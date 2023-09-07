HS Analysis | The Swedish man who is a prisoner in Tehran is EU official Johan Floderus – Could there be a more perfect pawn for Iran?

Iran is suspected of imprisoning Westerners in order to extort concessions. The Swedish man was imprisoned shortly after the Iranian man was sentenced in Sweden. Now the Swede was revealed to be EU official Johan Floderus. For Iran, he is a valuable pawn.

Prison is known cramped isolation cells, torture of prisoners and the fact that there are prisoners who are used as pawns in international politics.

The name of the prison is Evin, and it is located in the capital of Iran, Tehran.

For example, a Swedish man in his thirties sits in prison. He has been imprisoned there for more than 500 days.

This week, his name became public when a US magazine The New York Times published information about his situation. On Tuesday, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Joseph Borrell confirmed the newspaper’s information.

A 33-year-old is sitting in an Iranian prison Johan Floderus, who has worked in various positions in the EU. Iranian authorities arrested him during a vacation trip at the airport in Tehran in April 2022. Iran suspects him of espionage.

Sweden and the EU have tried to keep Floderus’ identity and the details of the case secret in order to negotiate with Iran.

Pattern is familiar. In recent years, Iran has imprisoned several Westerners in Evin prison – especially dual citizens of Iran and a Western country, whom it has finally released after receiving concessions.

However, many are still in prison. And not everyone gets out alive. This summer, Iran executed one Swedish-Iranian prisoner.

In August, the United States made an agreement with Iran to release five American prisoners. Under the deal, Iran agreed to release the prisoners as long as the United States agreed to release Iranian prisoners and pay Iran $6 billion in sanctioned oil revenue.

Earlier in the summer, Iran also released European prisoners.

Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele spent 455 days in Evin until he was released in May. Vanhdecasteele also met the Swede Floderus in prison, for whose release he is now campaigning.

Olivier Vandecasteele met his family at the airport in Belgium after his release in May 2023.

Vandecasteele received a 40-year sentence in Iran for charges that Belgium, for example, considered completely fabricated. He was put in solitary confinement in prison for 14 months. The solitary confinement cell was a small windowless cubicle that was lit around the clock.

When Iran released Vandecasteele, Belgium also released an Iranian ex-diplomat convicted of planning the bombing. In the same context, Iran also released three other Europeans, including a Danish travel vlogger by Thomas Kjems.

Kjems said that he spent eight months in prison with Floderus, and said that the Swede was doing relatively well at that time.

Iran is now systematically trying to put pressure on Sweden and also other western countries by kidnapping and imprisoning citizens of western countries on trumped-up charges, senior advisor to the human rights organization Amnesty Maja Åberg said in an interview with SVT.

A Swedish-Iranian doctor is also imprisoned in Tehran’s Evin Ahmadreza Djalali, who has been sentenced to death by Iran. He has been waiting for his sentence since 2016.

Earlier this year, Iran executed a Swedish-Iranian political activist By Habib Chaab. Among others, the foreign ministers of Sweden, Finland and Norway condemned the execution.

Both Chaab and Djalali were convicted of corruption in Iran, which effectively means they have violated the country’s Islamic law.

According to Djalal’s family and human rights organizations, Iran is holding Djalal hostage.

The release of doctor Ahmadreza Djalal was demanded at a demonstration in Stockholm in May 2022.

According to the hostage theory, Iran’s goal is to take advantage of the Swedish prisoners in order to free the Iranian man convicted in Sweden.

In July 2022, a Swedish court convicted the Iranian By Hamid Nouri imprisoned in 1988 for war crimes committed in Iran. According to the verdict, former civil servant Nouri was responsible for the mass executions of tens of thousands of Iranians.

Two weeks after Nouri’s sentence, the Iranian authorities arrested Johan Floderus, a 33-year-old Swede who was on vacation in Tehran.

The Swedish authorities have said that they are working to free Floderus.

Swedish and Iran relations are bad and have not improved recently.

According to the Swedish authorities, in addition to Russia, it is Iran that is targeting Sweden with influence campaigns and is trying to take advantage of reactions arising from, for example, the burning of Korans.

This week, a discussion about the freedom of art also started in Sweden, when the city of Borås banned the presentation of an exhibition criticizing the Iranian regime.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has written that Sweden is at war with the Muslim world.

Finland according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs the risk of arbitrary arrests in Iran has increased. According to the ministry, the risk is accentuated for dual citizens of Iran. Finland does not recommend traveling to Iran.