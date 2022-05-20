HS analysis The Swedish Ministerial Troika supports people who are considered terrorists by Turkey

Turkey’s demands seem to apply more to Sweden than to Finland, and it would be difficult for Sweden to agree to Turkey’s demands, writes Stockholm correspondent Jussi Sippola.

Stockholm

Now it is necessary to find out where the shoe is squeezing, said the President of Finland Sauli Niinistö on Thursday in Washington.

Niinistö comments on Turkey’s views that Turkey cannot accept Finland and Sweden as members of NATO.

According to Niinistö, it is now necessary to find out exactly what Turkey is demanding and then to present a clear answer to the demands.

It is still difficult to know what Turkey really wants. However, it is becoming clear that the shoe is squeezing, especially from the Swedish side.

“Turkey has problems with Finland that we are not happy about. But we have bigger problems with Sweden, ”described the Turkish ambassador to Sweden Hakki Emre Yunt Swedish newspaper In an interview with Dagens Nyheter on wednesday.

To the ambassador there are three reasons why Turkey wants to block Sweden’s NATO membership. Two of them are linked to the Kurdish minority in Sweden.

1. Swedish cooperation with the Kurdish organization YPG, which is fighting in Syria. The YPG is the armed wing of the PYD party in Syria, who has fought against the jihadist organization Isis. In Turkey’s view, the PYD is part of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which the EU has defined as a terrorist organization.

2. Sweden refuses to sell arms to Turkey. Sweden imposed an arms embargo on Turkey in 2019, like Finland and many EU countries, as a result of Turkey’s invasion of Syrian troops in Syria.

3. Sweden refuses to extradite people accused of terrorism in Turkey. According to the ambassador, Turkey has asked for the extradition of people from PKK backgrounds.

If these problems are resolved, Turkey will support Sweden’s NATO membership, the ambassador said.

The Prime Minister of Sweden Magdalena Andersson said on Thursday that Sweden will seek to resolve the situation first through bilateral talks with Turkey.

“Then we see how the situation develops. But it can be said that there is a lot of support in the United States for the membership of Sweden and Finland, ”Andersson said To DN.

Swedish and Finland’s official attitude towards Kurdish organizations does not differ much from that of the EU or the United States towards the Kurds.

However, Sweden’s attitude is more visible. The situation is difficult for Sweden and the Prime Minister’s party for the Social Democrats. There is a significant Kurdish minority in Sweden, and both Prime Minister Andersson, the Minister of Defense Peter Hultqvist that the Secretary of State Ann Linde have expressed their support for the Kurds and organizations represented by the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan considered terrorists.

Last year, Magdalena Andersson became Sweden’s first female prime minister, and the Swedish Kurdish minority also played a role in that process. The prime minister’s vote was resolved by a single vote from a former left-wing MP From Amineh Kakabaveh.

Kakabaveh, on the other hand, promised to vote for Andersson only if the Social Democrats agreed to make an agreement with him. An agreement was reached and the Social Democrats promised to work to deepen cooperation with the Kurdish party in the Kurds. The joint statement mentioned support for Kurdish organizations such as the YPG, the YPJ and the PYD.

President Erdoğan was also mentioned in a statement signed by Kakabaveh and the Social Democrats.

“Erdoğan and his Islamist regime should not become runners,” the statement read.

Kakabaveh says Erdoğan is not angry at the agreement between him and the Social Democrats alone.

“Finland does not have any similar agreement, but it reacts to Finland in the same way. He is angry for many reasons, ”Kakabaveh says, listing:

Turkey is rubbing that Finland and Sweden are supporting the Kurds who have fought against Isis. Turkey is being rubbed by Sweden for vigorously pushing for an arms embargo on Turkey. Turkey is being rubbed by the weak domestic economic situation, and Erdoğan is seeking to raise its popularity before NATO’s 2023 presidential election by threatening NATO and Finland and Sweden.

“He wants to show that he is a good negotiator and a leader to be considered. He often uses the Kurds as his tool because he has no ideas other than talk of terrorism, ”Kakabaveh says.

One key goal is also to get something from the United States. That would increase Erdoğan’s popularity.

According to Kakabaveh, Erdoğan does not want Kurdish rights to improve in any country.

“Erdoğan is a similar despot to Putin. If he had as much power as Putin, he would be even worse, ”Kakabaveh says, referring to Erdoğan’s speeches about the new Ottoman Empire.

Kakabaveh has told the Swedish media that when Erdoğan talks about terrorists nesting in Sweden, he is talking about Kakabaveh. The MP said it would be a scandal if Sweden agreed to Erdoğan’s demands.

Read more: Turkey wants big again

Can you Sweden agree to Turkey’s demands?

It will be a difficult time for the Social Democrats in the Prime Minister’s Party, which has just made a huge turn in its foreign and security policy after deciding to apply for NATO membership. The Social Democrats have assured us that, as a member of NATO, Sweden can speak for peace and defend the weak – like the Kurds.

It is therefore difficult to see Sweden agreeing in particular to the third demand, namely the extradition of the Kurds to Turkey.

The situation the difficulty was described by a writer and journalist who lived in Halmstad, Sweden, for twenty years Hamza Yalcinwho gave an interview this week To Swedish TV4.

Yalcin has long defended Kurdish rights and criticized the Turkish regime for a long time. He says in an interview with TV4 that he believes his name is on the Turkish government’s release list. He is worried about what would happen to him in Turkey if he were handed over to the government.

“They could put me in jail, in solitary confinement. I would be eliminated. ”