs. In many new housing areas in the capital region, the repayment holidays for housing association loans are ending right now, following the construction boom of previous years. The aftertaste can be unpleasant.

Correction 7/10/2023 at 11:57 AM: Corrected things regarding Timo Metsola’s role. Contrary to what was previously implied in the story, Metsola cannot be considered the first person who came up with the idea of ​​using the tax benefits of a housing association loan to buy an apartment as well. A mention was also added that loan reductions can no longer be deducted in taxes when selling a home, if the expenses have been recognized as income and deducted in taxes annually.