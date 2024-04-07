HS Analysis | The Swedish general's writing revealed the shortcomings of the armed forces – Would a neighbor help Finland in a real situation?

Swedish The confirmation of NATO membership was followed in Finland like a suspense drama. However, the membership schedule was not quite as dramatic as it was sometimes made to understand.

Sweden already had excellent, albeit secret, relations with NATO during the Cold War. In addition, the western neighbor has emphasized this in recent years, that the country defends itself together with its neighbors.

In particular, the relationship with Finland has been emphasized. Help has been promised even before it has actually even been asked for.

Swedish dismantled its strong national defense after the Cold War. It has been claimed that the country's defense capability has dropped to a tenth of what it used to be.

Sweden's rearmament really kicked off at the beginning of this decade, when the country's Diet approved the most recent so-called defense decision (Försvarsbeslutet 2020).

Relying on this guidance document, which resembles the Finnish defense report, Sweden has started to increase its defense spending and restore its defense to a more credible level.

However, restoring the destroyed military capabilities is an effort of years and even decades. Therefore, the goals for 2020 were aimed at 2030.

Swedish Leopard tanks crossed the river in the Nordic Response 24 exercise.

Swedish retired major general and former rector of the Swedish National Defense University Karlis Neretnieks published an essay in March Svensk avskräckning i Natoin which he ponders what the deterrent that Sweden could bring to NATO could be.

In Neretnieks' writing, a concrete Swedish perspective is opened on what the Swedish armed forces could be capable of in Finland, the Baltic Sea and the Baltic in a situation where Russia would attack.

According to Neretnieks, NATO's biggest problem in the north is the lack of ground forces and the fact that it takes at least a month to bring sufficiently large ground forces there from North America.

Neretnieks estimates that Sweden can increase NATO's deterrence primarily in two ways.

First, Sweden can establish forces that could be used in the Northern Cape and the Baltics to slow down the Russian offensive until reinforcements from elsewhere arrive.

Secondly, Sweden can establish a support area through which reinforcements are sent to Finland and the Baltics and create a functioning infrastructure for foreign air and naval forces using Sweden.

Neretnieks lists the actions Sweden should take to reach these goals. They also starkly reveal the shortcomings of Sweden's current armed forces.

Swedish the aim is that at the end of this decade, the most capable part of its land forces would consist of three mechanized brigades, a small brigade for the defense of Stockholm, a battalion combat section for the protection of Gotland and, among other things, separate artillery, anti-aircraft and pioneer forces.

Neretnieks does not believe that Sweden will reach its goal without a lot of additional funding, because the country has donated military equipment for these new units to Ukraine. The prices of weapons have also risen dramatically in two years.

Neretnieks suggests that Sweden should have the ability to send two brigades to Finland and two brigades to support the Baltic countries. In his opinion, that would raise Russia's threshold to attack, perhaps even decisively.

Sweden should therefore establish one more new brigade compared to the current plans. According to Neretnieks, it should be specialized in Arctic conditions, in which case it could operate in the Northern Cape together with the corresponding forces in Finland and Norway.

Neretnieks estimates that if Russia were to attack the Baltics, its first targets would be the Suwałk Isthmus between Lithuania and Poland and Gotland. He is very suspicious of NATO's ability to quickly send German and Polish reinforcements through Suwałk to the Baltics. That is why the Swedish auxiliary forces would be important.

In addition, he believes that the Swedish combat division planned for the protection of the island of Gotland should be strengthened. Among other things, Sweden's most effective anti-aircraft system, the Patriot system, should be placed on the island. According to him, it would be better used there than as a shelter for some Swedish city.

Swedish Archer howitzers in the NATO Steadfast Defender 24 exercise.

Swedish according to Neretnieks, the fleet is needed to secure the sea connections between Finland and the Baltics. According to him, they are not enough in their current condition. Therefore, all existing Visby-, Gävle- and Stockholm-class battleships should be upgraded without delay.

In addition, the construction of the planned Luleå-class battleships should be accelerated. The purchase of warships from abroad should also be considered.

Neretnieks writes that the defense of Åland is a joint matter between Finland and Sweden. That's why Sweden should establish a third amphibious battalion for Åland, or a coastal jaeger battalion in Finnish terms.

Neretnieks also reminds that from Russia's point of view, the air forces of Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark, jointly managed, will form a force in the future that can be compared to the air forces of Britain or Germany.

Finland from the point of view, Neretnieks' considerations seem good: two mechanized brigades to help our Ground Forces, a coastal jaeger battalion to protect Åland, at least nine updated battleships to protect trade traffic, modern fighter jets to help our Air Forces, and proper support areas.

The problem is that most of the aforementioned performance capabilities do not exist in the form envisioned by Neretnieks and will not exist for many years, if even then.