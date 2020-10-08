HS analysis The Swedish Academy should have found a time-consuming winner, but Louise Glück is not – the Academy is allowed to work for a long time to clean up its reputation

However, with the award of Louise Glück, the Swedish Academy was able to cut off its position as a poet for almost ten years, writes Jukka Petäjä.

Pandemic did not dictate the winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature, although many doubted it in advance.

An American poet who turned 77 in April Louise Glückin the reward was clearly a purely written choice. It was even an expected choice in the sense that the Swedish Academy, which is now awarding the prize, was cut off from an ambition that had lasted for almost ten years.

The previous award-winning poet was Tomas Tranströmer in the year 2011. Bob Dylan to my understanding, was awarded for song lyricism in 2016.

A small surprise was that the Swedish Academy ended up as a US poet because the strong ones had a Chinese background Bei Dao and Duo Duo and born in Syria Adonis.

Swedish Permanent Secretary of the Academy Mats Malm revealed the name of this year’s winner in the traditional way when he opened the door of the conference room of the old Stockholm Stock Exchange in Finland at exactly 2 pm and announced the Academy’s decision.

In the sense that the tradition had been abandoned again, that a large number of journalists and photographers were not at the forefront of information. There were only a handful of journalists, mostly masks on the faces.

The reason for this was, of course, the coronavirus.

This year’s choice was historic for us Finns, because for the first time in the 119-year history of the Nobel Prize for Literature, a Finnish member of the Academy – a poet – was also deciding on the award. Tua Försström.

Even this The crisis, which overshadowed the years, has been fueled by the internal problems of the Swedish Academy, which have long been swept under the rug.

Many of the problems have been due to the internal dividing lines of the 18-member Academy, mutual disputes, financial mess, breaches of professional secrecy, suspicions of corruption, information leaks and sexual harassment, from which the Academy had closed its eyes. Academy members tried to behave as if nothing had happened.

In the fall of 2017, a former member of the Swedish Academy, a poet, was revealed Katarina Frostensonin spouse Jean-Claude Arnaultin sexual harassment for years. The Stockholm District Court sentenced him to two and a half years in prison for rape. It also emerged that Arnault had leaked the name of the Nobel laureate several times before his time.

The loss of membership occurred in April 2018, when six members of the Academy announced that they would refrain from working at the Academy, and the remaining stub Academy was hardly quorate at that time.

Even the king The reform of the rules finally brought the five-member Nobel Committee of the Academy of Sweden to the top at the end of November 2018. Each year, the internal committee presenting the Nobel Laureate to the entire Academy was strengthened for two years by five external members.

Last year Peter Handken However, the award reduced the number of external experts and created new cross-pressures, as the Austrian author supported the Serbian regime during the 1991-2001 break-up wars in Yugoslavia and defended Slobodan Miloševićia.

A Polish writer received the postponed second-year Nobel Prize in Literature last year Olga Tokarczuk, rightly so.

This year the choice does not clean up the reputation of the Swedish Academy. Credibility can be lost in an instant, but it will take many years to regain it. It allows the facade to be polished once and for all.

The best public relations for the Swedish Academy would be to reward writers who disregard fashion trends and take time. Simply: finding classics.

I suspect such boots are too big for Louise Glück.