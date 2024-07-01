HS Analysis | The survey after the TV debate reveals that age has become a huge burden for Biden in the minds of the people

HS analysis|The TV debate further undermined Americans’ faith in Biden’s ability to hold the office of president. Biden’s age problem has at least temporarily buried many of Trump’s lawsuits, writes foreign journalist Pekka Mykkänen.

Pekka Mykkänen HS

20:48

It was a memorable moment in US presidential election history. From a sitting Republican president From Ronald Reagan asked in a 1984 election TV debate whether his age of 73 would be a potential burden if he had to lead his country in the midst of a stressful crisis. At that time, he was the oldest president in the history of his country.